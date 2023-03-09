The Ritz-Carlton's Newest Superyacht Is Officially Coming Next Year — Here's Where It's Sailing

It seems like just yesterday that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection made its debut with Evrima, but we already have another new ship to look forward to. The company has just opened bookings for cruises on its second superyacht, Ilma, named for the Maltese word for water.

The yacht will make its inaugural voyage in September 2024, traveling for seven nights between Athens and Haifa, Israel. Ilma will have 228 suites, each with a private terrace, carrying up to 456 guests. While all the suites are incredibly spacious, Ilma will feature a larger suite option than Evrima, with new 1,000-square-foot cabins. The interiors were overseen by London-based firm AD Associates, with additional work by lighting designer DPA and exteriors by Finnish yacht studio Aivan.

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton

Though the ship is designed to look and feel like a yacht, it has a number of amenities for guests to enjoy, including five restaurants plus 24-hour in-room dining, six bars (including a wine vault and a cigar lounge with an onboard humidor), a Ritz-Carlton Spa, an infinity pool, a boutique, and even a Ritz Kids club. There's also an open-air marina deck with direct water access for swimming and water sports, which is also a feature of Evrima.

"We are thrilled to open reservations for Ilma to the public and unveil our inaugural season of itineraries," said Doug Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "With a relaxed sailing pace and more overnights in port, our 2024 Mediterranean season underscores the essence of the yachting lifestyle, giving guests more time to truly immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures, local cuisines, and natural beauty of the region."

After Ilma's inaugural voyage, the ship will sail seven- to 13-night itineraries on the Mediterranean Sea, with ports of call including Monaco's Monte Carlo, Italy's Amalfi Coast, and Spain's Canary Islands. Rates for a seven-night cruise on Ilma start at $7,400 per person, and bookings can be made at ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.