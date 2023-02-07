This Swanky New NYC Hotel Just Unveiled a $20,000-a-night Suite — and You Need to See Inside

Sweeping city views and sleek, modern design await guests at the newly unveiled Ritz-Carlton Suite in the brand’s latest New York City outpost in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood.

The premium suite hovers more than 450 feet above the city’s streets to reveal spectacular views, including a glimpse at the Statue of Liberty. The 2,100-square-foot space has one bedroom but can be combined with a neighboring double room to form a sprawling two-bedroom suite. Suite highlights include oversized windows to maximize sunlight and those legendary city views, an earthy color palette, and a gorgeous marble bathroom with a double rain shower, Diptyque toiletries, and a soaking tub looking out on downtown Manhattan and the Hudson River.

Guests can work out in their private “wellness room” equipped with a Peloton bike, watch a movie in the media room, enjoy a meal in the dining room, or kick back and relax in the living room.

Interior of the main bedroom in the The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York

Michael Kleinberg/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York

“This breathtaking suite offers guests world-class luxury right in the heart of Manhattan," said Bastian Germer, the hotel's general manager, in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. "Guests staying in the suite are granted access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, featuring culinary offerings by José Andrés."

The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge is on the 36th floor, just below the suite, and offers complimentary food throughout the day, including cocktails, desserts, snacks, breakfast, and lunch. All the culinary offerings on-site are by chef José Andrés and his team, including ground-floor restaurant Zaytinya and the Martin Brudnizki–designed rooftop bar, Nubeluz.

The living room in the The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York

Michael Kleinberg/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York
The bathroom in the The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York

Michael Kleinberg/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton NoMad, New York

The newly built Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, opened on the corner of 28th and Broadway in July 2022. The hotel, operated in partnership with Rockwell Group, features 250 guest rooms, 16 penthouse residences, a spa with Augustinus Bader-approved treatments, and four restaurants and bars.

You can now book your stay at The Ritz-Carlton Suite, where nightly rates start at $20,000.

