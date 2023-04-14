This New RV Company Is Renting Out Luxury Hotel Suites on Wheels — Complete With Concierge Service

Introducing RollAway.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023
RollAway RV
Photo:

Courtesy fo RollAway

This RV company, with vehicles comparable to a 5-star hotel, is taking road trips to a whole new level.

The Silicon Valley startup, RollAway, is introducing a brand-new lodging category with essentially a suite on wheels, allowing travelers to go from place to place without the need to book hotels or vacation rentals in every destination.

The best part? This all happens in a zero-emissions van, meaning it’s a journey you can feel good about from start to finish. 

“RollAway was envisioned for travelers who think differently, those who would rather focus on creating long-lasting memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences across multiple destinations and who no longer want to start planning their vacations by thinking where to stay or how to get from one place to another,” Rollaway’s founder and CEO Waldy Torres shared with Travel + Leisure.

And Torres certainly knows what he is talking about. Before founding Rollaway with his late brother, Wilfred, Torres led guest services operations at the Rosewood Hotel Group and spent six years in resort operations at The Walt Disney World Resort. 

Though the vans are most certainly green, they are anything but plain. Inside, future guests can expect high-quality finishes like subway tile backsplashes in the fully equipped kitchenettes, cozy queen beds, a separate living and dining area, and full bathrooms. Guests will also be able to stay fully connected thanks to onboard Starlink, making extended work-from-anywhere journeys entirely possible. 

RollAway is slated to launch first in the San Francisco Bay area in August, with more cities to come. Pre-booking is now live, and early discounts and updates are available at signup.gorollaway.com

RollAway interior

Courtesy of RollAway

Travelers will also get all the perks of those high-end hotels too, including a live virtual concierge available 24 hours a day to assist with any needs, including reservations, directions, or roadside assistance. The vans also come with curated travel itineraries to help travelers who may not have an intended destination in mind, spa toiletries, Yeti outdoor adventure amenities, and even a housekeeping on-the-go kit to make cleanups easier. 

Not sold yet? The brand will also offer farm-to-table pre-packaged breakfasts, virtual yoga sessions, and even picnic setups for Instagram moments no matter where you go. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cancelled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded
Record Rain, Flooding Shuts Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport
A toddler cries the seat beside his mother as they fly in an American Airlines passenger jet
This Company Will Give Parents Cash to Hand Out to Fellow Passengers Flying Next to Their Kids
Airplane over cityscape of Rome, Italy.
International Flights Are 30% More Expensive Than Last Year — Here's How to Save
Woman using laptop at table
Tripadvisor Caught More Than 1 Million Fake Reviews Last Year — Here's How to Spot Them
A Princess Cruises 'Island Princess' ship on the water
This Epic Around-the-world Cruise Will Take Travelers to 51 Countries in 116 Days
Interior of a Southwest Airplane
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $59 — How to Book
Empty digital charging area at airport
The FBI Just Issued a Warning About Using Public Phone Charging Stations — What to Know
An interior view of a Uber car with the Uber Connect application on in New York
Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides in Luxury Electric Vehicles This Month — How to Book
Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is landing at London Heathrow
Air New Zealand Has Discounted Flights to Australia — but You’ll Have to Book Soon
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue to Launch Flights to Amsterdam This Summer — What to Know
Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline
This Low-cost Japanese Airline Just Added a New U.S.-Tokyo Route Starting at $91 One-way
Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
It Just Got Easier to Hike in National Parks Thanks to These Google Map Updates
The Grand Canyon Lodge as seen on April 4, 2023. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter season.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Reopening Delayed Due to ‘Record-setting Snow’
A Spirit Airplane taking off with mountains behind
Spirit Will Now Match Your Status With Another Airline — What to Know
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying over the houses of Myrtle avenue in London
United Just Added More Flights Across Europe, the U.K., and Australia — Just in Time for Summer
A Delta Airlines plane led by United Airlines and American lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia,
U.S. Airlines Are Reducing Summer Service at NYC, D.C. Airports — Here's Why