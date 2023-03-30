Even Pilots Are Impressed With This 4-piece Luggage Set — and It’s 64% Off at Amazon

If you’re planning on investing in a new piece of luggage, why not go the extra mile and revamp your entire suitcase lineup? We understand that it might sound pricey, but not when you take advantage of the deals on luggage sets that Amazon regularly has on sale. Right now, you can snag your perfect carry-on, personal item, checked bag, and even ultra-large suitcase, all while saving money.

Stepping up to the plate is the Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-piece Luggage Set, which comes in 10 stunning colors and is currently on sale for as little as $79 in select colors. You read that right — just under $20 per suitcase. And with more than 5,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, you can’t go wrong with snagging this unbeatable deal before embarking on any upcoming vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $79 (originally $219)

This expandable, four-piece luggage set is well-equipped to accompany you on nearly any length trip you have planned, with each bag providing ample space for your essentials. Not only are they made with a durable EVA hi-count fabric that’s heavy duty enough to withstand the wear and tear of a busy vacation, but these bags are also supported with a strong PVC backing to keep them looking as good as the day you bought them for years to come. In-line wheels make the three upright bags easy to cart through the airport and along uneven city streets, and stability bars at the bottom ensure they won’t tip over — no matter how packed they are.

Three expandable upright suitcases alongside one handy personal flight tote create the perfect set for short weekend outings to longer, international travels, and multiple spacious internal and external pockets on each bag provide ample space for a well-organized, impeccably packed trip. The largest upright bag, which is great for checking your luggage, is 28 inches by 18 inches by 12 inches, while the slightly smaller upright bag sits at 24 inches by 16 inches by 10 inches. The carry-on upright bag is 20 inches by 12.5 inches by 7.5 inches, and the portable tote is a petite 14 inches by 11 inches by 5 inches.

This affordable, high-quality luggage set is backed by frequent fliers and even pilots-in-training, with one customer revealing that they are a “student pilot” and were “even impressed with [the] small tote bag” because they were “able to use [it] for my flight gear.” They also noted that they were able to fit “the tote bag in my suitcase when I traveled back and forth” and the set contains “great luggage at a great price.”

Another shopper raved that they were “amazed at the quality of this luggage,” adding that “the bags will last years” and they are made with “exceptional quality and value.” Further, one customer confirmed that it “lasted for years of traveling,” explaining that the bags were “definitely worth buying and keeping.”

And if you’re worried about having enough space for stowing all of your travel needs, this customer can set your mind at ease, noting that they “like how roomy” the bags are — especially because they “don’t have to get creative about folding clothes Marie Kondo-style” in order to fit everything. In fact, they also added that the “small carry-on goes everywhere with me,” from “car travel or air travel, it is perfectly sized for up to one week of clothing and supplies.”

Coming in at just under $20 per bag, the Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-piece Luggage Set is the only high-quality, durable collection of suitcases you need for any travel plans you may have in store. The expandable design makes these bags well-suited for being packed to the brim, and with ample pocket space you’ll have no issue stowing souvenirs and other necessities with room to spare. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal on luggage — especially when it’s up to 64 percent off in select colors.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $79.

