This Is the Safest Country for Solo Travelers in 2023, According to a Study

Japan is the safest country for solo travelers.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
A young woman look out a plane window smiles
Photo:

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Solo travel can be very rewarding, but it can also be challenging to find destinations that are safe and can accommodate single travelers. Now, a study from luggage storage company Bounce is spotlighting what countries are best for solo travelers.

When it comes to safety, the study found Japan is the safest country for solo travelers in 2023, thanks in part to its low crime rate. In No. 2 is Switzerland, followed by Slovenia.

But when you take other variables into account (like cost-efficient stays and the dining scene), a different nation takes the crown. Overall, Croatia is the best country for solo travelers this year. Not only does the nation have low crime, but it also has affordable accommodations (the average hostel costs just $14.31), tons of restaurants, and many outdoor activities from national parks to gorgeous beaches.

Malta came in as the overall second-best country for solo travelers, followed by Slovenia. (The top 10 also includes Portugal, Iceland, Greece, Hungary, Spain, Singapore, and Israel.)

“Traveling alone can be one of the most rewarding and enriching experiences of someone’s life. You can explore different cultures and open your mind to new ways of living while also meeting new people,” Bounce wrote in the study. “Traveling on your own can however be a pretty daunting experience. [...] Luckily, for those thinking of embarking on a solo adventure, we have analyzed a number of popular destinations around the world to uncover which are the best, safest, and most affordable for solo travel in 2023.”

When it comes to attractions, Iceland took the top spot thanks to its sheer number of exciting sites — there are 583 attractions per every 100,000 people. (No. 2 and No. 3 were Malta and Italy, respectively.) Meanwhile, Singapore came in at No. 1 for restaurants with 212 eateries to choose from per every 100,000 people.

Sri Lanka had the cheapest transportation, the study noted. In fact, it only costs travelers an average of 16 cents for a one-way ticket on public transportation on the island nation. 

And when it comes to hostels, Croatia may have the most (19.44 hostels per 100,000 people), but Nepal has the cheapest ones, with an average cost of about $3.60 per night.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Two older men greeting each other at outdoor fruit stand in Italy
How to Say 'Hello' in 100 Different Languages
Scenic snow capped mountains and green prairie with little houses in Einsiedeln area, Canton Schwyz, Switzerland,
The 10 Happiest Countries in the World in 2023
Praia de Carvoeiro in the Algarve region of southern Portugal
8 Affordable Countries to Own a Vacation Home
Hiker in front of Red Crater, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand
25 Best International Destinations for Solo Travel
Plaza in Seville, Spain during the day with people walking around
20 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to Live Abroad
MSC Magnifica in Dubrovnik, Croatia
10 Around-the-world Cruises for the Trip of a Lifetime
South Beach Miami from South Pointe Park, Florida
10 Best States to Retire, According to Experts
People waiting for the metro in Taipei
15 Best Trip Destinations for Solo Female Travelers
SNCF train in Paris
These Are the Most Affordable Ways to Travel Around Europe This Summer
Fig stuffed with Foie-Gras with gelatine of Pedro Ximenez/sweet wine, Michelin-star Restaurant El Celler de Can Roca, Girona ,Costa Brava, Catalonia, Spain
Here's Where You Can Find the Most Affordable and Expensive Michelin-starred Meals
Person hiking along a lagoon in Iceland
20 Cool Destinations for When You Just Can't Take the Summer Heat
Downtown Chattanooga Tennessee TN Coolidge Park and Market Street Bridge.
10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee, According to Real Estate Experts
A roof view of Stroget - the most famous shopping area in Copenhagen full of visitors
9 Best Places to Live in Your 30s, According to Real Estate Experts
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
20 trips for your 20s
20 Places to Travel in Your 20s
Cartagena, Old city and New City
The 18 Cheapest Places to Travel in 2023