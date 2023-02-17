I Shop Sales for a Living, and REI Has 17 Presidents Day Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

Believe it or not, spring is right around the corner. And, the return of the warmer weather and longer days means there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Whether you’re an avid camper, hiker, or outdoors person in general, you won’t want to miss the amazing deals happening during REI’s Presidents Day Sale.

Right now, the retailer is offering shoppers up to 50 percent off on all things outdoor gear, including top-rated items like camping tents, hiking apparel, and more. Some of the biggest deals are happening on winter gear, including the Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket, Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Omni-Heat Hiking Boots, and more, which is good news if you want to get some more cold-weather camping and hiking trips in this season — or, maybe you're already looking to stock up for next year's adventures. Either way, you're in good hands.

You'll also spot spring-friendly camping and hiking essentials in the sale section, starting with the coveted Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler, which is 20 percent off right now. You can also grab a pair of the lightweight and stretchy Patagonia Women's Chambeau Rock Pants for 40 percent off, and plenty of game-changing gadgets like the two-in-one Lander Cairn Camping Lantern Power Bank.

Trust us, there's no shortage of savings. Whatever your travel style is, make sure to check out the best 17 deals from the REI Presidents Day Sale. And, take it from this travel writer, there's no telling how much longer these items will stay in stock, so we recommend adding them to your cart as soon as possible.

Cotopaxi Men's Down Jacket

REI

Take advantage of REI's outerwear markdowns and add the Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket to your cart while it's up to 40 percent off. The reviewer-loved coat keeps you perfectly toasty without feeling overly bulky, and its lightweight design is intended to be easily packed into a suitcase, hiking backpack, or duffel bag. Plus, you'll stand out in its bright colorways. Prices start as little as $165.

To buy: rei.com, from $165 (originally $275)

Yeti Cooler

REI

If your go-to cooler needs replacing or you've just been waiting for your chance to score a deal on the incredibly popular Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler, consider this your sign. Marked down 20 percent off in select colors, the portable cooler offers 30 percent more insulating power compared to its predecessors and fits 20 percent more items inside its 17.4-inch by 16.6-inch by 14-inch frame, according to the brand.

To buy: rei.com, $200 (originally $250)

Saucony Women's Running Shoes

REI

No travel wardrobe is complete without a pair of supportive sneakers, and it doesn't get comfier than the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Road-Running Shoes. Perfect for long flights, exploring new campgrounds, and more, the sporty sneakers provide full-foot cushioning and give you a pep in your step. Grab a pair while they're on sale for 50 percent off.

To buy: rei.com, $80 (originally $160)

Patagonia Women's Travel Pants

REI

These versatile pants are ready for whatever you've got planned: hiking your favorite trail, catching a flight, running errands — you name it. The water-resistant climbing pants allow for optimal mobility and have a lightweight and breathable construction to keep you comfy throughout your trek. Plus, they're 40 percent off right now.

To buy: rei.com, $59 (originally $99)

2-in-1 Lantern Power Bank

REI

I'm a big proponent of multitasking gear, especially when you're doing things like camping and hiking and only have a limited amount of space in your pack. This genius lantern doubles as a power bank so you can charge your electronics while you're out and about. And, if your journey keeps you out past sunset, you have a bright, steady light to guide you back to the campsite or trailhead.

To buy: rei.com, $50 (originally $100)

Camping Chair

REI

Another gear cause close to my heart is ample seating — particularly when you're camping. I know the whole point is to be one with nature, but that doesn't mean that you have to endure a sore tailbone because you didn't bring enough chairs. Keep your trunk stocked with the REI Co-op Camp X Chair, which is currently 50 percent off and has a reputation for being incredibly comfy. Plus, it ensures that you have enough space to sprawl out without worrying about it taking up too much room or being too heavy to carry.

To buy: rei.com, $25 (originally $50)

2-Person Camping Tent

REI

Shopping events like the REI Presidents Day Sale are the perfect opportunity to add high-ticket items to your cart. I have the REI Co-op Passage 2 Tent on my radar while it's marked down 27 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $115. The three-season tent boasts a spacious interior with its dual-vestibule design, which means there's plenty of room for gear, adjustable ceiling vents for airflow, and an easy-to-assemble construction.

