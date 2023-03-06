This Spacious Luggage Set Ensures You Have a Bag for Every Type of Trip — and It’s an Unheard-of 61% Off

One of the many joys of adulthood is having the luxury of investing in high-quality luggage that’s going to travel with you for years to come. Only thing standing in the way? The price tag. Revamping your suitcase lineup can be a pricey endeavor, especially if you’re in need of a checked bag, carry-on, and personal item. That’s where a good luggage set comes in.

Right now, the Rockland Vara Softside 3-piece Luggage Set is on sale for as much as 61 percent off at Amazon, and coming in five bold, stylish patterns you’ll never lose your luggage among the mess of matching suitcase at baggage claim ever again.

To buy: amazon.com, $119 (originally $300)

This three-piece set is made with a durable EVA-molded fabric and a heavy duty polyester and PVC backing, which guarantees it’s built to last. Plus, the two standing suitcases feature expandable designs to help you make the most of the precious space you have while traveling. The carry-on bag sits at 20 inches by 12.5 inches by 7.5 inches, while the checked-bag is 28 inches by 18 inches by 12. Rounding out the set with the perfect personal item, the accompanying duffel bag is 22 inches by 13 inches by 11 inches.

In-line wheels make these bags (including the duffel) easy to maneuver through a busy airport, and stability bars at the base of the bags ensure they won’t tilt or tip — no matter how much you’ve stuffed them with. Each suitcase boasts two front zipper pockets as well as three interior pockets for maximum organization while on the go, and telescoping handles as well as convenient side handles make them comfortable and easy to carry.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $70)

Shoppers are largely impressed with the quality and durability of this trio, with one customer revealing that they “have flown at least 12 international flights” with these bags and they’re “still in good condition.” They even labeled the set their “pride and joy when traveling,” adding that it’s “lightweight” and “made my packing so much easier.” Another shopper shared that this set is their “favorite luggage for when I am on the go,” noting that they “have no trouble finding my bags at the airport.”

Ample space for all of your travel essentials is a nonnegotiable when it comes to your luggage, and one shopper confirmed that there is “enough space for everything you need on a trip” in these bags, especially “if you’re like me and you need to bring half your house just for a weekend trip.” In fact, another customer called this set “one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon,” noting that they are “going on a week long vacation” and it will “hold all of mine and my little one’s things, plus more.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $62)

Currently sitting at the lowest price it’s been in 30 days, the Rockland Vara Softside 3-piece Luggage Set is the spacious, stylish, and durable collection of suitcases you’ve been looking for. With bold prints and prices starting at just $62, this high-quality luggage is proof that you don’t need to break the bank to get a trio of suitcases that will be with you for years to come. But don’t wait too long to add them to your cart — this sale won’t last forever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $62.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.