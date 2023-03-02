These Heroic Dogs Were Treated to First-class Seats on Turkish Airlines for Helping With Turkey's Earthquake Recovery Efforts — See the Photos

The pups came from countries all around the world including Thailand, China, Hungary, and Kyrgyzstan.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 2, 2023
A rescue dog from Thailand on board a Turkish Airlines flight
Photo:

Courtesy of Turkish Airlines

Rescue dogs who have contributed to the recovery efforts of the tragic earthquakes in Turkey were recently treated to first- and business- class seats on their journey.

“It was the least we could do to show our appreciation for these heroic dogs’ sincere and heroic efforts.” a Turkish Airlines representative said in a statement to Travel + Leisure, noting that the pups came from countries all around the world including Thailand, China, Hungary, and Kyrgyzstan. 

Rescue dogs from Thailand at an airport in front of a Turkish Airlines airplane

Courtesy of Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines also recently shared that they have been additionally providing free flights for evacuees, as well as free cargo transportation for urgent medical supplies to aid in the recovery and rebuilding of areas affected by the earthquakes. The airline shared they have supported over 238,000 rescue personnel over 1,300 aid flights. The airline has also donated over $2 Billion Turkish Lira (or $100 Million USD) to rescue efforts. 

The tragic 7.8 earthquake occurred on February 6, and affected Turkey and Syria. Over 42,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. There have been over 7,000 aftershocks since the initial earthquake. 

To help with the safe transportation of animals, the airline says they provided free carrying cases to airports so that other pets could be safely boarded onto aircraft for evacuation flights. 

A rescue Dogs from China and Kyrgyzstan on board a Turkish Airlines flight

Courtesy of Turkish Airlines

“We also wish to extend our gratitude to our friends from abroad for their overwhelming support and aid in response to the crisis along with our missions, embassies, and consulates for their coordination in order to deliver aid material from other countries to the affected region with our cargo flights," Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, the Chairman of Turkish Airlines in a statement. "Our flag carrier will continue to be with our citizens in the future just like it has been with all of its capabilities.”

According to the carrier's website, Turkish Airlines' network spans 121 countries and 342 airports.

