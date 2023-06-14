These Are the Richest Small Towns in the U.S., According to a New Report

Life in a small town definitely has its benefits — a slower and more laid-back pace of life, less traffic and pollution, more greenery and space to spread out, and a strong sense of community. And while some flock to small towns across the country for the lower cost of living and real estate, other small communities attract some pretty high earners seeking high-end amenities.

Case in point? Orinda, a small community located in the hills above Oakland, just ranked as the wealthiest small town in America, according to a report by the financial website GoBankingRates. The company looked at household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau in every state for towns with 500 to 15,000 households. According to their analysis, the median income in Orinda was $248,984.

The town is known for its top-notch education (its public schools are some of the best in California), panoramic vistas of the San Francisco Bay area, an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities, vibrant arts scene, and many dining options. Unfortunately, all of these amenities come at a steep price — currently, the median home price there is $2,042,451, according to Zillow.

Marc Pivni/Getty Images

Second on GoBankingRates’s list is Noroton in Darien, Connecticut, where the median household income is $248,125. This coastal community, part of the so-called Gold Coast of Connecticut in the southwest part of the state along the Long Island Sound, is often considered a suburb of New York City because of its proximity to Manhattan. Large homes line its quiet streets, and residents have three country clubs with golf courses, two yacht clubs, 11 parks, plus an island to keep them active and entertained year-round. According to Zillow, the median home value in Darien is $1,800,851, up 4 percent since last year, and homes stay on the market for only 11 days on average.

The third spot on the list of the richest small towns is also on the East Coast, this time in Pennsylvania. Fox Chapel, just outside of Pittsburg, is home to a little more than 5,000 residents and about 1,770 households with a median income of $247,930. Together with the excellent publicschools, the town has a golf course, plenty of green spaces, and parks, including Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, boasting more than 100 acres of protected wildlife and flora. So how much will it cost to buy a house here and make one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania your home? About $1.4 million, according to Realtor.com.

You can read the full list of the wealthiest small towns in every state here.