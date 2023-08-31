We Found the Perfect Inflatable Paddle Board for Beginners — and It’s Almost $100 Off at Amazon This Weekend

Summer may be coming to an end, but if you’re on the hunt for a relaxing hobby to round out the days with, paddle boarding is certainly a worthwhile option. Whether you’re a beginner or have been practicing the balance-centric sport for years, a high-quality inflatable paddle board is one piece of equipment that will instantly turn even the simplest trip to the lake into an exciting outing — and you don’t need to break the bank to get in on the fun.

Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the Runwave Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is on sale at Amazon starting at just $169, and is the perfect way to take in the warmest days of the year from the water. If you have any lakeside outings on the horizon, now is the time to snag this last-minute addition to your summer activity arsenal.

This durable, beginner-friendly inflatable paddle board is made with a high-quality PVC material that’s lightweight and easy to transport while remaining sturdy against the natural wear and tear of active adventuring. Several layers of material work to effectively trap air inside, keeping the paddle board inflated throughout use, but the board is also quickly deflated within five minutes when it comes time to pack up for the day. Storage is made easy as the shell of the paddle board can be rolled up and tucked into the handy, waterproof pouch, making this piece of equipment incredibly useful for travelers.

Newer paddle boarders can rejoice in the fact that this board is designed with a special non-slip material at the top of the deck to improve performance and overall safety, and a footleash ensures that you won’t lose control of your board — even if you fall off. The wide board sits at 11 inches by 33 inches, which is the perfect size for optimal balance and control, and each kit not only includes a SUP, but also a handy backpack, leash, pump, fins, paddle, repair accessories, and more.

More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have awarded this paddle board with a perfect five-star rating, touting it as both “beginner and recreation-friendly,” as well as “well-priced.” The same customer noted that this board is “very stable,” and has given them “a lot of joy, great memories, and exercise in a socially distanced world.” They added that this particular board is “easier to stand on for longer periods of time than hard boards,” sharing that they wish they had “bought one long ago instead of wasting so much money on rentals.”

Another customer concurred, explaining that this board is “easy to pack for storage and transport,” while adding that it “inflated rather quickly” as well. As a beginner, this shopper noted that the board was “easy to handle” and “very stable on the water.” And if you’re planning on traveling with it, another owner has confirmed that the “carry bag holds everything well,” as it is “convenient like a book bag and has a waist clip to help balance the weight when carrying.”

Paddle boarding is a low-stress way to get outside and enjoy the final days of summer by the water, and the Runwave Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is the perfect set, complete with everything you need to feel safe and prepared for your time on the lake. The Amazon’s Choice kit is currently on sale for 35 percent off ahead of the holiday weekend, so if you’ve been considering testing out a new aquatic activity, now is the time to snag a board while it’s discounted for the end of the season.

Still surveying the competition? Keep reading to find more inflatable paddle boards on sale at Amazon for Labor Day weekend.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $169.

