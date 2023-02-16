Royal Caribbean Launches 3- and 4-day Sailings From U.S. Ports to the Bahamas, Mexico, and More

The cruises will sail out of several different ports in the United States, including Florida, Texas and California.

By Jackie Longo
Published on February 16, 2023
Allure of the Seas at port in Nassua, Bahamas
Photo:

Tim Aylen/Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is launching quick getaway options in 2024 and 2025, perfect for both a first-time cruiser or a high seas veteran.

The cruise line, which will be offering the short getaway escapes on eight different ships beginning in 2024, opened bookings to the public this week, with cruises sailing out of Florida, Texas, and California.

Passengers out of Florida can sail out of Fort Lauderdale aboard the Liberty of the Seas ship, which for 3 and 4-night trips to Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay and Nassau in the Bahamas. From Miami, passengers also have a 4-night option to sail to Labadee, Haiti aboard the Independence of the Seas ship, which features a duo of racing waterslides and  glow-in-the dark laser tag.

Guests wishing to port out of the new, $125 million cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas can hop aboard the Mariner of the Seas on a 4-or 5-night trip to destinations like Costa Maya or Cozumel, Mexico. The ship features a new bungee trampoline park, a family-style Tuscan Italian restaurant by Jamie Oliver, and the cruise line’s first Polynesian tiki bar, the Bamboo Room. 

The Navigator of the Seas will sail from Los Angeles in California, giving guests multiple 3- and 4-night short escape options, along with a longer seven-night option to destinations like Catalina Island, California and Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Mazatlan in Mexico. The Navigator is jam-packed with things for everyone, including a three-level poolside bar, an amazing aqua coaster, headfirst mat racer waterslide – which you have to see to appreciate – and the first standalone blow dry bar.

The cruise line also shared that, for the first time ever, guests will have a “year-round” option of 3 and 4-night sailings aboard one of its Oasis Class ships – the Allure of the Seas

The Allure features a nine-story zip line, 40-foot rock climbing wall, FlowRider surf simulator, and an ice skating rink. The cruise line says the ship, which they say offers “the ultimate family vacation,” will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Bahamas until July 2023, and will then move to the Miami port for the remainder of the year. 

