The Best Anti-theft RFID Wallets You Can Buy at Amazon Right Now for Under $30

Top-rated styles from Vera Bradley, Herschel, Timberland, and more start at $8.

By
Dan Michel
Dan Michel
Dan Michel
Dan has written about style and grooming for more than 15 years. His work has appeared in Men's Health, Bloomberg Pursuits, Rolling Stone, and more. He's also helped style celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, and more.  
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

RFID Wallet Roundup Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

As travelers we hear a lot about the benefits of RFID-blocking technology to combat identity theft, but what are we actually protecting ourselves from? Many of the everyday cards in our wallets — credit cards, debit cards, and even some forms of ID — use RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) to contactlessly transmit data. And in high-traffic areas, identity thieves armed with any cheap RFID reader can get close and surreptitiously steal your data without even touching you. And this kind of identity theft has been on the rise, according to the Federal Trade Commission. 

That’s where these handy RFID-secure wallets come into play. They all feature technology that blocks your card's electromagnetic signal from thieves — and they have some pretty handy pockets and organizing spaces, too. But you don’t need to blow your travel budget on this kind of protection. From a sleek, durable black wallet with more than 79,000 five-star ratings to more stylish Vera Bradley and Herschel styles, here are the smartest ways to protect your data — all for $30 or less at Amazon.

Travando Slim Wallet with Money Clip Austin RFID-Blocking Bifold

Amazon TRAVANDO Mens Slim Wallet

Amazon

This is possibly one of the most durable — and popular — RFID wallets at Amazon, with an astonishing 79,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. That could be because of its sporty good looks and 11-card capacity; plus, it’s made of carbon fiber with a Stainless Steel lining and a clip to hold bills. “Keeping my cash in my front pockets (old school guys) works just fine while your cards are protected in this seemingly bulletproof wallet,” said one five-star reviewer.

Vera Bradley Cotton Deluxe Zip ID Case Wallet With RFID Protection

Amazon Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Deluxe Zip Id Case Wallet

Amazon

An identity thief’s signal won’t stand a chance against this protective wallet — despite its soft cotton fabric and stylish floral print. The 3-inch by 5-inch wallet has three credit card pockets, and it conveniently comes with a key ring so you have to keep track of even fewer items when you’re on the go. “I love this item. I was able to condense my slim wallet…and the clear ID pocket is scannable,” said one reviewer who swears by it to hold and display their work ID. 

Herschel Hank RFID Wallet

Amazon Herschel Hank RFID

Amazon

If you prefer an extra light wallet versus some of the slightly heavier leather options here, try this wallet with a washed fabric exterior from Herschel, the trusted brand makes some of T+L editors’ favorite backpacks. It’s a simple bifold for a minimalist, versatile look, but it has RFID-blocking tech built in too. “Everything fits perfectly in here, and it seems to hold up well. Not bulky, not cheap or flimsy; this is just a really great wallet,” one happy shopper said

Imeetu RFID-blocking Leather Zipper Credit Card Holder

Amazon imeetu RFID Credit Card Holder

Amazon

This small but mighty wallet unzips to reveal an accordion-style set of card slots with easy access to everything you might need while on the go. It has a stylish bee on the front and super soft leather for a luxe feel. It fits 12 cards; plus, it has two wide slots for bills, receipts, and a tiny zipper pocket for coins. It even has a handy clip for securing it to larger bags or luggage. “I tend to travel light…so this was able to fully replace my regular wallet on my latest trip,” said one reviewer.

Timberland Genuine Leather RFID-blocking Trifold Wallet

Amazon Timberland Men's Genuine Leather RFID Blocking Trifold Wallet

Amazon

Almost everyone knows Timberland for its high-quality leather shoes, but they also make this quality trifold wallet with cool contrast stitching. The 4.25-inch high by 3.5-inch wide wallet comes with six card slots, two slip pockets, an ID window, and two cash pockets, and you can rest assured it’s keeping it all safe from thieves. Even better, for those who prioritize supporting American companies, it’s made in the U.S. 

Nautica Be Shore RFID-blocking Zip Around Clutch Wallet

Amazon Nautica Be Shore Womens Wallet

Amazon

Ideal for those who don’t like to fold their bills, this discreet pocketbook style wallet holds more than a dozen cards and has pockets galore, plus a place for your ID. And the 4.5-inch by 7.5-inch by 1-inch wallet is made from vegan leather. “Very pleased with this purchase,” said one reviewer. “It can fit my phone without its case, so that's a plus.” Bonus: It comes in 11 colors and patterns.

