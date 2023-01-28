This Flight Attendant-approved Luggage Set Has More Than 40,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Under $50

Travelers call it their “favorite luggage option.”

Published on January 28, 2023 06:00AM EST

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

As a travel writer who’s tested my fair share of luggage during international trips and time spent living abroad, I tend to be picky about the suitcases I use and recommend. They must be easy to navigate, spacious, and durable without breaking the bank — and bonus if they come in a matching luggage set. 

One set that does the job right is the shopper-loved Rockland Fashion Softside 2-piece Luggage Set, which comes with a carry-on size softside roller suitcase and the perfect tote bag to match. Right now, the set is on sale for up to 58 percent off, bringing the price to a steal at just $40.  Earning more than 40,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, this set is proof that good luggage doesn’t have to be pricey.

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $95)

This high-quality, two-piece luggage set is built to last with a heavy duty EVA-molded fabric and a polyester/PVC backing. The tote and carry-on duo is available in 13 colors like black and gray and a more eye-catching orange, which are on sale for $48 and $50 respectively, but the steepest discount is on the camouflage, marked down to $40.

Of the two bags in this set, the 20-inch by 13-inch by 7.5-inch upright roller luggage is the perfect carry-on size, and it even expands an extra two inches in depth, offering even more space to stow shoes, toiletries, and other travel essentials. Inline skate wheels make it easy to cart around the airport without getting stuck, and a stability bar ensures your bag won’t tip over regardless of how much is inside. Side-grip handles are functional for loading your luggage into the car or onto a trolley once you arrive at your destination, and a fully lined interior is set to stand the test of time.

As for the matching tote, the perfect personal item for flights at 13.5-inches by 11 inches by 5 inches, it even comes with a lock and key so you can rest easy knowing your valuables are safely tucked away during your travels. Plus, an adjustable non-slip shoulder strap makes it easy to carry this tote while leaving your hands free.

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $80)

We know that space is the name of the game when you’re jet setting, and travelers confirm that this suitcase duo gives you everything you need and more. In fact, one shopper raved that the set is “beautifully made [with] durable material, and the rolling luggage looks small but I was able to pack a week’s worth of clothes.” They also added that “you can fit quite a lot of shoes and boots at the bottom.” Another customer dubbed this set their “favorite luggage option,” noting that the “lock for the zippers came in handy when I had to place my luggage at the bottom of a large bus during my travels,” and adding that they specifically loved it for European travel.

Luggage can be a big investment, but customers attest that the Rockland Fashion Softside 2-piece Luggage Set is actually built to last. One shopper revealed that they “purchased one for myself about three years ago and it is still in perfect condition,” adding that they “use it regularly.” Another customer concurred, writing, “I am a seasoned traveler who goes out of the country at least twice a year, and I only travel [with a] carry on,” explaining, “This bag has been stuffed, and it has held up” ever since they started using the set in 2016.

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $95)

Even flight attendants swear by this luggage duo for their regular travels, with one writing that it “fits even in the smallest carry-on overhead bins,” adding that “the larger carry-on bag fits everything I need for a week or more.” Another flight attendant called it a “steal,” marveling that you get “two for the price of one.”

There’s no reason to shell out an exorbitant amount of money on high-quality luggage when you can get the Rockland Fashion Softside 2-piece Luggage Set for as little as $40 at Amazon right now. Durable, spacious, and easy to navigate, this softside suitcase and flight tote duo have the capacity to securely hold your travel essentials with room to spare, making your journey stress-free. It’s not often you can find a sturdy piece of luggage for under $50, so don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

