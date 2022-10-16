It’s not easy finding a bag that checks every box on a traveler’s wish list: spacious, stylish, and comfortable to carry. Usually, you end up settling for two out of three. But that’s exactly why shoppers can’t stop raving about this vintage leather tote by S-ZONE: It checks all three boxes — and it’s on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon right now thanks to an on-site coupon, bringing its price tag to just $42 for select colors (psst, the gorgeous dark brown version is currently the best deal).

The soft leather construction, reinforced buckles, and sturdy stitching all make for a durable bag that can stand up to the wear and tear of travel or everyday use. The spacious main compartment can fit a 13-inch laptop and still have room leftover to accommodate all of your other gadgets and essentials, according to travelers. Plus, it also doubles as a very stylish everyday bag.

“I bought it mainly for airline travel and it fit everything!” raved a buyer. “Headphones, extra socks, phone, makeup case, passport holder, wallet and even zipped up.“ A customer that took a four-day vacation to Disney World added, “This bag fit my normal purse items: phone, wallet, sunglasses, keys; and also fit five water bottles, masks, souvenirs, snacks, and everything else that I ended up carrying during the trip.”

In addition to the two zippered interior pockets and the extra zippered exterior pocket, there’s also a zipper that runs along the top of the bag so you can secure everything inside with ease. You can race to your gate without worrying about your things falling out and theft in crowded locations. “It's my go-to bag for work travel, since it fits both a laptop (and has a compartment for a cable) and can be zippered closed for safety and protection,” another reviewer said.

As far as comfort goes, the spacious tote is still surprisingly lightweight, weighing in at about 1.5 pounds by itself. The adjustable straps allow you to switch from carrying it as a handbag to slinging it over your shoulder. When it’s on your shoulder, the flat straps will stay in place and will not slide down so you won’t have to keep adjusting them as you maneuver through the airport terminal or during your daily commute to the office.

Finally, you get all that space and comfort in a surprisingly sophisticated design, boasting the elegant look of genuine leather and a classic style that makes it feel and look much more expensive than it is. “The look and feel of it says designer!” One shopper shared. “I didn't want to splurge or designer because I intended to use it as a diaper bag. It works perfectly!”

Marked down to just $50, this is one of the best deals you’ll find for a genuine leather tote. Plus, you can enjoy the same discount on any of the six different colors the bag comes in — including the classic brown, a rich espresso, wine red, or a versatile all-black style that goes with everything. Shop the S-Zone Vintage Leather Tote Bag on sale ASAP before it goes back up in price.

