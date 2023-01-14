Travelers Say This Underseat Carry-on Makes Going Through the Airport 'a Breeze' — and It’s Nearly 70% Off

Prepare to do a double take when you see its new price tag.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on January 14, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

It only takes one bad run-in with baggage claim to swear off traveling with a checked suitcase forever. If you find yourself dreading checking a bag, or will be embarking on a brief trip that doesn’t require a lot of luggage, you’ll be happy to learn that Amazon shoppers have the ultimate hack for traveling light: the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage

Once favored solely by business travelers, the popular carry-on luggage is now winning over minimalist travelers of all stripes with its compact, 16-inch frame and spacious design that allows you to keep all of your essentials close without any post-flight hassles. As a matter of fact, the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage just went on sale; it’s up to 67 percent off at Amazon, which just marked down hundreds of travel gear favorites ahead of the long weekend. With this discount, shoppers can save more than $100 on the suitcase — savings we haven't seen since Black Friday. 

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $180) 

Despite its small stature, the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage has been impressing travelers with its roomy interior, which is equipped with useful pockets and compartments. There's a mesh, zippered divider that allows you to organize your clothes and essentials while also giving you a spot for toiletries, chargers, and other small must-haves. It can be removed for better access to the zippered compartment along the back of the bag, which can be designated for shoes, jackets, and other bulky items. 

The front flap has two pouches for additional storage space, plus another zippered pocket for any last-minute additions or essentials that you want fast access to while you're in-flight. What's more, there are also side pouches to hold water bottles and umbrellas on the inside and outside of the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage. And, there are two front pockets to ensure there's space for everything you need for your trip. 

Its quilted polyester fabric boosts its durability while giving it an eye-catching texture that will elevate your travel gear. The two-wheel luggage also features a sturdy telescoping handle and a pair of convenient top-carrying handles, which will come in handy when taking it in and out of a taxi trunk and the overhead bin if you want to maximize your leg space.

Since gaining popularity among shoppers, the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage has earned nearly 1,500 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. "This wheeled carry-on [suitcase] made my life much easier," exclaimed one traveler, praising the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage's "light, maneuverable" and "useful pockets" in their review. Another shopper wrote, "I was looking for a bag for a little getaway trip for three to four days with the bestie, and let me just tell you this bag is it — to the point where my best friend said she had to have one of her own as well too." They also added, "The compartments on the inside [and] the front are amazing and [it] has a lot of room for packing." 

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $180) 

After dubbing it the "best carry-on ever," a third reviewer chimed in to share, "It held three outfits, pajamas, two pairs of shoes, underwater, carry-on sized makeup, shampoo, a book, snacks, and a water bottle in the side pocket." Additionally, they added, "It's easy to maneuver and attach to a larger checked bag. It makes going through the airport a breeze and fits perfectly under the airline seat in front of me." 

And, a final shopper raved, "I am going to be in travel heaven with this bag," and said they were excited to ditch their "heavy and bulky tote bags or backpacks. It's all in one!" 

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $125 (originally $180)  

There's no telling how much longer the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage will be on sale, so we recommend adding it to your cart ASAP. Get it at Amazon today while it's up to 67 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Long Weekend Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories
Amazon + Affnet Luggage Post-Christmas Sale
The 78 Best After-Christmas Luggage Deals on Samsonite, Travelpro, and More
Away Sale Roundup Tout
Run, Don't Walk to the Away Luggage Sale This Weekend — Tons of Editor-loved Favorites Are Up to 40% Off
TK Things You Need If You’re Constantly Losing Stuff When You Travel tout
15 Genius Essentials to Shop if You’re Constantly Losing Things When You Travel
TravelWise Luggage Packing Organization Cubes 5 Pack Tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Never Travel Without’ This 5-piece Packing Cube Set — and It’s on Sale
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
Amazon Has Launched Its Cyber Monday Sale a Day Early — Shop the 108 Best Deals
Best Underseat Luggage
The 8 Best Underseat Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Travel Weekender Bag
Travelers Say This Weekender Bag Is the 'Perfect Carry-on' for Short Trips — and It's Just $40
Vgoal Sling Backpack Men's Chest Bag Tout
This Super Convenient Sling Bag Can ‘Carry Just About Anything While Traveling’ — and It’s Only $20
Early Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Roundup
125 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off
Best Prime Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals Tout
The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members
Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals
The 41 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Cyber Monday
15 Cute Suitcases We Found on Amazon
The 15 Cutest Suitcases to Shop on Amazon of 2023
Nordstrom Holiday Gifts
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season
Hanke Expandable Foldable Suitcase
Travelers Are Calling This 3-in-1 Suitcase the 'Most Versatile Luggage Ever' — and It's on Sale