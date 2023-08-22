The Best Anti-theft RFID Wallets You Can Buy at Amazon Right Now for Under $30

As travelers we hear a lot about the benefits of RFID-blocking technology to combat identity theft, but what are we actually protecting ourselves from? Many of the everyday cards in our wallets — credit cards, debit cards, and even some forms of ID — use RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) to contactlessly transmit data. And in high-traffic areas, identity thieves armed with any cheap RFID reader can get close and surreptitiously steal your data without even touching you. And this kind of identity theft has been on the rise, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

That’s where these handy RFID-secure wallets come into play. They all feature technology that blocks your card's electromagnetic signal from thieves — and they have some pretty handy pockets and organizing spaces, too. But you don’t need to blow your travel budget on this kind of protection. From a sleek, durable black wallet with more than 79,000 five-star ratings to more stylish Vera Bradley and Herschel styles, here are the smartest ways to protect your data — all for $30 or less at Amazon.

Travando Slim Wallet with Money Clip Austin RFID-Blocking Bifold

Amazon

This is possibly one of the most durable — and popular — RFID wallets at Amazon, with an astonishing 79,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. That could be because of its sporty good looks and 11-card capacity; plus, it’s made of carbon fiber with a Stainless Steel lining and a clip to hold bills. “Keeping my cash in my front pockets (old school guys) works just fine while your cards are protected in this seemingly bulletproof wallet,” said one five-star reviewer.

Vera Bradley Cotton Deluxe Zip ID Case Wallet With RFID Protection

Amazon

An identity thief’s signal won’t stand a chance against this protective wallet — despite its soft cotton fabric and stylish floral print. The 3-inch by 5-inch wallet has three credit card pockets, and it conveniently comes with a key ring so you have to keep track of even fewer items when you’re on the go. “I love this item. I was able to condense my slim wallet…and the clear ID pocket is scannable,” said one reviewer who swears by it to hold and display their work ID.

Herschel Hank RFID Wallet

Amazon

If you prefer an extra light wallet versus some of the slightly heavier leather options here, try this wallet with a washed fabric exterior from Herschel, the trusted brand makes some of T+L editors’ favorite backpacks. It’s a simple bifold for a minimalist, versatile look, but it has RFID-blocking tech built in too. “Everything fits perfectly in here, and it seems to hold up well. Not bulky, not cheap or flimsy; this is just a really great wallet,” one happy shopper said.

Imeetu RFID-blocking Leather Zipper Credit Card Holder

Amazon

This small but mighty wallet unzips to reveal an accordion-style set of card slots with easy access to everything you might need while on the go. It has a stylish bee on the front and super soft leather for a luxe feel. It fits 12 cards; plus, it has two wide slots for bills, receipts, and a tiny zipper pocket for coins. It even has a handy clip for securing it to larger bags or luggage. “I tend to travel light…so this was able to fully replace my regular wallet on my latest trip,” said one reviewer.

Timberland Genuine Leather RFID-blocking Trifold Wallet

Amazon

Almost everyone knows Timberland for its high-quality leather shoes, but they also make this quality trifold wallet with cool contrast stitching. The 4.25-inch high by 3.5-inch wide wallet comes with six card slots, two slip pockets, an ID window, and two cash pockets, and you can rest assured it’s keeping it all safe from thieves. Even better, for those who prioritize supporting American companies, it’s made in the U.S.

Nautica Be Shore RFID-blocking Zip Around Clutch Wallet

Amazon

Ideal for those who don’t like to fold their bills, this discreet pocketbook style wallet holds more than a dozen cards and has pockets galore, plus a place for your ID. And the 4.5-inch by 7.5-inch by 1-inch wallet is made from vegan leather. “Very pleased with this purchase,” said one reviewer. “It can fit my phone without its case, so that's a plus.” Bonus: It comes in 11 colors and patterns.

Toughergun RFID-blocking Bifold Leather Wallet

Amazon

Carry just the essentials in this compact but trusty wallet with six card slots, one cash slot, one zipper coin pocket, and an ID window. Its waxed leather has secure RFID-blocking technology, and it comes in more than 40 colors. The $12 price point can’t be beat, especially considering its popularity: more than 39,000 reviewers gave this No. 1 best-seller an average of 4.6 stars. “I didn't want to take everything I keep in my go-to wallet, so I packed my ID, debit, a back up CC, and insurance card for a two-week vacation in the UK. The size was perfect,” shared one traveler.

FurArt Slim Minimalist RFID-blocking Front Pocket Wallet

Amazon

Want to pack really light? This is the thinnest wallet on the list, measuring just 0.4 inches of thickness after filling it with eight cards. Yes, it blocks RFID thieves from accessing your info, but when kept in your front pocket, it’s also discreet and barely noticeable to pickpockets too. There’s even a handy key ring and a finger groove so you can easily push out your cards for quick access.

Timberland Leather RFID Small Indexer Wallet Billfold

Amazon

Smart organization and quick access to your ID and credit cards is key to a travel wallet. This model makes the most of its space, letting you hold four cards, cash, coins, and your ID — all with an easy snap closure that keeps everything secure. “Love how small it is but holds a lot! I got red so it's easy to see if you are using a large bag,” said one reviewer. But how nice is the quality of the cognac leather? It looks way more expensive than $23, if you ask us.

Travelambo RFID-blocking Bifold Multi-card Case Wallet with Zipper Pocket

Amazon

The design innovations don’t have to stop at RFID-blocking technology. This sleek wallet also has snap enclosures you can release to open it up wide and reveal a whopping 16 card slots — plus two zippered pockets for cash and coins. With this style, you have space for even more, like receipts, tickets, and other small essentials travelers need.

Oak Leathers Slim Minimalist Leather RFID-blocking Wallet

Amazon

Credit card holder-style wallets are a favorite of savvy travelers who keep their wallet in their front pocket. This is a smart way to avoid pickpockets, as well as the digital thieves out there. It can securely hold all your cash and five to eight cards — plus, it has 25 other color options to suit just about any traveler’s taste (a nice yellow will make it easy to find in your bag). And because it’s leather, it has a luxurious feel, despite its high-tech RFID-blocking interior.

Falan Mule Leather Bifold RFID-blocking Wallet

Amazon

For those who want to carry more while taking up less space, this compact wallet carries 14 credit cards, two SIM card slots, as well as spots for bills, coins, and ID windows (two are even removable). Its real leather exterior has a subtle texture for a richer, more traditional feel. “Perfect for business travel,” said one happy reviewer. “The pull out ID is very useful…for going through security.” For the price, the organization and peace of mind you get with this travel-friendly wallet can’t be beat.

