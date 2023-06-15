This Is the Safest Country for Solo Travelers in 2023, According to a Study

Solo travel can be very rewarding, but it can also be challenging to find destinations that are safe and can accommodate single travelers. Now, a study from luggage storage company Bounce is spotlighting what countries are best for solo travelers.

When it comes to safety, the study found Japan is the safest country for solo travelers in 2023, thanks in part to its low crime rate. In No. 2 is Switzerland, followed by Slovenia.

But when you take other variables into account (like cost-efficient stays and the dining scene), a different nation takes the crown. Overall, Croatia is the best country for solo travelers this year. Not only does the nation have low crime, but it also has affordable accommodations (the average hostel costs just $14.31), tons of restaurants, and many outdoor activities from national parks to gorgeous beaches.

Malta came in as the overall second-best country for solo travelers, followed by Slovenia. (The top 10 also includes Portugal, Iceland, Greece, Hungary, Spain, Singapore, and Israel.)

“Traveling alone can be one of the most rewarding and enriching experiences of someone’s life. You can explore different cultures and open your mind to new ways of living while also meeting new people,” Bounce wrote in the study. “Traveling on your own can however be a pretty daunting experience. [...] Luckily, for those thinking of embarking on a solo adventure, we have analyzed a number of popular destinations around the world to uncover which are the best, safest, and most affordable for solo travel in 2023.”

When it comes to attractions, Iceland took the top spot thanks to its sheer number of exciting sites — there are 583 attractions per every 100,000 people. (No. 2 and No. 3 were Malta and Italy, respectively.) Meanwhile, Singapore came in at No. 1 for restaurants with 212 eateries to choose from per every 100,000 people.

Sri Lanka had the cheapest transportation, the study noted. In fact, it only costs travelers an average of 16 cents for a one-way ticket on public transportation on the island nation.

And when it comes to hostels, Croatia may have the most (19.44 hostels per 100,000 people), but Nepal has the cheapest ones, with an average cost of about $3.60 per night.