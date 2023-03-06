This Spacious Luggage Set Ensures You Have a Bag for Every Type of Trip — and It’s an Unheard-of 61% Off

Shoppers even call it their “pride and joy” while traveling.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Rockland three-piece set one-off 61% Off TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

One of the many joys of adulthood is having the luxury of investing in high-quality luggage that’s going to travel with you for years to come. Only thing standing in the way? The price tag. Revamping your suitcase lineup can be a pricey endeavor, especially if you’re in need of a checked bag, carry-on, and personal item. That’s where a good luggage set comes in.

Right now, the Rockland Vara Softside 3-piece Luggage Set is on sale for as much as 61 percent off at Amazon, and coming in five bold, stylish patterns you’ll never lose your luggage among the mess of matching suitcase at baggage claim ever again. 

Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set, Black, (20/22/28)

To buy: amazon.com, $119 (originally $300)

This three-piece set is made with a durable EVA-molded fabric and a heavy duty polyester and PVC backing, which guarantees it’s built to last. Plus, the two standing suitcases feature expandable designs to help you make the most of the precious space you have while traveling. The carry-on bag sits at 20 inches by 12.5 inches by 7.5 inches, while the checked-bag is 28 inches by 18 inches by 12. Rounding out the set with the perfect personal item, the accompanying duffel bag is 22 inches by 13 inches by 11 inches.

In-line wheels make these bags (including the duffel) easy to maneuver through a busy airport, and stability bars at the base of the bags ensure they won’t tilt or tip — no matter how much you’ve stuffed them with. Each suitcase boasts two front zipper pockets as well as three interior pockets for maximum organization while on the go, and telescoping handles as well as convenient side handles make them comfortable and easy to carry.

Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set, Pink Leopard, (20/22/28)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $70)

Shoppers are largely impressed with the quality and durability of this trio, with one customer revealing that they “have flown at least 12 international flights” with these bags and they’re “still in good condition.” They even labeled the set their “pride and joy when traveling,” adding that it’s “lightweight” and “made my packing so much easier.” Another shopper shared that this set is their “favorite luggage for when I am on the go,” noting that they “have no trouble finding my bags at the airport.”

Ample space for all of your travel essentials is a nonnegotiable when it comes to your luggage, and one shopper confirmed that there is “enough space for everything you need on a trip” in these bags, especially “if you’re like me and you need to bring half your house just for a weekend trip.” In fact, another customer called this set “one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon,” noting that they are “going on a week long vacation” and it will “hold all of mine and my little one’s things, plus more.”

Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set, Black dot, (20/22/28)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $62)

Currently sitting at the lowest price it’s been in 30 days, the Rockland Vara Softside 3-piece Luggage Set is the spacious, stylish, and durable collection of suitcases you’ve been looking for. With bold prints and prices starting at just $62, this high-quality luggage is proof that you don’t need to break the bank to get a trio of suitcases that will be with you for years to come. But don’t wait too long to add them to your cart — this sale won’t last forever. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $62. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

J Crew Packable Straw Hat TOUT
I Wore This Packable Sun Hat All Over Egypt, and It’s 43% Off at J.Crew Right Now
Amazon under-$50 spring break packing list
This Is the Ultimate Amazon Spring Break Packing List — Shop Our 15 Must-haves Under $50
Casper The Original Pillow Tout
This Ultra-plush Pillow Turns Every Room Into a 5-star Hotel — and It’s on Sale Right Now
Related Articles
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set tout
Flight Attendants Swear by This 4-piece Luggage Set for Travel — and It’s Under $150
Luggage Roundup Presidents Day
The 85 Luggage Deals You Won’t Want to Miss This Presidents Day
Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces
The 12 Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces of 2023
presidents day weekend 2023 banner recirc image
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 22 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day
Hard Shell Luggage
The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
15 Cute Suitcases We Found on Amazon
The 15 Cutest Suitcases to Shop on Amazon of 2023
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage tout
Shoppers Can't Believe They Can Fit 10 Days’ Worth of Clothes in This Tiny Carry-on — or That It's 55% Off
amazon luggage memorial day sale
The 12 Best Luggage Deals to Shop at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend
Best Suitcases Under $100 on Amazon
These Are the Best Suitcases You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $100 Right Now
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set tout
This Smart Luggage Duo Features a Retractable Cup Holder and USB Port for Hands-free Travel
Carry-on-luggage-test-briggs-riley-sympatico-domestic-expandable-spinner-22in-jthompson-1205
The 5 Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Travel Stores
The 14 Best Travel Brands and Retailers of 2023
GettyImages-899592930
9 Stylish Luggage Sets That Look Much More Expensive Than They Are
CUBETASTIC Small Makeup Bag Tout
This $9 Makeup Bag Keeps Travelers Organized and Mess-free on the Go — and It Has So Much Space