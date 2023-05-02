Travelers Have Found the ‘Perfect’ Pair of Lightweight Linen Pants for Summer — From $28 at Amazon

One of the best ways to optimize the limited space you have in your suitcase while traveling is to pack pieces that are versatile enough to be styled in a number of different ways, and it’s safe to say that a good pair of linen pants are one of the best warm-weather items to satisfy that role. While they’re easily dressed up to wear for a nice dinner by the water or a night out on the town, they’re also an excellent staple to slip on over a bathing suit if you’re tired of pretending that wearing jean shorts in the sand is actually comfortable.

Unsure where to start in your journey to find the perfect pair of linen pants? Well, Amazon shoppers have done the job for you, with more than 4,800 happy customers awarding the Roxy Women’s Oceanside Pant with a perfect five-star rating. If you’re starting to pack for your next trip and are looking to fill some holes in your wardrobe, you won’t want to miss out on these breathable pants while they’re on sale for as little as $28 at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $44)

Made with a breathable blend of linen and viscose, these classic beach pants are one of the most versatile items you could include in your suitcase for summer travel. Not only are they easily paired with a bikini to wear down to the ocean, but they’re also stylish enough that they can be dressed up with a pair of sandals and a nice blouse so you can pack less while making the most of what you did bring along. The pants are made for a loose, comfortable, low-rise fit, featuring a flared leg and an elastic waistband that’s especially great if you’re going to be sitting for long periods of time.

The lightweight fabric is well-suited for warm weather vacations, whether you’re heading out for a nice dinner or planning on parking by the seaside for the day, and they are also adorned with a stylish drawcord at the waistband to make the pants adjustable with a little extra flare. Plus, they’re available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL in 16 soft and flattering colors.

No matter what you have on the itinerary for your next trip, shoppers swear that these are the “most comfortable pants” you could bring along for the ride. One customer raved that they are the “best vacation and summer resort pants,” explaining that they are “super comfy and flattering,” and can “be dressed up or down.” Another shopper concurred, writing that they will “never go on vacation again without these,” while also adding that at “22 weeks pregnant,” these are still their “go-to.”

If you’re looking for a pair of pants that can take you from the airport straight to the beach, one shopper confirmed that the Roxy Oceanside Pants are “great for lounging around after a beach day or traveling,” adding that they also “keep you warm on a cooler day.” And if that wasn’t enough, one customer even described them as “perfect for traveling, lounging, or wearing for those days when you don’t necessarily want to dress up” but still “want to be ready for [an event] that might wind up [being] more than pure casual.”

Linen pants have long been a timeless addition to any wardrobe, and especially as you gear up for travel this spring and summer, the Roxy Women’s Oceanside Pant should be included in your suitcase as a versatile staple. The breathable, lightweight material of these pants packs well for travel, and they’re easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. As an added bonus, the pants are even on sale at Amazon right now, starting at just $28 in select sizes. With any vacations looming on the horizon, these pants should be the first thing you grab off of your shopping list.

