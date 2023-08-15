I Travel Solo Frequently, and This $13 Gadget Makes Me Feel Safer in Hotel Rooms

Flight attendants have even given it a stamp of approval.

By
Aly Walansky
Aly Headshot
Aly Walansky
Aly Walansky is a food and travel writer who has spent the last two decades traveling the world in pursuit of the hottest spices and most delicious cocktails.  Aly has been covering lifestyle topics, with a focus on food, home, and wellness, for two decades. She's done all of this living and working (and eating!) from a tiny New York City studio apartment — so she knows a thing or two about traveling, cooking and living well on a budget, while fitting it all in a small space.
Published on August 15, 2023

As a travel and food writer, I spend a great deal of time traveling independently. This can be very exciting, as it gives me freedom to make my own schedule and explore exotic flavors in fascinating destinations. But as a woman, traveling solo can also sometimes feel a little unsafe, especially in hotels and Airbnbs. The reality is that an intruder can invade your space regardless of the star rating of your accommodations. So for me, traveling with the Sabre Portable Door Lock provides the additional layer of security to help me sleep better on the road. 

I began traveling with the trusty travel lock after having too many recent occurrences of being in my hotel room and hearing someone attempting (but thankfully, failing) to open the door. I’ve also heard so many stories of travel writer friends accidentally being given a key card to the wrong room and walking in to find someone lounging in bed watching TV. If it could happen in that direction, it could easily happen in reverse. That hypothetical scenario alone was frightening enough to me, and it began to cause more than a little bedtime anxiety during my solo trips for work. When it came to a solution, I wanted a way of traveling and feeling more secure, but I also didn’t want to deal with anything bulky, heavy, or complicated. 

Amazon SABRE Portable Door Lock

Amazon

That's where the Sabre Portable Door Lock comes in handy. This portable gadget is TSA-approved and is a flight attendant-approved safety method that can be used on pretty much any hinged door that swings inward. It comes in a discreet and compact carrying pouch that can go in any travel bag, so you can easily pack it without any extra hassle. But, its top quality is that it's incredibly simple to assemble. 

A little about me, I’m the least construction-savvy person ever — I’ve had a lightbulb out in my apartment for weeks because I can’t even manage climbing up high enough to change it without potentially breaking my neck  — so I was relieved to see how straightforward the installation was. There are no required tools or wires; all you have to do is open the door of your hotel room and place the Sabre Portable Door Lock's latch into the door lock striker on the door frame. Then, close the door and slide the lock on the portable key forward so that it sets in place.

This personal safety device's convenience isn't exclusive to hotel rooms. You can also use it for Airbnbs, beach rentals, the apartment bedroom that you're subletting, etc. In fact, a storyline on a recent episode of And Just Like That… covered the friendship conflicts associated with a shared summer beach rental. While that plot was more about relationship complications than safety, I couldn't help but wonder… about all of the potential security issues that could have come up; after all, a personal lock on the door to your room is not always a given, and travel accessories like the Sabre Portable Door Lock offer extra layers of security and privacy. And, this peace of mind will help you enjoy your trip more; you can't have a good time if you're constantly worried about someone breaking in while you're asleep or your belongings being stolen while you're out and about. 

In my experience, it’s all about peace of mind, whether we're talking about a solo female traveler or our elderly parents enjoying a beach rental while on vacation. No matter the reason for the trip, we all want to be able to relax and breathe easily while traveling. And, a no-brainer way to achieve that is traveling with the Sabre Portable Door Lock. Make sure to add it to your Amazon cart before your next trip, and check out the other top-rated personal safety items that will also make excellent travel companions. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $13.

