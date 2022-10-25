You Can Book a U.S. Road Trip to Incredible Michelin-starred Restaurants With This New Turo Partnership

This gives "drive-through" a whole new meaning.

By
Alison Fox
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022
A turo car in front of Clover Hill
Photo:

Courtesy of Estevan Padilla

Travel and good food go hand-in-hand, and to help drivers find their perfect plate, car-sharing company Turo is launching a brand new Michelin partnership. 

The new Drive to Table experience will allow travelers to rent select electric cars and drive them to Michelin-starred restaurants in California and New York, Turo shared with Travel + Leisure. Foodies who rent a car each weekend from Nov. 5 through Dec. 18 will then receive a weekend road trip with a behind-the-scenes culinary experience from one of the participating restaurants, a dinner reservation for two, and a one-night stay at a Tablet Hotel. 

Participating restaurants include Barndiva in Healdsburg, CA, Bell’s in Los Alamos, CA, Al Coro in New York City, NY, and Clover Hill in Brooklyn, NY.

Scott Beattie Cocktail

Courtesy of Estevan Padilla

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Michelin to continue bringing Turo guests an experience they cannot find anywhere else, by celebrating the country’s best chefs and most innovative electric vehicles,” Turo CEO Andre Haddad said in a statement shared with T+L. “This partnership is a natural fit because both Turo and Michelin open the door to extraordinary experiences.”

Travelers can book several electric vehicles as part of the package, each one corresponding to a different restaurant. Book a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in Los Angeles, for example, to drive to the French-inspired Bell’s and experience a meet-and-greet with Chefs Daisy and Gregory Ryan and a private garden tour. Or rent a 2022 Rivian R1T to experience Executive Chef Erik Anderson’s “farm-to-fork” fare at Barndiva along with an immersive cocktail experience.

Erik Anderson stands in front of a Turo car.

Courtesy of Estevan Padilla

In New York, pick up a 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and head to the two Michelin-starred Al Coro to taste the creations of Executive Chef Melissa Rodriguez (formerly of Del Posto).

Each experience is included in the cost of a rental, which is priced at $150 per day.

Bookings for the vehicles and their associated culinary experiences open on Nov. 1. 

Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing company that functions like the Airbnb of cars and allows customers to choose the exact car they're renting, rather than just choosing the class of the car. The company also offers flexibility on where travelers can pick up the car.

Turo users can also link their Delta SkyMiles accounts and earn rewards just by renting with Turo.

