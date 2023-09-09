Shoppers Say This Carry-on Was Perfect for ‘Traveling Europe for a Month’ — and It’s 67% Off at Amazon

It’s an “excellent carry-on for the price,” according to happy customers.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Luggage/Bag/Packing Cubes Deal tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Your suitcase is one of the most important factors dictating the ease of your travels, and a high-quality piece of luggage is essential for providing the space needed to bring along your must-have items while avoiding checked bag fees. While of course you can splurge on a fancy new suitcase, there are plenty of luggage options that are both affordable and dependable. Case in point: the Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase. It's loved by travelers — and currently on sale at Amazon for 67 percent off. 

Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase

Amazon Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Purple, Carry-On 20-Inch

Amazon

This compact-yet-spacious carry-on suitcase is the perfect piece of luggage for shorter getaways when you want ample room for your belongings without toting around an oversized  bag. The shopper-loved suitcase is fitted with four multi-directional spinner wheels that make it easy to navigate across uneven surfaces, and a telescoping handle ensures this bag is sleek enough to be stored in the overhead compartment of most commercial airlines. Not to mention that the 21-inch by 13-inch by 8-inch bag weighs just under 10 pounds for a lightweight travel experience.

Travelers have their choice of nine bright or neutral colors to inject some personality into their luggage selection, and the expandable bag is even ideal for known overpackers. One primary compartment is well-suited for holding your bulkier items and shoes, while two slim external pockets allow for extra storage of your passport, a book, and other smaller items. Plus, the carry-on bag is made with a durable polyester material that will remain in good shape despite the normal wear and tear of travel. 

Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase

Amazon Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Orange, Carry-On 20-Inch

Amazon

More than 1,600 shoppers have confirmed that this Rockland bag is the perfect choice for their travels, with one customer noting that they’ve taken it “on board six flights [while] traveling Europe for a month,” and the bag not only “glides on airport floors,” but can be easily pulled along “various types of road surfaces in Europe.” They even noted that it was an “excellent carry-on for the price,” and with proper care, the bag may “last many years.”

Another reviewer also had an exceptionally positive experience while toting this bag around Europe, and they noted that while traveling Air France, they had “no problem” using it as their personal item. Although they were initially concerned about their bag being “gate checked by surprise,” they raved that “this bag met that expectation,” and therefore earned “five stars” in their book. And if you’re tired of having your bag bump into everyone as you head down the airplane aisle, take it from this shopper, who ensured that it is “so much easier navigating the center aisle in the planes” with this bag, and it even “fit easily into the overhead compartment” and “held up well” during the trip. 

Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase

Amazon Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Pink, Carry-On 20-Inch

Amazon

As we dive into a new season of travel, it’s important to be well-prepared with the right luggage pieces for whatever your trip may call for. If you’re aiming to travel light with a spacious suitcase, the Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase is your perfect choice for European vacations and beyond — and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for an unbeatable 67 percent off. With four smooth wheels and a large compartment to hold your dream wardrobe, this small-but-mighty suitcase makes checking a bag one less thing to worry about.

Still keeping your eyes peeled for pieces to add to your luggage collection? Below, we’ve rounded up several more must-have bags that are also on sale at Amazon right now.

More Luggage on Sale at Amazon:

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Black, Carry-On 20-Inch

Amazon

Coolife Expandable Suitcase Set

Amazon COOLIFE Expandable Suitcase PC ABS TSA Luggage 3 Piece Set Lock Spinner Carry on

Amazon

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Felipe Varela 65L Duffel Bag

Amazon Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Zappos Dr. Scholl's Sale Tout
I’m a Travel Writer Who Loves Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — Here Are 7 Comfy Styles on Sale That You Shouldn’t Miss
Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This September tout
The 104 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon This September — Save Up to 76% Off
One-Off: Oprah-Loved Deal tout
Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Crossbody Bag With RFID Protection Is Spacious, Stylish, and Just $45
Related Articles
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon Just Shaved Nearly $300 Off of This Samsonite Luggage Set — but Only for the Rest of the Day
Rockland Checked Bag Tout
This Durable Checked Suitcase Is ‘Great for a 2-week Vacation’ — and It’s 59% Off at Amazon Right Now
A Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Carry-on 19-inch suitcare in a living room
The 8 Best International Carry-ons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Carry-on With Laptop Compartment Tout
The Best Carry-on Suitcases With a Separate Laptop Compartment
LDW Luggage Sale Roundup (Amazon + Aff Net) Tout
We Shopped Every Labor Day Luggage Sale on the Internet and Found the 64 Best Deals — Up to $700 Off
Coolife Luggage Set One-off Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Set Has ‘More Than Enough Room for a 5-day Trip’ Without Checking a Bag — and It’s on Sale
Best Sustainable Luggage Pieces
The 10 Best Sustainable Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7
an Away The Large Everywhere Bag on a gray couch in front of a plant
How to Choose Between Weekender and Duffel Bags, According to Our Tests
Large Packable Backpack One-off Tout
Travelers Are Using This Spacious Backpack As Their Carry-on for International Travel — and It’s Only $35
Lightweight Delsey Carry-On Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Is Lightweight Enough to Lift Up 4 Flights of Stairs — and Fits 5 Days' Worth of Clothes
Post-LDW Amazon Sale Tout
Amazon Extended Its Labor Day Sale — Shop the 10 Best Travel Deals Up to 70% Off While You Still Can
Best New Travel Products at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Virtual Shelves Were Restocked With Hundreds of New Products — Shop the 11 Best Deals for Travelers
T+L labor day 2023 recirc
Amazon's Labor Day Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Shop the 80 Best Deals for Travelers Up to 71% Off
Best Tumi Luggage
The 7 Best Tumi Suitcases Worth the Splurge, According to Our Tests
Roundup: Best Underseat Bags for More Legroom tout TOUT
13 Sleek Underseat Carry-on Bags That Don't Take Up Legroom — but Can Still Fit Everything You Need