Shoppers Have Dubbed This the 'Perfect Dress' for Any Occasion — and It's $27 Today Only

Hurry, the price goes back up tonight at midnight when the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends.

By Staff Author
Published on October 12, 2022 07:00PM EDT

For some travelers, fall is all about the knit sweaters and cozy cardigans. And for others, the changing season presents the perfect opportunity to break out their finest long-sleeve dresses. If your wardrobe needs refreshing, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is filled with tons of amazing deals on fall-friendly dresses — starting with the Relipop Ruffle Wrap Dress.

The popular Amazon dress is currently 33 percent off, which means that its $40 price tag has dropped down to $27. But, shoppers only have until midnight PT to score the Relipop Ruffle Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress at this incredible price.  

This fashionable dress is ideal for any travel destination thanks to its versatile and flattering faux wrap-style silhouette, which gives the Relipop Dress a fit-and-flare look. But, unlike traditional wrap dresses, this one’s ruffled hem, balloon long sleeves, and frilly cuffs give it a trendy and elegant feel that’s easy to style, making it perfect for casual outings and fancy occasions alike. Not to mention, ts polyester-cotton blend makes it soft to the touch, lightweight, and breathable. 

You can get the Relipop Ruffle Wrap Dress in 12 colors, including solid hues like black, beige, green, navy, and red as well as fun florals and polka dot prints in autumnal shades. Sizes range from S to 2XL and you can consult the handy size charge to find your perfect fit.

“This dress is amazing,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I bought it to wear on a trip to the Texas backcountry and it delivered.” Another shopper who bought the dress in multiple colors called it “very flattering” and shared that they “always get a compliment whenever I put one on.” 

A third customer added, “I never like how things look on me, but this dress far exceeded my expectations. It was easy to wear and I felt good in it.” Chiming in, another reviewer dubbed it the “perfect dress” and was happy to report that it’s “closed under the tie, which is great in case of wind.” 

Vouching for its breezy construction, a shopper that loves to wear the Relipop Dress to work mentioned, “I love that it keeps me warm enough in the air conditioning, but it's also lightweight enough that I'm not hot when I go back outside.” Another reviewer wrote that they “can easily take it from day to night by changing a few accessories.”

But, it was this review that really sold it for us: “This dress is everything!! Recently I’ve been super self-conscious of my body. But this dress makes me feel so confident.” 

It’s decided; you need the Relipop Ruffle Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress. Get one while it’s 33 percent off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which — hello! — ends tonight! And remember, there’s still time to sign up for a Prime membership to score more exclusive deals. Start your free 30-day trial today. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $27 .

