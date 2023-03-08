Parents Say That Amazon's Best-selling Diaper Bag Backpack Has 'So Much Storage' — and It's 62% Off Right Now

Parents agree that the best diaper bags are the ones that make it not only easy to carry all the baby gear they need, but to have all that gear be easily accessible — which is especially key when traveling. That's exactly why parents are raving over Amazon's best-selling Ruvalino Multifunctional Diaper Bag Backpack and Travel Backpack.

Not only does the popular pick check off all the boxes when it comes to organization and durability, it’s made of a lightweight waterproof fabric which makes it stronger and more tear-resistant than most traditional polyester baby bags, and the reinforced seams in the shoulder straps and handles, non-fraying stitching, and strong zippers mean this bag is going to last for years — and kids — to come. The best part? It’s available in 12 different colors and is up to 62 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, from $39 with on-site coupon (originally $90)

At 11.8 inches long, 7.8 inches wide, and 16.5 inches tall, this multifunctional bag is large without being bulky. It has two big zipper-closure compartments and 16 pockets in total. It’s spacious enough to hold most baby essentials and still look perfectly organized and compact. The interior of this diaper bag has a padded laptop pocket, six pocket organizers — including a mesh one for storing diapers — and insulated sleeves that maintain the temperature of baby bottles. These insulated bottle pockets can hold most wide neck or tall baby bottles from 5 ounces to 11 ounces.

The Ruvalino Multifunctional Diaper Bag Backpack and Travel Backpack even has a “mommy pocket” to keep essentials like keys and wallet for easy access when needed — which is clutch when traveling. The extra wide opening on this diaper backpack makes finding essentials a breeze and the dual zipper provides for easy access and closure. The fast-grab handle and ergonomic design of the back along with the thick padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry the diaper bag even on long travel days.

With more than 27,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, the Ruvlaino Multifunctional Diaper Bag Backpack and Travel Backpack is a crowd favorite. It can be worn as a backpack, handbag, or hung on the stroller and its minimalist design makes it timeless and perfect for any occasion like shopping, traveling, or even running errands around town. And thanks to its gender-neutral design, it's easy to pass along from parent to parent.



One Amazon shopper claimed it to be their favorite diaper bag, highlighting how it's "easy to snap onto the stroller" and has "so many zippers and pockets." They added, "I can fit a whole day for a newborn and a 3-year-old inside this backpack including diapers, extra clothes, bottles, and wipes.” Another said, “This diaper bag is absolutely perfect for busy moms on the go," adding that they "recommend this bag to all parents." They love that "this bag has all of the pockets and organization we need to access different items easily and fast."

A pleased Amazon customer addressed the issue of durability in their review. “[Four] years and [two] babies later, this bag is still in perfect condition, with no ripped fabric or broken zippers. This bag has gone on countless trips with us. There is a ton of space for snacks, diapers, wipes, and changes of clothes.” They went on to add that they would recommend this bag 10/10 compared to other more expensive bags.



So if you’re looking for a bag that’s functional, stylish, and will last for many years of adventuring with your little ones, the Ruvalino Multifunctional Diaper Bag Backpack and Travel Backpack is the diaper bag for you. And at more than 60 percent off, now is the time to buy.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $39.

