This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Just Launched the Comfiest Slippers — and They’re at the Top of Our Wish List

When in doubt, taking the cozy route when gift-gifting oftentimes never fails — especially if you need something for that hard-to-shop person on your list. Based on past experiences, there’s no greater joy than unwrapping a pair of new house slippers that you know will keep your feet toasty and comfy throughout the cold-weather months.

On the hunt for the perfect pair? Well, you’re in luck because Rothy’s recently launched the Merino Scuff Slippers, which are bound to be your new most-loved shoes. As its name suggests, the slippers are made with premium merino wool to achieve their fluffy construction. But, to be truly comfortable and cozy, the brand, which is behind some of Meghan Markle’s favorite shoes, combined it with its signature sustainable thread material. Together, they create a soft and incredibly warm slipper that you’ll never want to take off.

Rothy's

To buy: rothys.com, $129

For added comfort, the Merino Scuff Slippers have a plush shearling lining and boast a supportive footbed so you can enjoy your natural stride when wearing them. They also feature a backless, mule-inspired design (this sets them apart from the brand’s O.G. Merino Slipper), which allows wearers to effortlessly put them on and take them off while also providing a roomier fit. This good news if you’re someone that loves wearing thick socks. (Note: Shoppers recommend sizing up if you prefer really thick socks.)

What’s more, the bottoms are equipped with sturdy rubber outsoles, which offer light traction and boost your support so you can confidently walk on any surface without sliding or slipping. Plus, this also makes them suitable for outdoor wear if you need to run a quick errand, get the mail, or tend to your backyard. But, the best part is that if they get dirty, you can simply throw them in the washing machine to get them looking brand new again.

Shoppers have their choice of seven colors when it comes to the Merino Scuff Slippers. Options range from neutral shades like birch tan, glacier gray, and snowcap white to bold hues such as candy pink, popcorn yellow, and holly green, which makes a festive choice if you’re holiday shopping. Sizes range from 5 to 13.

Despite recently joining Rothy’s repertoire, the Merino Scuff Slippers have already earned high praise from shoppers. One customer wrote, “I never want to leave the house anymore. [They are] so comfy. I feel like the queen of the house.” Another reviewer dubbed them the “most comfortable slippers I have ever had,” and a third buyer was happy to report that they “fit like a glove” and “are soft as clouds.” They also added, “They make me feel cozy and stylish even when I'm in pajamas all day.”

Rothy's

To buy: rothys.com, $129

Chiming in, one Rothy’s customer commented, “I really live in these from sun up to sun down.” And, a shopper who opted for the white pair highlighted, “These fit and look great and will stay that way because I can easily wash them.” Similarly, another reviewer added, “I'm not afraid to scuff around in them.”

And, if you’re buying them as a gift, be warned that you’ll inspire a frenzy; a final Rothy’s fan said, “I bought these for my daughter in law, and now everyone in my family is buying them.”

Rothy's

To buy: rothys.com, $129

Either way, we’re sure you won’t regret hitting “add to cart.” Grab a pair of the Merino Scuff Slippers at Rothy’s today, and prepare to be amazed by just how comfortable they are.

At the time of publishing, the price was $129.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

