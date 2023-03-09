The Bahamas's Paradise Island Is Getting a New 17-acre Beach Club Open Exclusively to Guests of This Cruise Line

Travelers sailing to the Bahamas on Royal Caribbean cruises in 2025 and beyond have a new attraction to look forward to: the 17-acre Royal Beach Club on the western end of Nassau's Paradise Island.

It will belong exclusively to Royal Caribbean International, joining a collection of private destinations, like Labadee on Haiti's northern coast and the forthcoming Lelepa private island in Vanuatu, a small South Pacific nation.

Royal Caribbean owns and operates Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, a private island that's 65 miles from Nassau. When it first introduced its beach club concept back in 2019, Royal Caribbean said the beach clubs would offer "a distinctly different experience" than the existing Perfect Day islands.

Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

The cruise line hasn't released full details on the Royal Beach Club just yet, but there will be private cabanas on the white-sand beach, multiple pools for lounging and swimming, and local artisans selling their wares.



The beach club will focus on Bahamian culture. The structures, for example, will be designed in the local architectural style. And its dining and entertainment programming — island-style barbecues, Bahamian cuisine, and live performances — will have a Bahamian influence.

Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

"The Bahamas has been a phenomenal partner since the very start, when they became our first port of call more than 50 years ago," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure. "As we continue to bring millions of visitors to experience attractions throughout Nassau each year, The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island is the next bold adventure in Royal Caribbean’s commitment to both increasing tourism in The Bahamas and delivering memorable vacations to our guests."

Royal Beach Club is a public-private partnership with the Bahamas, meaning that a share of the profits will go to both the Bahamian government and the Bahamian people. According to the statement, "Bahamians will be invited to own up to 49 percent equity in the beach club."



Though 2025 might seem far away, bookings are already open for some Royal Caribbean sailings through April of that year. If you're ready to visit the Royal Beach Club, a three-night Bahamas itinerary departing from Miami starts at $290 a person. Make your reservation at royalcaribbean.com.