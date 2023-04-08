The Newest All-inclusive Resort in Cancun Has One of the Largest Water Parks in the Caribbean, Waterfront Pools, and 12 Restaurants

It took my four-year-old son exactly 30 seconds in our room at the new Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, to spot the splash park and pools visible from our balcony. As I watched his eyes widen with excitement, I realized I had to break the bad news: our late flight meant we had arrived after the facilities had closed for the night. Thankfully, the announcement wasn't followed by a tantrum but by a calm: "Maybe we can swim in this pool," as he pointed to the jacuzzi on my right.

As tickled as I was by his comment, it also reminded me how far all-inclusive resorts have come. In the past, these all-you-can-eat destinations were the antipode of luxury, mostly associated with cheap vacation packages, mediocre buffets, and watered-down drinks. But the pandemic raised the demand for higher-end all-inclusive experiences, and major hospitality players like Marriott International took notice.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

"One way that All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy has begun to reconceive these outdated notions and introduce a more refined experience is to bring the community and the surrounding culture to the guest, elevating their experience beyond what a 'standard' all-inclusive resort can offer," says Alex Fiz, managing director of All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy, in an interview with Travel + Leisure. The idea is to "introduce the destination to [the guest's] included experience."

The newly built Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, which opened in December 2022 just a short 15-minute ride from Cancun's International Airport, was the 31st property to join the company's growing portfolio of luxe hotels under the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy umbrella. Earlier this year, the company also launched Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, an adults-only all-inclusive property and a first for the Luxury Collection. And it's not going to stop here. Fiz teases that Marriott International is looking to convert some of its European properties into all-inclusive resorts very soon.

"With their unparalleled convenience, accessible pricing, and continued advancements, we expect to continue to see exponential growth in this sector," he says.



And it's clear that Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, operated by Blue Diamond Resorts, fits right into this strategy.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

With 1,005 guest rooms in 12 room categories ranging from Junior Suites to sprawling Presidential and 'Sky Chairman' Suites, the resort can accommodate couples and large families.

My son and I stayed at a spacious Luxury Junior Suite Ocean Front Diamond Club with a double rain-shower bathroom, a beautifully designed sitting area with an oversized chair and a coffee table, two beds, and a large balcony with a jacuzzi overlooking the resort and the ocean. The Diamond Club upgrade got us a personal butler who took care of everything from dinner reservations to unpacking luggage and setting up the jacuzzi nightly (yes, my son thoroughly enjoyed taking a dip in his bubble-filled 'pool'). Other perks of Diamond Club guests include a separate check-in and check-out area in an elegant lounge (with drinks and snacks) and a private pool and beach area with bar service.

But what makes Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun stand out among a sea of all-inclusive options along the Cancun-Riviera Maya stretch of coastline is that it was designed to be a luxury vacation spot for travelers of all ages. There are enough amenities to satisfy couples, kids and their parents, or solo travelers.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

"The broad range of unique and elevated amenities were designed with everyone in mind, whether that be introduction of a huge three-story kids' club, or culinary experiences like a refined, adults-only French restaurant alongside wine tastings and mixology courses," Fiz explains.

The resort has one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean, with tubes, 14 monster slides, splash pads, and lazy rivers, along with three kid-friendly infinity pools. An expansive entertainment center — the only one in the Royalton portfolio — with a laser tag play area, an arcade, bowling, and a trampoline park complements the kids' and teenage clubs.

Couples looking for privacy can rent a poolside cabana with a private plunge pool, have a quiet moment at the lobby's sunken lounges surrounded by water and overlooking the ocean, or spend an afternoon at the spectacular Royal Spa with an indoor swimming pool, hydrotherapy circuits, a full menu of body and facial treatments, and a beauty salon. A private dining venue and tasting bar, The Winery, is also available for an extra charge, where guests can indulge in a wine or tequila tasting in an intimate setting. And while each of the Royalton Splash Cancun's 12 restaurants welcome children, I thought The Cave, an elegant restaurant with low lighting, rock-like formations, and locally inspired cuisine, would make a perfect date-night spot.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection

One thing is certain: no one is leaving Royalton Splash Cancun hungry. The Indian, Japanese, Brazilian, Southern BBQ, and French eateries all stood out, but my favorite spots were the Mexican Agave restaurant with a court-like outdoor dining space and authentic Mexican flavors, and Shaken, a lively bar celebrating Mexican culture through vibrant decor and a comprehensive cocktails menu. And since my son gets hungry at all times of the day, we ended up eating at the resort's fantastic buffet every day, whether for a second breakfast, a scoop of strawberry ice cream, or an evening snack.

Nightly rates at Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, start at $203 per person for a Luxury Junior Suite.