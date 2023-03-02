This Iconic Collection of Hotels and Restaurants Just Added 2 Gorgeous Resorts in the U.S.

Relais & Châteaux just added eight new members, including a gorgeous Sedona, Arizona, resort and a hotel in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023
Stunning desert view from yoga room at Mii Amo
Photo:

Courtesy of Mii Amo

Relais & Châteaux, a global collection of boutique hotels, resorts, villas, and restaurants, just announced eight new members joining its ranks in 2023. And two destinations are right here in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the company announced it’s adding a spa, a boutique property, four hotels, and two restaurants to its collection of about 580 properties. The new additions include a few destinations sprinkled around the world like Noborioji Hotel Nara, a contemporary hotel in Nara, Japan; the Gran Hotel Mas d'en Bruno in Catalonia, Spain; Helguera Palacio Boutique & Antique, a 17th-century palace turned adults-only wellness playground in Spain; and Pepe Vieira Restaurant & Hotel, an oceanside property with a Michelin two-star restaurant in Spain. There’s also newcomer the Zilte, a sleek restaurant located on the ninth floor of Antwerp's Museum of Contemporary Art in Belgium, and Restaurant La Merise, a Michelin two-star restaurant in France's Vosges National Park. 

Closer to home is Mii Amo, a spa resort made up of just 25 casitas in Sedona, Arizona’s Boynton Canyon. Each casita comes decked out in neutral tones, soft linens, and textiles made by Indigenous communities, all meant to honor the resort’s surroundings. 

Interior guestroom with fireplace at Mii Amo

Courtesy of Mii Amo

Guests at Mii Amo can come to experience an a la carte stay, or experience “the journey,” a series of three, four, seven, or 10-night, all-inclusive stays. Guests are paired with a Journey Guide who assists in creating a bespoke itinerary that includes daily spa treatments, dinner at the resort's restaurant, Hummingbird, seats in exclusive lectures, and a spot in resort activities. 

Exterior brick building with windows and curb lined trees

Courtesy of Tributary Hotels
Marble shower an standing white tub with plants at Tributary Hotels suite

Courtesy of Tributary Hotels

Also joining the Relais & Châteaux collection is Tributary Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel in Oregon's Willamette Valley. The suites, all housed in a 100-year-old building, are furnished elegantly and have marble bathrooms with massive soaking tubs — plus, a few have private terraces. But the best part of a stay here is the access to ōkta by chef Matthew Lightner, which creates three-hour, immersive dining experiences inspired by the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. And, each stay at Tributary Hotel includes a daily in-room seasonal breakfast by ōkta kitchen and farm.

Learn more about the Relais & Châteaux portfolio, including the eight new comers, at www.relaischateaux.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pensacola Beach Aerial
10 Affordable Wedding Destinations Around the World
View from a guest room terrace at Hotel Poseidon in Positano
22 Amazing Family-run Hotels in Italy — From Mountain Inns to Seafront Palaces
Aerial view of Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort
Capital One's New 'Premier Collection' Hotel Program Is Live — Here's How to Use It
ōkta exterior entrance
This New Hotel in Oregon's Stunning Willamette Valley Has a Hidden Cellar Bar and an Organic Farm
Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
7 of the Best Arizona Resorts for Luxury Travelers
Exterior of Château Troplong Mondot
7 Best Wine Hotels in France
San Diego downtown area seen at nighttime
Where to Stay in San Diego: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
Scenic view of Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany
20 Romantic Anniversary Trip Ideas
Exterior view of the grand lawn at Salamander Resort & Spa
18 Amazing Black-owned Hotels Around the World
Sedona, Arizona at sunset
20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S.
Exterior of the Chedi Andermatt hotel in winter
10 Hotels With In-room Fireplaces for a Cozy Winter Retreat
Solage Auberge Resorts Collection-1
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley
St. James, Barbados
50 Best Romantic Getaways for a Couples Trip
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
The Bunkhouse at Bishop's Lodge, in Santa Fe, New Mexico
The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States
Aerial view of High West Distillery on the grounds of The Lodge at Blue Sky
11 Distillery Hotels to Visit Around the World