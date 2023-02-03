I’m a Travel Writer, and I Can’t Resist These 20 Deals From REI’s Outlet Sale — With Prices Up to 71% Off

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast like me, there’s a good chance REI is already your go-to destination for all of your camping, hiking, and general travel needs. So when they have a sale, I take note. Right now, the REI Outlet is offering a limited time deal on handpicked gear, with discounts up to 70 percent off. Thinking about refreshing your outdoor gear? Now is the time.

With 439 deals on hiking boots, running sneakers, camping gear, and even face masks, the best in outdoor equipment is there for the taking, all without breaking the bank. If the thought of parsing through so many products sounds overwhelming, don’t worry — I already did the work for you and rounded up the 20 deals I just can’t resist from this limited-time REI Outlet Sale.

From high-quality tents marked down 40 percent to luxe sleeping bags at a whopping 50 percent off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your camping experience. You also have the opportunity to snag some comfy sneakers from Merrell for just $52 as well as cozy lounge pieces like a $54 fleece jacket from Mountain Hardwear or lightweight joggers to wear during your next lengthy travel day. And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there are plenty of unbeatable deals on gear that your loved one will adore just as much as you.

Read on for the 20 picks from the REI Outlet sale this travel writer just couldn’t pass up — I have a feeling you’ll be glad you did. You have until February 6 to add your favorite items to your cart before the sale comes to an end, so don’t wait too long to save an impressive amount on the best in outdoor gear.

Mountain Hardwear UnClassic Fleece Jacket

The cold winter weather has swept in with a vengeance in recent days, but I’m keeping warm and looking ahead to spring with this cozy fleece from Mountain Hardwear. Not only will it make for the perfect hiking jacket when temperatures start to warm up, but I can also see myself traveling in this coat as a stylish and lightweight layer this spring. Right now, this flattering jacket is on sale for 55 percent off and comes in five sleek color options (although I’ve been eyeing Smoky Quartz.)

Outdoor Research Hemisphere GORE-TEX Bib Snow Pants

Ski season is still in full swing, and with some trips on the horizon, I’m considering trading in my older snow pants for this stylish bib from Outdoor Research. Made with Gore-Tex protection and a waterproof, windproof, breathable material, these pants will make me look that much more impressive while I tear down the slopes in Colorado later this year. Did I mention they’re 40 percent off?

Chaco Lowdown Sandals

I know it’s not exactly sandal season yet, but I’ve had my eye on this lavender strappy pair from Chaco for months, and now that the price is hovering around $50, I would be remiss not to include them in this roundup. Summertime travels (or winter vacations to sunny island destinations) require a comfortable sandal that supports busy days on your feet, and these high-rebound, cushioned and functional sandals provide barefoot comfort for walking tours and beyond.

Komperdell Trail Pro Contour Powerlock Trekking Poles

If you’re not going to put ice treads on the bottom of your hiking boots, a good pair of trekking poles is another viable option for keeping your outdoor experience safe and fun. These poles are great for hiking during all seasons, and at 50 percent off, now is the time to snag these durable poles fit for anything the terrain may throw your way.

prana Cozy Up Ankle Pants

You will never see me traveling in structured clothing, and joggers and leggings are easily my most worn pieces of clothing when I’m headed to the airport or preparing for a long car ride. These prAna sweats are currently 60 percent off and check every box I have for my travel outfits: they’re lightweight, relaxed, and have deep pockets that can fit my phone and keys while I’m on the go.

Altra Rivera Road-Running Shoe

I am an Altra fan until the end, and with several pairs in my closet already I’m never opposed to adding another to the collection. The Altra River Road-Running Shoes are the ultimate comfy walking shoes for active vacations where you’ll be on your feet for long hours, and right now they’re under $100 — a steal for this quality. If you’re looking for an everyday shoe that’s supportive and comfortable, these fit the bill.

Manzella Pack-It Gloves

There’s nothing more frustrating than cold fingers while you’re spending time outside during the winter, and these gloves from Manzella (which are under $15) are your simple solution to the weather. Made with water-repellent material and featuring 100 grams of synthetic down insulation to keep your fingers warm even if the gloves get damp, these are the perfect accessory for any activity you may have planned this winter.

Alps Mountaineering Camp Chair

Camping requires the proper gear to support your experience with nature, and this collapsible lounge chair from Alps Mountaineering is the versatile addition you’ve been looking for. It folds flat for easy storage when it’s not in use, but is otherwise stable, well-cushioned, and ready to take with you to the beachside or campsite to bring some leisure to your travels.

Sealskinz Waterproof Super Thin Pro Mid Socks with Hydrostop

Waterproof socks are a must in the winter, especially when they’re 70 percent off like this pair from Sealskinz. Lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, these socks will pair perfectly with your ski boots, hiking sneakers, or even everyday shoes to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable throughout the winter.

Sunday Afternoons UVShield Cool Face Mask

Cold and flu season is unfortunately upon us, and I’ve been on the lookout for a few new face masks to add to my collection so I can stay healthy in the coming weeks. Marked down by 71 percent, these masks from Sunny Afternoons offer UPF 50+ sun protection for use while you’re out skiing or engaging in other outdoor activities in large groups, plus they’re cooling and gentle on the skin. For slightly warmer days where a balaclava might be overkill, these masks will do the trick.

JBU Alexa Boots

Winter boots need to check off a few categories in order to be worthwhile: they should provide strong grip, keep your feet warm, and overall be durable enough to last for more than just one season. These sleek black boots from JBU are currently 50 percent off, and with faux fur detailing and memory foam insoles, I’m prepared to swap out my current boots for this pair.

Marmot Lost Corner Hoodie

I’m a sucker for a cozy hoodie, and this pullover from Marmot looks like the most comfortable thing to wear during travel and outdoor activities to keep me warm while looking cool. Shearling fleece insulates this sweatshirt to stay protected from the elements, and a kangaroo pocket is functional for storing a phone and wallet if you’re out and about in a new city. At 41 percent off, this is an unbeatable deal — so make sure to snag it before they sell out.

Merrell Alpine Sneakers

Hiking sneakers can be just as functional as boots, and how could I miss out on a sale from the very brand I was named after? These retro sneakers are supportive and secure, with contoured insoles providing flexibility for all terrain and rubber outsoles offering impressive traction against slippery surfaces. Not to mention they’re a whopping 45 percent off.

Gregory Deva 70 Pack

Your hiking backpack can make or break your experience on the trails, so if you’ve been considering snagging a pack for longer stays out in the woods, now would be the time. With plenty of space to stow your essentials, and a rain cover to protect your belongings from the elements, this is the ultimate pack to get you prepared for your next adventure.

Mountain Hardwear Dome Perignon Lite Hat

Why suffer from a cold head during the winter when you could bundle up with this fitted cap from Mountain Hardwear that’s on sale for under $20? Suitable to fit underneath your ski helmet for maximum warmth on the mountain and even cute enough to be worn alone on a cold day out exploring, this hat is a no-brainer addition to your cart before the REI sale comes to an end.

Mountain Equipment Classic Comfort 3.8 Sleeping Pad

Sure, a good sleeping bag will certainly keep you warm throughout your camping expedition, but sleeping on the ground is certainly not the most comfortable setup. That’s where a sleeping pad comes in handy. On sale for 50 percent off, this lightweight foam pad from Mountain Equipment offers a cushioned base to your camping setup without adding extra weight to your pack. It’s easily inflated to 1.5 inches of thickness, meaning your campsite just got a makeover.

Rockfish Original Tall Adjustable Natural Rubber Rain Boots

Rain boots are a spring must-have, and these bright boots from Rockfish are sure to be a staple in your wardrobe once April showers arrive. Not only are they comfortable, stylish, and durable enough to keep your feet protected from the downpours of the spring, but they’re also discounted by a whopping 70 percent, slashing the price down to just $43.

GSI Outdoors Glacier Commuter Mug

I’ve found myself spending more time out of my house recently, but I’m still always inclined to pack coffee from home to save those few extra dollars. Throughout the years, I’ve tried many leaky travel mugs that have only resulted in unnecessary stains on my favorite clothing pieces, but this GSI Outdoors Commuter Mug may just change that. For under $10, I’ll soon be able to keep my coffee warm for hours due to the double-wall insulation, and a spill-resistant lid promises my clothes will finally remain stain-free.

Exped Mira II HL Tent

Since we’ve been filling our cart with gear to elevate the camping experience, a new tent is a natural next step to take — especially when REI is having such a major sale. This bright green tent from Exped is lightweight, easy to pack, and there are several ways to build it, so you can choose to look at the stars or remain buttoned up and insulated throughout the night. With a price tag of $257, you can’t go wrong.

Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag

To round out the camping gear you won’t want to miss out on during this sale, this lightweight, long-length sleeping bag from Mountain Equipment is ready to take the place of your old ratty bag. Suitable for use in temperatures of 28 degrees Fahrenheit and warmer and easily compressible to squeeze into your pack with room the spare, this thermally efficient, insulated sleeping bag is currently on sale for 50 percent off and begging for a spot in your cart.

