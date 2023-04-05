This Stretch of Coast in South Florida Is Called 'Millionaire Mile' — and It's Getting Brand-new Hotel Residences

Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach will be the first large-scale luxury development in the area in 20 years.

Published on April 5, 2023

Life can be a permanent vacation, especially if you own a hotel-branded residence. Over the past three years, these luxury developments, managed by some of the world’s most exclusive hospitality brands, have skyrocketed in popularity.

The exterior and beach at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Courtesy of The Boundary

One of the next major hotel residence developments is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ newly announced project in Southern Florida, which is slated for completion in 2026.

Located on a pristine stretch of coastline between Boca Raton and Pompano Beach in an area known as Millionaire Mile, Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach was developed in collaboration with Related Group and Dezer Development. It will be an exclusive enclave of 92 high-end condominiums and villas, as well as 11 private boat slips, with stunning waterfront views and many of the resort-style amenities you’ve come to expect from any Rosewood property.

The arrival at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Courtesy of VanDerPas

“Given our legacy as a bespoke hospitality brand, we offer buyers a unique perspective on residential living,” says Brad Berry, vice president, Global Residential Development at Rosewood, in an interview with Travel + Leisure. “We came to this project looking to provide foundations of a luxury resort coupled with the comfort and familiarity of home.”

The exteriors of the two buildings — a sleek, 10-story beachfront structure housing 70 residences and a separate three-story building with 22 homes — are dreamt up by architecture studio Arquitectonica (the design force behind other local projects, including The Ritz-Carlton Residences & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach). The yacht-inspired architecture features curved balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sprawling outdoor spaces. Inside, Dutch design superstar firm Studio Piet Boon has incorporated organic elements through an earthy color scheme, natural materials and textures like wood and limestone, and lush greenery. Residences will range from 2,800 to 6,400 square feet and many will feature spacious living and dining rooms, bedrooms, walk-in closets, and private garages. But those who really want to live it up should consider the penthouses with ocean views and private rooftop pools.  

The rooftop pool at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Courtesy of VanDerPas

“South Florida now has a neighborhood for everyone. No matter your lifestyle, you can find a market that fulfills you,” Jon Paul Perez, president of Related, tells T+L. “In the case of Hillsboro Beach, it’s an area that’s perfect for those looking for a quiet, beachfront escape that also happens to be a short drive away from the world’s best entertainment, shopping, and dining."

Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, in the spirit of offering residents hotel-like amenities, will have a wellness center with a spa and a beauty salon, tennis and pickleball courts, several restaurants, an oceanfront pool with cabanas, and access to a private beach with food and drink service.

As Rosewood continues to expand, the brand revealed that more than half of its upcoming hospitality projects will include residences for sale. Condos at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach start at $4 million.

