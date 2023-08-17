This Hotel Near Yosemite Is Offering Free Spa Treatments to Guests Who Volunteer to Clean the Park

The cleanup, which is part of an annual “facelift” project, is scheduled for Sept. 20 through Sept. 24.

Published on August 17, 2023
A hotel near Yosemite National Park is trading trash for spa treatments by pampering guests who volunteer to clean up the park.

The Rush Creek Lodge and Spa, which is located just half a mile from the California park’s Highway 120 west entrance, will offer guests who sign up to participate in a cleanup project a free magnesium foot soak as a thank you, according to the hotel. The cleanup, which is part of an annual “facelift” project, is scheduled for Sept. 20 through Sept. 24.

“Rush Creek Spa has created an exclusive ‘thank you’ experience for lodge guests participating in Facelift,” the lodge wrote on its website. “After contributing to the clean up effort, you’ll receive a complimentary magnesium foot soak at the Spa’s luxurious outdoor lounge, with access to the Spa’s Yosemite-inspired amenities. We hope to welcome you to Yosemite to enjoy some fresh air and warm hospitality while doing something good for our beautiful park.”

The Yosemite Facelift project was started 20 years ago and is hosted by the Yosemite Climbing Association. To participate this year, volunteers must register online before Sept. 11.

After cleaning up the park, travelers can pamper themselves beyond just the free foot soak at the lodge’s indoor/outdoor spa featuring a granite waterfall mineral hot tub, a hanging daybed, and warm river rock beds.

And as a bonus, the lodge is offering guests 10 percent off a weekday stay from Sept. 4 through Oct. 5.

Early fall is considered a shoulder season at Yosemite during which travelers can experience milder weather and fewer crowds.

Yosemite isn’t the only park that hosts clean up events people can volunteer for. The National Park Service keeps a running list on its website of volunteer events from cleaning up the beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park to collecting litter or pulling invasive weeds in Canyonlands National Park.

