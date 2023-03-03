Shoppers Can't Believe They Can Fit 10 Days’ Worth of Clothes in This Tiny Carry-on — or That It's 55% Off

Living out of a suitcase isn’t an easy feat, and it only gets harder the longer you’re away from home. That being said, you’ll need luggage that can not only fit all of your clothes and essentials but also get them from point A to point B securely without any hassles. According to Amazon shoppers, the Rockland Melbourne Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On is just the suitcase, and it just went on sale.

For a limited time, you can score the popular carry-on luggage for up to 55 percent off, a discount that brings its steep $140 price tag down to a much wallet-friendlier $64. We recommend adding it to your cart as soon as possible, as there’s no telling how much longer this amazing deal will last.

To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $140)

Intrigued? Just wait until you hear just how spacious it is. According to one traveler, the Rockland Melbourne Carry-On Suitcase can hold up 10 days' worth of clothes inside its 20-inch frame: "I fit everything I needed for a 10-day [international] trip in a tropical climate, with no outfit repeats. I was also able to pack souvenirs for the return trip, without going above the 50-pound weight limit." The reviewer also added that it sustained "no damage" after being checked by the airline or "repeatedly [being] placed under a bus each time we moved to the next leg of our journey."

Its impressive packing room is largely thanks to its expandable design, which gives you up to 2 inches of extra space for clothes, shoes, and other travel must-haves. The interior also features a mesh zippered pocket and an elasticized compartment for added storage and opportunities to organize your belongings.

What's more, the Rockland Melbourne Carry-On Suitcase features four 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering. As the reviewer stated, its hardshell ABS plastic exterior is highly durable, but you'll be delighted to find that it's also lightweight — so much so that you won't feel weighed down towing around the luggage or trying to lift it into and out of the overhead bin, even when it's packed to the brim.

It's no wonder that the Rockland luggage has earned high praise from Amazon shoppers, many of whom were equally as shocked by its spacious design. One customer wrote, "As far as performance, this luggage can't be beat; you really do get what you pay for here. It's smooth rolling and has ample space." Chiming in, another reviewer shared, "It's lightweight enough to cram full [with] a week's worth of clothing and still lift into the overhead bin. I was impressed by how much stuff I was able to pack into it."

For a third buyer, who used the Rockland Melbourne Carry-On Suitcase for a three-day trip, they were happy to report that it offers the "perfect amount of space inside to pack several outfits and two pairs of shoes. I'm sure I could have taken more shoes… The little pocket on the inside was great to put my jewelry in." As for just how much you can fit inside, a reviewer commented, "It is big enough for seven days of summer clothes, plus shoes [and a] makeup bag. I have bought expensive carry-on luggage with price tags close to $200, and I do not think it is better than this one."

And, taking a moment to vouch for its longevity, another shopper said, "I have been using this for a few years now, and I love it. It's very easy to use, durable (believe me, I travel a lot) and it looks cute. It's probably my best purchase [from] Amazon."

Give your travel game an upgrade with the Rockland Melbourne 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, and make sure to grab it while it's up to 55 percent off and still in stock.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $64.

