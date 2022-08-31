Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Rolling Duffel the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ — and It’s on Sale

Shop it now for a fraction of the price.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Published on August 31, 2022

Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag
Photo:

Amazon

While packing can be a struggle even for the most seasoned travelers, deciding what luggage to use doesn’t have to be — that’s because thousands of Amazon shoppers say the Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag is the only bag you need for your upcoming travels. In fact, several of them love it so much that they call it the “perfect bag,” and it’s easy to see why. What’s even better? The bag is on sale for as little as $55 right now.  

Not only does it have three in-line skate wheels and a push-button retractable handle that can be zipped away when not in use, but the roomy bag also features six spacious pockets and a roomy main compartment that help keep your belongings safe and organized. It’s made from a heavy-duty polyester material and it features durable, self-repairing zippers that won’t snag.

And if you prefer to carry your bag instead of rolling it, there are two sturdy top handles that allow you to do so. At 40 inches long, the travel bag is big enough for you to pack for several days away. One shopper raved, “I love that I can pack everything in one place… I packed for a week trip and still had space.”

Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $140)

Another customer wrote, “The bag holds a ton of stuff from standard pillows to heavy blankets with no issues,” adding, “most wheeled duffel bags have only two wheels, but three wheels are so much sturdier and give more centered support so it doesn't start to bow over time.” 

It’s so spacious that owners even use it to transport sporting equipment. One wrote, “My blow up kayak comes with all kinds of accessories. [An] air pump, two paddles, and two lifejackets. All of this fits in that bag with rollers making it perfect!” 

And if you’re looking for a smaller duffel bag to travel with, you’re in luck! There are 31 more colors and patterns to choose from, with sizes ranging from 22 inches to 36 inches long, and most of them are marked down right now too. We’re not sure how long prices will be this low, so be sure to add your preferred size and colorway to your cart ASAP to take advantage of the major markdown. 

Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $59 (originally $140)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $55. 

