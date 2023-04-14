This New RV Company Is Renting Out Luxury Hotel Suites on Wheels — Complete With Concierge Service

This RV company, with vehicles comparable to a 5-star hotel, is taking road trips to a whole new level.



The Silicon Valley startup, RollAway, is introducing a brand-new lodging category with essentially a suite on wheels, allowing travelers to go from place to place without the need to book hotels or vacation rentals in every destination.

The best part? This all happens in a zero-emissions van, meaning it’s a journey you can feel good about from start to finish.

“RollAway was envisioned for travelers who think differently, those who would rather focus on creating long-lasting memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences across multiple destinations and who no longer want to start planning their vacations by thinking where to stay or how to get from one place to another,” Rollaway’s founder and CEO Waldy Torres shared with Travel + Leisure.

And Torres certainly knows what he is talking about. Before founding Rollaway with his late brother, Wilfred, Torres led guest services operations at the Rosewood Hotel Group and spent six years in resort operations at The Walt Disney World Resort.

Though the vans are most certainly green, they are anything but plain. Inside, future guests can expect high-quality finishes like subway tile backsplashes in the fully equipped kitchenettes, cozy queen beds, a separate living and dining area, and full bathrooms. Guests will also be able to stay fully connected thanks to onboard Starlink, making extended work-from-anywhere journeys entirely possible.

RollAway is slated to launch first in the San Francisco Bay area in August, with more cities to come. Pre-booking is now live, and early discounts and updates are available at signup.gorollaway.com.

Courtesy of RollAway

Travelers will also get all the perks of those high-end hotels too, including a live virtual concierge available 24 hours a day to assist with any needs, including reservations, directions, or roadside assistance. The vans also come with curated travel itineraries to help travelers who may not have an intended destination in mind, spa toiletries, Yeti outdoor adventure amenities, and even a housekeeping on-the-go kit to make cleanups easier.

Not sold yet? The brand will also offer farm-to-table pre-packaged breakfasts, virtual yoga sessions, and even picnic setups for Instagram moments no matter where you go.

