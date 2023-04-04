I Traveled With This Artist-designed, Lightweight Carry-on to Tokyo, and Strangers Couldn't Stop Complimenting It

For this travel writer, March proved to be quite the on-the-go month; it started with trip from my home in Los Angeles up to Northern California, and ended with jetting off to Japan. Luckily for me, the opportunity to test Roam's latest luggage launch came about just as I was about to embark on these trips — which couldn't have been better well-timed, if you ask me.

The luxury luggage brand kicked off spring travel season with a stunning collection done in collaboration with New York City-based artist Amanda Wachob, giving jet-setters like myself captivating new versions of the brand's popular Large Carry-On Suitcase with the Cerulean (a blue and purple combo with teal-green highlights) and Nocturne (a black and purple composition with gold and green accents) colorways.

To buy: roamluggage.com, $975

In a travel world where luggage is getting increasingly Instagrammable, Roam is the first color-customizable luggage brand. And, it’s still relatively new to the carry-on scene: Tumi founder Charlie Clifford and fellow alum Larry Lein launched Roam in 2019. The idea behind the brand is pretty simple: Travelers can pick their color scheme from an eye-catching palette for a suitcase that they will most certainly recognize in an overhead bin.

But for those who want to leave the creativity to someone else, Roam's latest release showcases a truly one-of-a-kind design by Wachob, a multidisciplinary artist who works on exhibitions for New York’s Whitney Museum and tattoos fans with intricate designs. The suitcase is nothing short of sensational. Honestly, I’ve always liked the luggage in my rotation, but they haven't turned heads before. When wheeling this Wachob creation off a bullet train in Kyoto, I caught two passengers making eyes at it. When a concierge loaded it into the car at The Tokyo Toranomon Edition, he said, “Hey, nice color,” complimenting the dazzling ombré-ish blue-green composition of my Cerulean Large Carry-On Suitcase.

What's more, Wachob designed these by covering each one with seven coats of paint, all by hand. And, to further customize it, you can choose between five trim options, each drawing inspiration from popular travel destinations such as Kyoto, Venice, and Ibiza. But, like with any piece of fine art, the Roam x Amanda Wachob Collection is actually something of a rarity, and only available in limited quantities; there are only 100 pieces in the collection and each one comes with a certificate of authenticity. So, not only are you traveling with a visually remarkable piece of luggage, you'll always have peace of mind knowing that the chances of running into someone with the same suitcase are very slim.

Beyond its beauty, the carry-on suitcase itself really holds up to long-haul travel. Weighing in just shy of 8 pounds and boasting a sleek, hardshell 22-inch by 16.3-inch by 9-inch frame, it’s a very functional carry-on (note: it's not a hearty one, though — it’s really asking for you to pack your capsule travel wardrobe). The exterior is 100 percent U.S. virgin polycarbonate, and it’s exceptionally light. Trust me, I am not strong, and I found this suitcase so, so easy to pick up and place in an overhead rack on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.

The telescoping aluminum handle and ball-bearing wheels really take the usability of this suitcase to the next level. I am truly someone who hates carting more than she can carry, and this Roam carry-on made me feel like I could easily handle my luggage without help while traveling solo. I'm already counting down the days until I can hit the road with it again.

The art of a finely crafted suitcase rarely gets the praise it deserves. If you're looking for luggage that's equal parts beautiful and durable, the Roam x Amanda Wachob Collection is the clear choice. Get one of the newly launched versions of the Roam Large Carry-On Suitcase while they're still avaliable.

Pro tip: While, of course, the limited-edition is stunning, if you can’t grab one before it’s gone, the Roam customizable suitcases are so much fun to design and are just as lightweight and well-built.

At the time of publishing, the price was $975.