To buy: rei.com, $115 (originally $159)

Adidas Men's Travel Pants

REI

Shoppers say they practically live in the Adidas Own The Run Astro Pants, and it's not hard to see why. The cozy men's pants are made with the perfect blend of soft-and-durable polyester and stretchy elastane for optimal flexibility and comfort. Plus, the fabric is also sweat-wicking, and there's a sweat-resistant pocket to keep your essentials safe.

To buy: rei.com, $49 (originally $65)

Hydration Pack

REI

The sale is also a great time to grab the Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack, which has been marked down to $45. The popular hiking backpack is the ultimate hydration station with its 3-liter reservoir, and your water is never far away thanks to its handy spout straw. It's also equipped with stash pockets to store your gear and has a removable webbing hip belt so you can equally distribute the weight.

To buy: rei.com, $45 (originally $80)

Columbia Men's Hiking Boots

REI

If you've got more cold-weather hikes on the agenda, you'll want to suit up in these insulated Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Boots. With the brand's Omni-Heat technology, warmth stays locked in while its Omni-Tech waterproof material ensures that you're dry and comfortable from start to finish. The popular hiking boots also have superior cushioning and traction, and they're 33 percent off right now.

To buy: rei.com, $80 (originally $120)

Sleeping Pad

REI

The Sea to Summit Comfort Light Insulated Air Sleeping Pad makes it feel like you're sleeping in your own bed — kind of. Its cushy design features Exkin Platinum fabric and Thermolite insulation to keep you warm and comfy, and it's made from a highly durable nylon material so you don't have to worry about it ripping or popping.

To buy: rei.com, from $107 (originally $179)

Camping Pillow

REI

Complete your camping bedding with the Alps Mountaineering Camp Pillow, which is 26 percent off and just $15 during the sale. To achieve its cozy feel, the pillow is made with soft, brushed polyester fabric that makes it comparable to your go-to one at home. It comes with a handy drawstring carrying bag, and if you ask us, it'll serve you for multiple events outside of camping; beach days, road trips, sporting events, music festivals — you name it.

To buy: rei.com, $15 (originally $20)

Inflatable Kayak

REI

Get ready to spend your spring and summer on the water with the Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Convertible Tandem Inflatable Kayak. On sale for 40 percent off, the 15-foot kayak seats up to two people and is strategically built with a sleek aluminum frame, rigid panels, and multiple inflation chambers for advanced maneuverability and performance.

To buy: rei.com, $588 (originally $980)

Dry Bag Set

REI

When you're camping, hiking, enjoying a beach day, or exploring new waterways, the last thing you want to worry about is your smartphone, extra clothes, and other essentials getting wet. Enter: the Trekmates Dryliner Dry Bags. Available in a set of three, the genius travel accessory protects your gear and must-haves so you can have peace of mind. The trio features various sized bags and has a convenient roll-up top that stays securely shut.

To buy: rei.com, $45 (originally $70)

Wireless Headphones

REI

A good playlist is a prerequisite for a good workout or trip, and you don't want your headphones to ruin your vibes. With the Shokz OpenMove Headphones, your head's in the game from the moment you put them on, and you don't have to worry about them falling out of your ears thanks to their unique and ergonomic design. What's more, they use bone conduction technology so you can still be in tune with your surroundings, but they won't interrupt your flow.

To buy: rei.com, $68 (originally $80)

BioLite Headlamp

REI

Now's your chance to grab the BioLite Headlamp 330 while it's 45 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to a wallet-friendly $33. Unlike its counterparts, this innovative headlamp offers a bounce-free fit and has a sleek, lightweight feel so you can hike, run, and walk at your own pace without feeling weighed down or distracted. Its bright 330 lumens bulb, which is adjustable, provides a strong and steady light, and it has a rechargeable battery that runs up to 40 hours on a full charge.

To buy: rei.com, $33 (originally $60)

Patagonia Women's Fleece Sweater

REI

Take our word for it, you never want to pass up a chance to score a discount on the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket. Not only does it make the coziest base layer underneath your go-to jacket, but it can also be worn on its own when temperatures start to rise. Not to mention that it's equipped with two hand-warming pockets. Grab one while it's up to 39 percent off.

To buy: rei.com, from $90 (originally $149)

