This Durable Checked Suitcase Is ‘Great for a 2-week Vacation’ — and It’s 59% Off at Amazon Right Now

The bright colors make it “easy to identify at the airport.”

Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds.
Published on August 20, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Rockland Checked Bag Tout
If there’s one thing you don’t want to cut corners on while traveling, it’s investing in a reliable piece of luggage. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to spend hundreds of dollars on a suitcase, but it is important that whether you’re checking a bag or packing a carry-on, your suitcase can hold up against any misadventures your vacation may bring about — all while giving you plenty of space to pack everything you need.

Right now, the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage is on sale at Amazon for as little as $65, providing you with a high-quality, dependable suitcase for extended travels that won’t break the bank (or break in general). And with 18 bold colors to choose from, you’ll never again struggle to pick out your suitcase against the sea of neutral bags coming down the conveyor belt at baggage claim.

Rockland Hardside Checked Luggage

Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Orange

Amazon

The best checked suitcase should be able to withstand the wear and tear of the baggage carousel and beyond, and this 28-inch by 17-inch by 12-inch Rockland suitcase is made with a durable yet lightweight ABS material that will remain in great condition regardless of how roughly it’s handled. The smooth exterior makes it easy to wipe down after returning home, and four multi-directional spinner wheels are well-equipped to take on any terrain that may come your way as you head to your destination.

The bag is fitted with both a top and side-carry handle that can effortlessly hold the weight of whatever you may have packed into your suitcase, and a telescoping handle at the top of the luggage is perfect for smooth transit through the airport. Not to mention the interior of the suitcase is fitted with elastic straps to hold your neatly folded clothing in place during your flight, so you can arrive at your hotel without having to untangle a jumble of items while you unpack. 

Rockland Hardside Checked Luggage

Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Red

Amazon

More than 7,700 shoppers have given this high-quality checked bag a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, with one traveler sharing that the size was “great for [a] two-week vacation,” and the bag itself is “very light and sturdy.” They also added that they “love the colors and the storage capabilities” of this piece of luggage. Meanwhile, another customer shared that they “used this suitcase on a trip to Europe,” and they were “amazed” by “how lightweight and durable the case is.” They even noted that the “color made it very easy to identify at the airport.”

No matter what your vacation plans are, shoppers have confirmed that this suitcase is fit to be your reliable companion. In fact, one shopper noted that this bag was “great” for their recent cruise, explaining that even after packing, they still managed to stay under the “50-pound requirement when stuffed because it is very light.” And yet another traveler bought two of these bags for a trip to Poland, and “as rough as they were treated, they held up well.”

Rockland Hardside Checked Luggage

Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Green

Amazon

You should be able to depend on any piece of luggage you’re traveling with, and the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage is reliable, durable, and easy to spot at baggage claim. Right now, this Amazon’s Choice suitcase is up to 59 percent off, bringing the price down to just $65 for a piece of luggage that will last you for years to come.

Still on the hunt for your perfect suitcase? Keep reading to find more high-quality luggage on sale at Amazon right now.

More Luggage Pieces on Sale at Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage

Amazon American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage

Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Wrangler Smart Luggage Set

Amazon Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26. 

