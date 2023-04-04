This Tiny Carry-on Suitcase Holds 'More Than 1 Week’s Worth of Clothes' — and It’s Less Than $60 Today

Avoiding checked bag fees requires getting inventive, especially if you’re headed on a lengthy trip or consider yourself an overpacker. Sure, you can try useful accessories like packing cubes to lighten your load, but most travelers will tell you that it’s best to take a closer look at your go-to carry-on luggage — and upgrade it to the Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-on Suitcase.

Like other pieces of Rockland luggage, this popular expandable carry-on suitcase boasts superior spaciousness, which shoppers say allows them to fit “more than one week’s worth of clothes.” Intrigued? Just you wait; there’s something else you need to know: The Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-on Suitcase just went on sale, and you can get one for up to 52 percent off.

With this discount, the carry-on’s price tag drops down to a wallet-friendly $58 — a.k.a. the lowest it’s been in 30 days at Amazon, where it as a reputation for being the "perfect carry-on suitcase." There’s no telling how much longer this deal will be available to shop, so we recommend adding the Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-on Suitcase to your cart ASAP, whether you’ve got a trip planned or not.

Designed to expand an extra 2 inches, the Rockland London Carry-On Suitcase ensures that there’s room for everything you need for a successful, hassle-free vacation. Inside, you'll also find a mesh divider stocked with a handy zippered pocket and an elasticized compartment to help you organize your clothes, shoes, travel accessories, toiletries, and other essentials. Compression straps also aid in your packing efforts by helping you keep everything neatly folded and tucked away — so there's still room for any last-minute additions.

And, regardless of your destination (or how long you’ll be there), you can have peace of mind that the Rockland luggage is equipped for the journey. Its hardshell exterior is made with a durable ABS material, which not only acts as a protective barrier for the contents of your suitcase but also gives the luggage the power to withstand any drops, bumps, or scratches.

What's more, you'll find that getting through busy airports, terminals, hotel lobbies, and town squares with the Rockland London Carry-On Suitcase is a breeze. This is thanks to its four smooth-spinning wheels, which give you 360-degree maneuverability. Plus, the handle has an ergonomic grip and is specially designed to be telescoping and sturdy, guaranteeing that you're always in control of steering and that your suitcase will always be at your side through any twists and turns.

Another added bonus of the Rockland London Carry-On Suitcase is that it comes in a variety of colors (12 to be exact). With an assortment of versatile neutrals and eye-catching metallics, there's a perfect match for every traveler. And, even if you pick a classic hue like black or gray, you'll still be able to easily spot your Rockland luggage on the baggage carousel because of how sleek it is.

More than 6,500 Amazon customers have given the Rockland London Carry-On Suitcase a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer raved, "I could fit one week’s worth of clothes in it, with shoes. It's so spacious for the size." They also added, "I’ve taken it on four flights and dragged it all over the place. I even used it as a seat at the airport while waiting for my husband to get through Customs."

After taking the suitcase on a two-and-a-half-week trip from New York City to South Africa, a traveler was happy to report that it "holds a heck of a lot of clothes." Similarly, a third shopper, who brought the suitcase on a six-week Europe vacation, wrote, "The luggage took a beating [from] the airports. We had a half a dozen of airplane trips, plus buses, taxis, boats, and trains — and the luggage came through with flying colors."

See? There's no denying that you'll be traveling smarter with the Rockland London Carry-On Suitcase in tow. Make sure you get one while it's up to 52 percent off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $58.

