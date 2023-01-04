This Airline Just Reclaimed Its Title of Safest Airline in New Ranking — See the List

Qantas has been named the safest airline in the world for 2023, regaining the top spot after being downgraded to second-best last year.

The Australian carrier, which has operated for more than 100 years, is considered the industry’s most experienced airline, according to review site AirlineRatings.com, which put together the rankings.

To determine the list, the site looks at crashes over five years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations, fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training, and an airline’s COVID-19 protocols. AirlineRatings.com's annual list monitors 385 airlines.

“However all airlines have incidents every day, and many are aircraft or engine manufacture issues, not airline operational problems. It is the way the flight crew handles these incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one,” AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. “Our top 20 safest airlines 2023 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350… and Boeing 787.”

Air New Zealand, which took the No. 1 spot on the list last year, came in at No. 2 this year. That was followed by Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines.

Five airlines from the United States also made the list with Alaska Airlines taking the highest spot at No. 8. Hawaiian Airlines followed at No. 12, United Airlines came in at No. 14, American Airlines took the No. 19 spot, and Delta Air Lines came in last at No. 20.

This is the full list of AirlineRatings.com's 20 safest airlines for 2023: