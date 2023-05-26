REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year So Far Is Now Underway — Here Are the 13 Outdoor Deals We're Shopping

It’s no secret that Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best times to shop sales from your favorite retailers, and REI is adding their catalogue to the mix to celebrate the holiday weekend and the brand’s anniversary with their largest sale of the year so far. Right now, your favorite outdoor apparel and gear from brands like The North Face, Chaco, Keen, and more have been discounted by at least 20 percent, so you can revamp your travel wardrobe with must-have staples at unbeatable prices.

If you have a camping trip planned for the summer, the Coleman Skydome Darkroom Six-person Tent has been discounted to $150 for a limited time, and if a weekend of hiking is on the horizon, don’t miss out on breathable The North Face capri pants for $42, and the Altra Lone Peak All-Wthr Mid 2 Hiking Boots which have been slashed to $143. Even the Nemo Disco 15 Sleeping Bag is an impressive 40 percent off during this seasonal sale, so you can enter into a new season of travel with everything you need to feel comfortable and well-prepared.

We know parsing through pages of sales can be overwhelming, so to make finding the best items to support your travels just a little bit easier, we rounded up the 13 deals worth shopping from REI’s Memorial Day Weekend sale. No matter what’s on the agenda this summer, you’ll be prepared.

Keen Newpory H2 Sandals

Whether you’re hiking, rafting, or anything in between, these comfortable, supportive Keen sandals are the perfect choice to set you up for success. Quick-dry webbing along with a toe protection cap keep your feet covered and prepared for rocky beach endeavors, and the sandals also feature an adjustable bungee cord, making them easy to slip on and off when you’re on the go. And with more than 1,100 five-star ratings, you can rest assured these sandals are the functional shoes you’ve been waiting for.

prAna Becksa Bralette

If you’re gearing up for a sporty vacation, this breathable bralette from prAna will outfit you for success while still allowing you to look effortlessly stylish. The high-quality material is designed to protect your skin from UV rays with UPF 50+ fabric, and you can even customize the level of support you’re getting out of a bra with removable cups and a mesh shelf built into the interior of the top. For just $43, this versatile bralette is an excellent addition to your suitcase for hiking days, and it’s even cute enough to be worn with jean shorts for a cool yet comfy summer outfit.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack

Vacationing with a fanny pack is one of the best ways to experience the joys of hands-free travel, and this spacious bag from the REI Co-op is the comfortable (and affordable) pouch of your dreams. The roomy main pocket is large enough to fit your phone, keys, and wallet with ease, as well as a snack for the trail, and a hidden back pocket is a safe space to keep your passport close to your body so you don’t have to worry about it getting lost or stolen. The bag is even made with a water-repellent nylon shell so even if you’re caught in the rain, your valuables will remain dry.

Danner Trail 3650 Hiking Shoes

Active vacations may call for you to pack a number of shoe options, but this Danner hiking sneaker combines the security of a hiking boot with the flexibility of a sneaker so you can save room in your suitcase — and look cool doing it. The shoe is available in a wide range of sizes from 7 to 12, including half sizes and wide options, and is made with durable yet lightweight materials that will prepare you for any terrain without weighing you down.

The North Face Aphrodite 2.0 Capri Pants

Now on sale for 31 percent off, these ultra-durable, quick-drying capri pants are guaranteed to be your favorite adventure staple for the coming months. A comfortable, wide-knit waistband boasts an adjustable drawcord for the most personalized fit possible, and the material of these pants is engineered to be both abrasion- and snag-resistant, regardless of what terrain you’re trekking across. They even come in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, so every hiker can enjoy pants that move with them.

Tilley LTM6 Airflo Broad Brim Hat

While of course you should still be wearing sunscreen daily throughout the warmer months, a wide brim hat is another excellent layer of protection from harsh UV rays, and this top-rated hat from Tilley is now 25 percent off for holiday weekend. The material of this hat effectively blocks 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays, while even offering a sweat-wicking band on the inside rim for optimal comfort throughout the day. And if you’re wearing this hat out on the boat, a drawstring cord can be tightened or loosened at will to keep it firmly in place so you can enjoy your activities without worrying about it flying away.

Chaco Z Volv X2 Sandals

Comfortable sandals are a must-have for an active summer, and at just $68 this lightweight pair from Chaco is prepared to support you through every adventure you have planned. Adjustable, pull-through straps make these shoes easy to take on and off after hikes, or even if you’re wearing them through airport security, and airy polyurethane footbeds are incredibly lightweight and well-cushioned to absorb the stress of a day spent on your feet.

REI Trail 25 Pack

Currently sitting at 30 percent off, this spacious trail backpack from REI has all the makings of your go-to hiking bag for the summer months. Light and comfortable, this pack contains ample space to hold all of your essential gear while keeping you secure on the trails. A contoured foam harness and removable waist strap speak to the attention to detail of this bag, and it even comes with an additional rain cover to keep your items protected if you find yourself caught in a storm. An added bonus? The backpack even boasts an inner sleeve and tube port which is accessible for the addition of a hydration reservoir on the go.



Kuhl Renegade Shorts

Entering any new season prepared with the proper wardrobe is essential, and these durable, ultra-soft shorts from Kuhl are here to help you do just that. While they’re on sale for $60, don’t miss out on the perfect shorts for hiking, sightseeing, and everything in between. They’re even made with a high-quality water-repellent material and boast plenty of pocket space, resulting in a product that’s designed to optimize your wardrobe for functionality as well as comfort.

Altra Lone Peak All-Wthr Mid 2 Hiking Boots

This major sale is the best time to snag a new pair of hiking boots for your next season of adventures, and the Altra Lone Peak boots are a top-rated choice that have been discounted to just $143. With sizes ranging from 5.5 to 12, these sturdy boots are intended to handle every terrain from a backyard trail to a days-long hike, and everything in between. The boots are both water-resistant and breathable, with responsive midsoles and the spacious toe box that Altra is so well known for to keep you comfortable with every step.

Coleman Skydome Darkroom Six-person Tent

One of the keys to sleeping comfortably in the wilderness is finding a spacious, well-built tent, and this six-person Coleman tent is just that — and it’s on sale for $150. This structure is easily set up in under five minutes and features special technology that blocks out 90 percent of sunlight for your most restful sleep possible. Plus, if you get caught in the rain, the tent is made with welded corners and inverted seams to keep you and your belongings dry throughout the night.

Nemo Disco 15 Sleeping Bag

Looking for an equally luxe sleeping bag to go inside of your new tent? Well, this Nemo bag is on sale for an impressive 40 percent off for a limited time, and offers well-rounded comfort from all sides, all throughout the night. This sleeping bag is ideal for temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit, and is even made with “gills” to help regulate your body temperature without letting cold air slip in. Not to mention it comes with a built-in pillow pocket.

Kelty Lowdown Chair

Rounding out your dream camping setup is this supportive Kelty foldable chair that’s 20 percent off through the weekend. The durable frame and slightly reclined design allow you to lounge to your heart’s desire, and an insulated cup holder will keep your beverage of choice at its ideal temperature while you enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. Plus, the chair even includes a padded storage bag, making it even easier to take this seat with you from campsite to campsite.

