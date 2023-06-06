This Beachfront Naples, Florida, Hotel Just Got a Long-awaited Redesign — and We Got a First Look

Almost 40 years after its opening on the scenic coastline of Florida's Gulf Coast, the legendary Ritz-Carlton, Naples, will begin a new chapter, revealing a much-anticipated redesign and expansion. It closed in September 2022 for the renovation and will reopen next month.

The property will welcome guests with redesigned outdoor spaces, guest rooms, public areas, and three new restaurants. But the project's highlight is the brand-new Vanderbilt Tower, featuring the company's largest club lounge in North America.

The space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a media room, chic seating, a grand chandelier, stylish decor subtly referencing the resort's beachfront location, and a full-service bar. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples' youngest guests will enjoy a dedicated play area while their parents take in the stunning Gulf views.

Ritz-Carlton Naples's newly renovated club lounge space

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Naples

“We began this project in 2021 with the goal of transforming the guest experience," Mark Ferland, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples’ area general manager, told Travel + Leisure. "From creating a new sophisticated lobby bar with a master sommelier–curated tasting experience to redefining the arrival experience for our Club Level guests, the scope of the transformation was focused on elevating service delivery as well as the elements of experiential luxury throughout the resort."

A timeless earthy palette with pops of turquoise echoes the Gulf of Mexico waters in the resort's expansive lobby. The space is anchored by the spectacular bar that now offers an extensive wine and Champagne list paired with light bites, including oysters and caviar.

The resort's most notable culinary addition is Sofra, an open-air eastern Mediterranean eatery decorated with a millwork installation and custom-made tiles and art. The menu, curated by executive chef Satish Yerramilli, focuses on fresh seasonal seafood and local produce.

Ritz-Carlton Naples's newly renovated dusk bar area

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Naples
Ritz-Carlton Naples's newly renovated lobby seating aea

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Naples

Moka, the resort's second new dining concept, will offer a large selection of coffees prepared with small-batch blends from a local, family-owned roaster. A third restaurant is also in the works, but more details will be revealed later this year.

“The leading concept behind the transformation was serving our guests, and the way they travel today, while honoring the storied legacy of this oceanfront resort. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is home to the cherished memories and traditions of so many, so honoring timeless elements while infusing the elegance and sophistication of coastal luxury was key to the overall aesthetic,” Ferland added.

When the hotel reopens on July 6, guests will also be introduced to the reimagined poolside experience with 10 air-conditioned bungalows with private baths and entertainment systems, 10 cabanas, three revamped pools, and a hot tub.

Ritz-Carlton Naples's newly renovated king suite with ocean view

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Naples
Ritz-Carlton Naples's newly renovated suit bathroom with tub

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Naples

The redesign, a collaboration between architect Cooper Carry and renowned design firm Parker Torres Design, updated each of the hotel's 474 accommodations. The stunning new bathrooms feature marble finishes and inviting soaking tubs.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, will officially reopen on July 6. You can book your stay at ritz-carlton.com, and nightly rates will start from $699.

