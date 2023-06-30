This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous’ Luggage Set Is Up to 76% Off Now — but the Deal Won’t Last Long

Consider this your sign to upgrade to a matching suitcase set.

Published on June 30, 2023 05:30AM EDT

PD Early One-Off Deal: Luggage Set Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

If you aspire to be that traveler who easily manages their perfectly matched bags at the airport, well, this set will at least take care of the latter part for you. The Rockland Melbourne Hardside 2-piece Set is deeply discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and it includes a coordinating checked and carry-on suitcase which can be used together or separately as desired. We found several colors on sale now but the kelly green is marked down the most at 76 percent off — and that bold hue will surely pop in a sea of black bags on your next trip.  

Amazon PD Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Green

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $98 (originally $400)

Several Amazon shoppers actually praise the vibrant shade for how well it stands out, with one reviewer calling it “absolutely gorgeous” in person. However, current Amazon deals include other deeply discounted versions of the same suitcases, like a 71-percent-off dark grey set with royal blue accents, a dazzling champagne-colored pair at 70 percent off, and a sleek, royal blue duo at 69 percent off. 

Amazon PD Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Grey

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $117 (originally $400)

No matter which color you pick, the included 20-inch carry-on easily fits most published airplane guidelines as it measures 22 by 13 by 9 inches, including the wheels. Plus, it weighs only six pounds, making this the ideal choice if your chosen carrier has strict weight requirements, or you are concerned about lifting a bag overhead or lugging it to your final destination. Don’t be deterred by its size, though, as the lightweight suitcase has a 38.3-liter capacity before expanding two extra inches to fit purchases on the way back.

The set’s larger bag weighs in at 10 pounds and is an expandable 28-inch checked suitcase (28 by 17 by 12 inches). This bag has a whopping 93.6-liter capacity, easily enough for a 7-to-10-day trip. In fact, one Amazon shopper reported they were able to “pack three people’s worth of stuff in the large bag and stay under 50 pounds” so it can handle quite a bit.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Champagne, 2-Piece Set (20/28)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $102 (originally $340)

When it comes to organization, one half of each clamshell-style bag is fully enclosed with a zipper while the other side is open with X-shaped straps and a long zippered pocket for smaller items. Use the enclosed half to fit loose items securely, or opt to add packing cubes to fill each section neatly.

Both bags have a telescoping handle and four double-spinner wheels so the “lightweight and easy to maneuver” suitcases can be rolled on either side of you, or pulled behind. The hardside ABS material is also incredibly durable so it can last for many trips. 

"I cannot say enough about this luggage,” one shopper asserted. “It is nice and tough on the outside with a rough finish to it which makes it look very expensive... got lots of compliments on it at the airport. Dubbing it “quality and elegance at an unbelievable price," this reviewer added, “at this price I'm telling you won't beat the quality of these suitcases. Also, the 360-degree wheels make getting around, even in a wheelchair, with this luggage a dream!"

Amazon PD Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Blue

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $105 (originally $340)

This deal on Rockland Melbourne luggage sets could disappear or sell out at any point, so grab these suitcases at the best price now. And, while this is currently available to even non-Prime members after signing up for a free Amazon account, the steepest discounts and special deals will be released for members for the event itself. 

If you’re still shopping around for luggage sets, we’ve got you covered. Read on for additional, affordable picks, including 3- and 4-piece luggage sets, too.

More Luggage Sets on Sale at Amazon


American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-piece Luggage Set

Amazon PD Black American Tourister 4-Piece Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $190)

Rockland Vienna Hardside 3-piece Luggage Set

Amazon PD Rockland Vienna Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Purple

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $300)

Samsonite Ascella X Softside 2-piece Luggage Set

Amazon PD Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $179 (originally $390)

Rockland Journey Softside 4-piece Luggage Set 

Amazon PD Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set Expandable Red

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $83 (originally $219)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $98. 

