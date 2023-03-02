This Iconic Collection of Hotels and Restaurants Just Added 2 Gorgeous Resorts in the U.S.

Relais & Châteaux, a global collection of boutique hotels, resorts, villas, and restaurants, just announced eight new members joining its ranks in 2023. And two destinations are right here in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the company announced it’s adding a spa, a boutique property, four hotels, and two restaurants to its collection of about 580 properties. The new additions include a few destinations sprinkled around the world like Noborioji Hotel Nara, a contemporary hotel in Nara, Japan; the Gran Hotel Mas d'en Bruno in Catalonia, Spain; Helguera Palacio Boutique & Antique, a 17th-century palace turned adults-only wellness playground in Spain; and Pepe Vieira Restaurant & Hotel, an oceanside property with a Michelin two-star restaurant in Spain. There’s also newcomer the Zilte, a sleek restaurant located on the ninth floor of Antwerp's Museum of Contemporary Art in Belgium, and Restaurant La Merise, a Michelin two-star restaurant in France's Vosges National Park.

Closer to home is Mii Amo, a spa resort made up of just 25 casitas in Sedona, Arizona’s Boynton Canyon. Each casita comes decked out in neutral tones, soft linens, and textiles made by Indigenous communities, all meant to honor the resort’s surroundings.

Courtesy of Mii Amo

Guests at Mii Amo can come to experience an a la carte stay, or experience “the journey,” a series of three, four, seven, or 10-night, all-inclusive stays. Guests are paired with a Journey Guide who assists in creating a bespoke itinerary that includes daily spa treatments, dinner at the resort's restaurant, Hummingbird, seats in exclusive lectures, and a spot in resort activities.

Courtesy of Tributary Hotels

Courtesy of Tributary Hotels

Also joining the Relais & Châteaux collection is Tributary Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel in Oregon's Willamette Valley. The suites, all housed in a 100-year-old building, are furnished elegantly and have marble bathrooms with massive soaking tubs — plus, a few have private terraces. But the best part of a stay here is the access to ōkta by chef Matthew Lightner, which creates three-hour, immersive dining experiences inspired by the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. And, each stay at Tributary Hotel includes a daily in-room seasonal breakfast by ōkta kitchen and farm.

Learn more about the Relais & Châteaux portfolio, including the eight new comers, at www.relaischateaux.com.

