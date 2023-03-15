The Viral Amazon Cloud Slides That Have Taken Over TikTok Are Just $20 Right Now

Have you ever thought about what you’re touching when you walk around a hotel room barefoot? If you don’t often let your mind wander there, just consider how many people have been in that room before you, and it may make you more inclined to travel with a pair of slippers moving forward.

Combining comfort and cushioning with a supremely lightweight design are the best-selling Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, which have taken the Internet by storm and are now on sale at Amazon for an impressive 50 percent off. With non-slip grip, a cloud-like feel, and 19 soothing shades, these slippers are about to earn a permanent spot in your carry-on luggage.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)



These soft yet supportive platform slides are made with a thick, anti-slip sole, meaning they’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear. The ergonomic design capitalizes on comfort and is both flexible and sturdy, making them easy to pack in your suitcase for travel, or wear around the airport or your hotel room.

Unlike many slip-on shoes, these sandals are incredibly quiet to walk in so you can avoid the dreaded flip-flop noise as you walk through your hotel. And when you return home from your trip, these shoes are washable so you can quickly remove the grime and dirt they may have built up and never have to worry about tracking it around your own home. Plus, they’re made with a quick-drying EVA material that makes them great for walking around the pool, shower, or beach.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)



These slides are loved by vacationers and homebodies alike, with one person dubbing them “perfect for travel” as well as “doing errands.” Another customer agreed, noting that they “purchased them initially to travel in” and “now I wear them all the time.” One shopper even shared that they like them so much for “traveling and staying in hotels” that they “will probably buy another pair.”

Not only are these slippers incredibly comfortable for use while traveling, but even pregnant customers swear by the impressive cushioning to relieve discomfort. One shopper raved that as they are “currently eight months pregnant,” these are their “favorite shoes right now.” They went on to explain that their old slides felt like “walking bare-footed on concrete” in comparison to the “squishiness of these shoes” that are “perfect for tired feet, sore knees, and aching backs.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)



If you’ve been looking for a pair of packable, lightweight, and incredibly comfortable shoes to take with you while you’re traveling, the Rosyclo Cloud Slippers are everything you need and more for just $20. With a markdown of 50 percent, these ultra-squishy slides provide dreamy support to your feet so you can feel like you’re walking on clouds even after your longest days. There’s a reason why they’re best-sellers at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

