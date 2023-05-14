Amazon’s Best-selling Paddle Board Is a Must-have for Summer — and It’s 38% Off Now

There’s no question that there are endless things to love about the weather getting warmer, but one of the most exciting parts of the spring and summer is the opportunity to experiment with new outdoor activities. Whether you’re looking to invest in a pair of roller blades to bring with you on your next vacation, or are searching for a slightly more relaxing way to spend your time outside, there is a never-ending list of possibilities for how to enjoy your travels as the days get longer and the temperatures rise.

If you’re starting to think about an impending lakefront trip that’s coming up this summer, there’s one investment you may want to make to add an extra level of fun to your week: the Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board. And if you’ve always wanted to try out paddle boarding without making a major investment, now is the time to test it out while this best-selling board is up to 38 percent off at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $250 (originally $400)

This 10-foot by 33-inch by 6-inch inflatable board is made with an incredibly durable PVC material that’s capable of supporting up to 350 pounds. Meanwhile, the board is lightweight and easy to travel with, weighing in at just 17.5 pounds. The extra-wide design makes this board excellent for beginners who may struggle to find their balance initially, and this kit includes a full set of accessories such as a collapsible paddle, a padded safety leash, and even a waterproof bag for your phone and other valuables.

The best-selling paddle board has earned more than 8,700 five-star ratings at Amazon, and it’s one of the most well-rounded kits you could buy ahead of the summertime. Not only is it available in 14 different colors, but some options even provide a detachable kayak seat if you’re looking to get more adventurous on the water. Built to last and boasting a heavy-duty compact backpack to bring with you out on your days of fun, this inflatable set is a great foray into a new world of outdoor experiences.

To buy: amazon.com, $275 (originally $400)

If you’re planning on investing in something as large as a paddle board, it’s only natural to want to make sure it’s both high quality and easy to tote around throughout the warmer months. Thankfully, one happy shopper confirmed that these boards are “incredible, quick to inflate, deflate, and transport,” adding that the accompanying backpack makes it “so much more comfortable” to carry. They also shared that the PVC material of this board is “extremely tough” and “very stable,” so you never have to worry about it popping while you’re out on the water.

It’s even approved of by beginners at the sport, with one shopper noting that they were a “first time [paddle board] user” and this one was “easy to use.” They explained that the board was stable enough to ensure they “never” fell in the water, even when they tried to “practice standing” on their board. They also noted that because it’s stored in a cushioned bag with “padded straps,” this paddle board is “comfortable to bring when you travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $275 (originally $400)

The durable Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is well-suited for beginners and avid paddle boarders alike, and it’s about to make your time spent at the lake that much more exciting this summer, even if you’re traveling on a budget. Don’t miss out on this best-selling board while it’s available for as little as $250 for a limited time. Whether you’re aiming to enjoy a relaxing float or get some exercise, you can do so on a board that easily fits into a backpack when you’re done.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $250.

