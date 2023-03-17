Rome's Pantheon to Charge Admission — What to Know

One of Italy’s most visited and popular landmarks will be charging an admission to visitors.

Visiting the Pantheon in Rome will cost 5 euros, or (or $5.31), The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The new admission fee was adopted by local government and church officials, but has not yet gone into effect yet, according to the report.

Italy’s Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday, sharing that the admission will be 5 euros, but will still be free for some categories of visitors.

The Pantheon currently offers a variety of ways for visitors to enjoy their time at the historical landmark. In addition to a traditional visit, travelers can purchase add-ons such as an audio tour for 8.50 euros, or a 45-minute guided tour for 20 euros. The Pantheon also hosts live music performances and special events for an extra fee.

The Pantheon is open every day ​​from 9:00am to 7:00pm, with the last entry at 6:30pm. The Pantheon is closed in observance of holidays on January 1, August 15, and December 25. The Pantheon requires reservations for visits on Saturdays, Sundays, and major holidays.

While the landmark is an ancient historical site, The Pantheon has adopted new technology to make it more accessible for travelers. If you aren’t able to visit The Pantheon in-person, you can explore a virtual 3D tour online here.

The Pantheon, which means ‘of all gods’ according to the British Museum, was originally built between 25 and 27 BC, and underwent a reconstruction between 118 and 125 AD. The Pantheon is 142 feet tall, from its base to the top of the dome - for comparison, the Statue of Liberty is 151 feet tall.

