Target’s Secret Travel Shop Has RFID-blocking Wallets and Bags to Keep You Safe, Starting at $18

They’re durable, lightweight, and keep shoppers’ information “secure.”

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target RFID-blocking Wallets and Bags Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Of the many benefits we could list — that you’re likely well aware of — to traveling, a downside is the possible safety concerns about keeping your belongings well-protected. On top of having reliable luggage, backpacks, wallets, and purses that are durable enough to hold up during your vacation, you also want them to be dependable against virtual theft

To ease your concerns, Target has a hidden, highly curated storefront with more than 250 RFID-blocking luggage and travel accessories to keep your most valuable personal information safe from cybercriminals. Look for rolling carry-ons, adjustable belt bags, wallets, organizational crossbody bags, travel backpacks, and more, starting at $18.

Baggalini Two-Wheel Rolling Carry-On

Target baggallini 2 Wheel Under Seater Carry-On Rolling Luggage Tote

Target

Safely wheel your carry-on through the airport by grabbing Baggalini’s two-wheel roller. It comes equipped with RFID-blocking card slots and a protected passport pocket. The nylon, water-resistant luggage also has a padded laptop sleeve and plenty of additional interior and exterior pockets to keep your valuables organized. Shoppers appreciate its surprisingly roomy interior, with one person sharing that it “fits one weeks’ worth of summer outfits” but still slides “perfectly under the JetBlue seat.” 

Open Story Travel Hip Pack

Target Open Storyâ¢ Anti-Theft Travel Hip Pack Bag Dark Ivy

Target

A belt bag is an easy way to keep your essentials close to you while you travel, and this one from Open Story includes an RFID-blocking feature to protect your cards and more personal information. It’s water-resistant and comes with an adjustable strap so that you can wear it around your waist or across your body. One shopper who said they “travel to the UK each summer” and “wanted to feel secure in airports” shared that it’s the “best item for travel.” 

Open Story Signature Traveler Backpack

Target Open Storyâ¢ Signature Traveler Backpack Black

Target

If you often find yourself juggling multiple bags through the airport, consider a travel backpack. The Open Story Signature has RFID-blocking technology, locking straps, and padded straps so you can comfortably and securely transport it on your back. Despite its backpack design, it opens horizontally, revealing a carry-on-style interior that is spacious enough to hold clothes, shoes, or other belongings in the two zip mesh compartments. It also has a back exterior zip section for smaller items like your passport, wallet, phone, and laptop, and can slip through a rolling luggage handle. One shopper who brought it on “a family trip to Disneyland” noted that it “holds a ton of stuff” and has “the ease of a backpack with the packing capability of a suitcase.”

Travelon Classic Tour Bag

Target Travelon RFID Anti-Theft Classic Tour bag - Brown

Target

If you want peace of mind with your luggage, this Travelon classic tour bag is designed for comfort and safety. It has a durable, slash-proof construction, RFID-blocking card and passport pockets, and a locking main compartment with a padded section for holding a tablet. Plus, it includes a mesh pocket for stashing a water bottle, which can be zipped up when it’s not in use. With five interior and exterior pockets for holding smaller items, the tour bag is an easy way to stay organized while you’re on the go.

Open Story Passport and Visa Holder Travel Wallet

Target Open Storyâ¢ RFID Blocking Passport and Visa Holder Travel Wallet

Target

Keep all of your most valuable cards, travel documents, passports, and more in one safe spot with this RFID-blocking travel wallet. It has a zip closure, three card slots, a passport sleeve, and an ID pocket in just 9 inches of space. Travelers like “how thin the wallet is” despite how much it holds, with another shopper adding that it’s “lightweight.” 

Baggalini Austen Tote Bag

Target baggallini Austin Tote Bag with Crossbody Strap

Target

This tote bag with a crossbody option from Baggalini is made with lightweight, water-resistant nylon and has RFID-blocking protection whether you use it at the airport or while traveling around a new destination. The luggage sleeve can be attached to a rolling suitcase and has a removable strap to wear it two ways, plus, it’s on sale for 30 percent off right now in five different colors. One shopper who took it as their one carry-on “on an international trip” said it offered “enough space for what [they] needed” but that it was also “easy to carry around and easy to store underneath the seat.”

Vera Bradley Mini Hipster 

Target Vera Bradley Women's Microfiber RFID Mini Hipster Classic Navy

Target

Vera Bradley’s classic quilted style gets an upgrade with this adjustable crossbody bag that has RFID protection for six cards and an ID. The lightweight, microfiber purse includes an exterior pouch for easy-to-access items. Shoppers raved about the bag, with one calling it the “perfect crossbody for travel.” Another reviewer noted that while small, the crossbody bag “holds much more than [they] anticipated.”

Target’s RFID-blocking travel luggage and accessories storefront has hundreds of other options for your everyday use or upcoming trips. Keep scrolling for even more of our top picks. 

Travelon Metro Crossbody

Target Travelon RFID Anti Theft Metro Crossbody

Target

Bagallini Any Day Tote Bag

Target baggallini Women's Any Day Tote Bag with RFID Wristlet

Target

Open Story Signature Commuter Backpack

Target Open Storyâ¢ Signature Commuter Backpack

Target

Travelon Mini Shoulder Bag

Target Travelon RFID Anti-Theft Mini Shoulder Bag

Target

Travelon Metro Backpack

Target Travelon RFID Anti-Theft Metro Backpack

Target

Baggalini Original Everyday Bag

Target baggallini Original Everyday Bag RFID Crossbody Bag

Target

Baggalini Three-in-One Convertible Tote Backpack

Target baggallini Women's 3-in-1 Convertible Tote Backpack with RFID Wristlet

Target

Sherpani Indie Backpack

Target Sherpani Indie Anti-theft Backpack

Target
