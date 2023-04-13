Travelers Love These Comfy Leather Walking Shoes for ‘Long Days of Sightseeing’ — and They're 30% Off at Amazon

There are a number of situations in which you may want a comfortable pair of walking shoes that aren’t a complete eyesore — especially when you’re traveling. Walking tours and long hours on your feet often call for wearing sneakers, but news flash: You don’t necessarily have to wear a pair of running shoes.

If you’re beginning to audit which items will make the cut in your suitcase for your next trip, we may have finally found the perfect, supportive pair of shoes to join the lineup that are slightly more versatile than your traditional sneaker. From business outings to travel days spent in the airport, the Rockport Men’s Eureka Walking Shoe provides the classic silhouette of a work shoe with a slightly more rugged finish, and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $70.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $110)

These genuine leather shoes feature a sturdy rubber sole as well as a latex foam footbed that provides ample cushioning to keep your feet supported with every step. A breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining makes these refined shoes well suited for warmer weather, so you can continue to wear them throughout the summer without suffering from the plague of sweaty, stinky feet after a long day of walking around. They’re also lightweight and easy to pack if you don’t plan on wearing them during your actual travel day.

Especially when you’re preparing for walking tours and sightseeing excursions, you want to select a shoe that’s not going to cause discomfort or pain, and these leather sneakers are made with an impact-absorbing EVA midsole which ensures that even when you’re walking downhill you won’t feel the full stress of your steps. Not to mention an extra padded collar around the heel limits blistering and irritation, so you can experience the most comfortable wear, every time. They’re available in neutral colors like black, brown, and white in men’s sizes 6.5 to 14, including wide options.

If you’re looking for a shoe that’s loved by the masses, the 15,500 five-star ratings at Amazon should be enough of a testament to the quality of these classic sneakers. One seasoned traveler raved that they are the “most comfortable shoes that I have ever had,” explaining that they “walk every day and like to travel” and “would not hesitate to wear these on a long day of sightseeing.” Another shopper agreed, calling these sneakers their “go-to shoe when we are on a trip” so they can “walk all day and not be exhausted or have aching feet.” They also shared that they have “been wearing this style of shoe from Rockport for several years,” and they recommend them to “all my friends who walk/travel.”

Finding shoes that are actually well-equipped for racking up thousands of steps is no small feat, but customers can confirm that this pair is fit for the job. In fact, one shopper revealed that they purchased these shoes for their husband who averages “25,000 to 35,000 steps a night” and “he loves them,” even mentioning that they “didn’t have to break them in” and the sneakers “are holding up very well.” They even went on to boast that “with these, his shoes and feet don’t stink.”

There’s nothing quite like a pair of shoes that is effortlessly styled with a variety of outfits while simultaneously keeping your feet comfortable and supported, and the Rockport Men’s Eureka Walking Shoe does it best. Right now, the shopper-loved sneaker is on sale at Amazon for 30 percent off, so you can snag the only shoe you’ll ever need to travel with at a fraction of the price.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $70.

