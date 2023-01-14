Travelers Say This Underseat Carry-on Makes Going Through the Airport 'a Breeze' — and It’s Nearly 70% Off

It only takes one bad run-in with baggage claim to swear off traveling with a checked suitcase forever. If you find yourself dreading checking a bag, or will be embarking on a brief trip that doesn’t require a lot of luggage, you’ll be happy to learn that Amazon shoppers have the ultimate hack for traveling light: the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage.

Once favored solely by business travelers, the popular carry-on luggage is now winning over minimalist travelers of all stripes with its compact, 16-inch frame and spacious design that allows you to keep all of your essentials close without any post-flight hassles. As a matter of fact, the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage just went on sale; it’s up to 67 percent off at Amazon, which just marked down hundreds of travel gear favorites ahead of the long weekend. With this discount, shoppers can save more than $100 on the suitcase — savings we haven't seen since Black Friday.

Despite its small stature, the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage has been impressing travelers with its roomy interior, which is equipped with useful pockets and compartments. There's a mesh, zippered divider that allows you to organize your clothes and essentials while also giving you a spot for toiletries, chargers, and other small must-haves. It can be removed for better access to the zippered compartment along the back of the bag, which can be designated for shoes, jackets, and other bulky items.

The front flap has two pouches for additional storage space, plus another zippered pocket for any last-minute additions or essentials that you want fast access to while you're in-flight. What's more, there are also side pouches to hold water bottles and umbrellas on the inside and outside of the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage. And, there are two front pockets to ensure there's space for everything you need for your trip.

Its quilted polyester fabric boosts its durability while giving it an eye-catching texture that will elevate your travel gear. The two-wheel luggage also features a sturdy telescoping handle and a pair of convenient top-carrying handles, which will come in handy when taking it in and out of a taxi trunk and the overhead bin if you want to maximize your leg space.

Since gaining popularity among shoppers, the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage has earned nearly 1,500 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. "This wheeled carry-on [suitcase] made my life much easier," exclaimed one traveler, praising the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage's "light, maneuverable" and "useful pockets" in their review. Another shopper wrote, "I was looking for a bag for a little getaway trip for three to four days with the bestie, and let me just tell you this bag is it — to the point where my best friend said she had to have one of her own as well too." They also added, "The compartments on the inside [and] the front are amazing and [it] has a lot of room for packing."

After dubbing it the "best carry-on ever," a third reviewer chimed in to share, "It held three outfits, pajamas, two pairs of shoes, underwater, carry-on sized makeup, shampoo, a book, snacks, and a water bottle in the side pocket." Additionally, they added, "It's easy to maneuver and attach to a larger checked bag. It makes going through the airport a breeze and fits perfectly under the airline seat in front of me."

And, a final shopper raved, "I am going to be in travel heaven with this bag," and said they were excited to ditch their "heavy and bulky tote bags or backpacks. It's all in one!"

There's no telling how much longer the Rockland Melrose Underseat Luggage will be on sale, so we recommend adding it to your cart ASAP. Get it at Amazon today while it's up to 67 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60.