Toughergun RFID-blocking Bifold Leather Wallet

Amazon Toughergun Womens Rfid Blocking Small Compact Bifold Luxury Genuine Leather Pocket Wallet

Amazon

Carry just the essentials in this compact but trusty wallet with six card slots, one cash slot, one zipper coin pocket, and an ID window. Its waxed leather has secure RFID-blocking technology, and it comes in more than 40 colors. The $12 price point can’t be beat, especially considering its popularity: more than 39,000 reviewers gave this No. 1 best-seller an average of 4.6 stars. “I didn't want to take everything I keep in my go-to wallet, so I packed my ID, debit, a back up CC, and insurance card for a two-week vacation in the UK. The size was perfect,” shared one traveler.

FurArt Slim Minimalist RFID-blocking Front Pocket Wallet 

Amazon FurArt Slim Minimalist Wallet

Amazon

Want to pack really light? This is the thinnest wallet on the list, measuring just 0.4 inches of thickness after filling it with eight cards. Yes, it blocks RFID thieves from accessing your info, but when kept in your front pocket, it’s also discreet and barely noticeable to pickpockets too. There’s even a handy key ring and a finger groove so you can easily push out your cards for quick access. 

Timberland Leather RFID Small Indexer Wallet Billfold

Amazon Timberland Women's Leather RFID Small Indexer Wallet Billfold

Amazon

Smart organization and quick access to your ID and credit cards is key to a travel wallet. This model makes the most of its space, letting you hold four cards, cash, coins, and your ID — all with an easy snap closure that keeps everything secure. “Love how small it is but holds a lot! I got red so it's easy to see if you are using a large bag,” said one reviewer. But how nice is the quality of the cognac leather? It looks way more expensive than $23, if you ask us.

Travelambo RFID-blocking Bifold Multi-card Case Wallet with Zipper Pocket

Amazon Travelambo Womens Wallet

Amazon

The design innovations don’t have to stop at RFID-blocking technology. This sleek wallet also has snap enclosures you can release to open it up wide and reveal a whopping 16 card slots — plus two zippered pockets for cash and coins. With this style, you have space for even more, like receipts, tickets, and other small essentials travelers need. 

Oak Leathers Slim Minimalist Leather RFID-blocking Wallet 

Amazon Oak Leathers Real Leather Slim Minimalist Wallet

Amazon

Credit card holder-style wallets are a favorite of savvy travelers who keep their wallet in their front pocket. This is a smart way to avoid pickpockets, as well as the digital thieves out there. It can securely hold all your cash and five to eight cards — plus, it has 25 other color options to suit just about any traveler’s taste (a nice yellow will make it easy to find in your bag). And because it’s leather, it has a luxurious feel, despite its high-tech RFID-blocking interior. 

Falan Mule Leather Bifold RFID-blocking Wallet

Amazon FALAN MULE Small Wallet

Amazon

For those who want to carry more while taking up less space, this compact wallet carries 14 credit cards, two SIM card slots, as well as spots for bills, coins, and ID windows (two are even removable). Its real leather exterior has a subtle texture for a richer, more traditional feel. “Perfect for business travel,” said one happy reviewer. “The pull out ID is very useful…for going through security.” For the price, the organization and peace of mind you get with this travel-friendly wallet can’t be beat.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Insoles for Hiking Pain Relief Tout
These Orthotic Insoles With Arch Support Are a ‘Game-changer’ for Hiking and Last for Up to 500+ Miles of Wear
Under $25 Flowy Blouses Tout
These Flattering Blouses Go With Everything — and They're All Under $25 Thanks to a Special Sale
Adidas Sneaker on Sale Tout Update
Travelers Say They Walked 40,000+ Steps Over 2 Days in These Comfy Sneakers With No Pain — and They’re on Sale
Related Articles
Target RFID-blocking Wallets and Bags Tout
Target’s Secret Travel Shop Has RFID-blocking Wallets and Bags to Keep You Safe, Starting at $18
Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet w/RFID Blocker Tout
Travelers’ Favorite RFID-blocking Wallet Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's ‘Absolutely Pickpocket-proof’
Best Small Wallets
The 17 Best Small Wallets of 2023
The Best Passport Wallets
The 16 Best Passport Wallets of 2023
The 16 Best Travel Wallets to Stash Your Passport and More Tout
The 17 Best Travel Wallets to Stash Your Passport and More
Best RFID Wallets for Travel
The 11 Best RFID Wallets for Travel of 2023
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Best Phone Wallets
The 18 Best Phone Wallets to Carry Cards, Cash, and More
Best Travel Money Belts
The 8 Best Travel Money Belts of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Passport Covers
The 15 Best Passport Covers of 2023
Travel Purses Tout
The 11 Best Travel Purses of 2023
TRAVANDO Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip
Amazon's Best-selling Travel Wallet Has Built-in RFID-blocking Technology — and It's on Sale Now
The best crossbody bags collaged against a blue square background
The 15 Best Crossbody Bags to Bring on Your Next Trip
Best Gifts for Travelers
The 52 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2023
Bags for the Organized Traveler
The Best Travel Bags for Staying Organized
The Best Fanny Packs
The 13 Best Fanny Packs of 2023