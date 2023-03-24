REI Is Having a Surprise Sale — Here Are the 15 Travel Gear Deals Worth Shopping

Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice! REI’s members-only sale is now underway, giving you 20 percent off of one full-priced item on the site as well as an additional 20 percent off any one piece of gear from their already-discounted outlet shop. That means now is the perfect time to stock up on comfortable travel pants, waterproof hiking boots, spacious backpacks, and more before the season of warm-weather adventures begins.

The good news is that anyone can become a member at REI — all you have to do is sign up on the website wih a one-time $30 fee to receive these unbeatable deals on full-price and already discounted items with the code MEMBER23. In fact, the viral Stanley Tumbler that recently gained traction on TikTok is on sale for just $24 right now, and if you’re looking to streamline the packing process for your next vacation, the Cotopaxi Cubos Del Dia Travel Cubes are only $36 with the code.

Don’t wait too long to shop these unbeatable deals — REI’s Members’ Sale only lasts through March 27, so snag a tent, a new pair of running sneakers, and really anything you may need to bolster your outdoor adventures for 20 percent off. Just remember, the code only extends to one full-priced item and one item from the outlet, so choose wisely.

REI Co-op Passage 2 Tent with Footprint

REI

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes camping season. Why rely on your old gear from last year when you can upgrade to this spacious two-person tent for just $92? This three-season sleeper has two entrances, a durable design, and is lightweight enough to carry along with you on all of your upcoming adventures. It even boasts an adjustable ceiling vent to reduce condensation and keep you at a comfortable temperature throughout the spring and summer.

To buy: rei.com, $92 with code MEMBER23 (originally $159)

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

REI

This Stanley Tumbler recently went viral on TikTok, and now you can snag the top-rated, insulated travel mug for just $24 during the members’ sale. Available in five different colors, this portable cup is sure to become your favorite travel companion no matter what activities you have planned — plus, it will keep your beverages iced for a shocking 30 hours with double-wall vacuum insulation.

To buy: rei.com, $24 with code MEMBER23 (originally $30)

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-running Shoes

REI

Any runner knows that a good pair of sneakers is one of the defining factors of your workout, and this supportive women’s trail-running pair from Altra is uniquely equipped to cushion your feet on a wide range of terrain. With sizes spanning from 6 to 12 (including half sizes), and mesh uppers allowing supreme airflow through the shoe, these sneakers — which are on sale for just $84 — are ready to take the place of your old running shoes for an elevated trail experience. Not to mention they were awarded the APMA Seal of Acceptance, so you can rest assured they’re podiatrist-approved.

To buy: rei.com, $84 with code MEMBER23 (originally $140)

Cotopaxi Cubos Del Dia Travel Cubes

REI

Packing cubes are an unbeatable hack for maintaining organization during your travels, and these bright and spacious Cotopaxi cubes are now on sale for $36 with the members code for a limited time. The set of three comes with large, medium, and small packing cubes, all featuring top handles and mesh side paneling so your items are well-ventilated and easy to remove from your suitcase once you arrive at your destination. The best part? Every set comes with a different combination of colors so your packing cubes are truly one-of-a-kind.

To buy: rei.com, $36 with code MEMBER23 (originally $45)

Merrell Moab 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes

REI

If you’ve ever gone hiking with an inadequate pair of shoes, you know that the discomfort is unparalleled. Thankfully, right now the shopper-loved Merrell Moab 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes are just $108 during this member sale, and are the supportive, well-cushioned, and durable boots you’ve been looking for. The springtime is known to be rainy, so a waterproof shell is a no-brainer, and air-cushioned heels absorb shock and add essential stability to these shoes.

To buy: rei.com, $108 with code MEMBER23 (originally $135)

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

REI

It’s nearly time to put away your heavy winter jacket, and what better to replace it with than a lightweight fleece from Patagonia? This full-zip jacket features two zipper side pockets and one chest pocket, making it perfect for hiking, sightseeing, and everything in between. The flattering shape is never bulky or too heavy, and the coat itself is made from 100 percent recycled polyester with a cozy fleece interior. Trust us: Once you put it on, you’re never going to want to take this jacket off.

To buy: rei.com, $120 with code MEMBER23 (originally $149)

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm NXT Sleeping Pad

REI

Just because you’re going camping doesn’t mean you have to forgo a good night's sleep, and this lightweight sleeping pad is the best way to ensure you get the rest you deserve while enjoying nature. Durable, well-cushioned, and easily-packable, this sleeping pad has the capacity to transform your camping experience with ThermaCapture technology to keep you warm on chilly nights and high levels of insulation to add a layer of separation from the ground. Coming in at slightly over one pound, this lightweight sleeping pad should be an obvious addition to your hiking pack.

To buy: rei.com, $216 with code MEMBER23 (originally $270)

Kuhl Radikl Pants

REI

The gear you outfit yourself in can significantly alter your outdoor experience, so consider trading in your old athletic pants for this comfortable, durable pair of hiking pants from Kuhl. Discounted to just $88 with the code, these pants feel as comfortable and flexible as sweats, while remaining abrasion-resistant for any tumbles or scrapes you may take during your hike. A total of seven pockets leaves plenty of space for your phone, wallet, and keys, and knit fabric panels at the knees and waist support breathability and movement with every step.

To buy: rei.com, $88 with code MEMBER23 (originally $109)

REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket

REI

April showers bring May flowers, but first you have to weather the storm — and what better outer layer to wrap yourself in than the REO Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket? This stunning jacket comes in six vibrant and neutral colors and is made with a lightweight and breathable Gore-tex shell that’s well-suited for whatever the springtime has in store, from rain storms to breezy days. Ventilated, packable, and — most importantly — waterproof, this packable jacket is a staple for the changing seasons.

To buy: rei.com, $136 with code MEMBER23 (originally $169)

Jetboil MiniMo Cooking System

REI

Sure, a breathable tent and a good pair of hiking boots are essential to your camping experience, but adding a means of cooking to your campsite will effortlessly take your trip to the next level. This miniature award-winning machine from Jetboil is small enough to slip into your pack, allowing you to make delicious dishes from oatmeal to soup on the go. Just pick up a fuel tank and you’ll be able to bring water to a boil in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds with this functional yet packable campsite tool.

To buy: rei.com, $132 with code MEMBER23 (originally $165)

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones

REI

Give your running gear an upgrade with these bone-conduction headphones that make outdoor activities so much safer by allowing you to listen to music without blocking your ears and dulling your senses. These high-quality headphones provide clear sound while sitting directly in front of your ears, so you can stay alert and aware without compromising your tunes. An added bonus? The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours with a bonus quick charge feature.

To buy: rei.com, $144 with code MEMBER23 (originally $180)

REI Co-op Trailmade Joggers

REI

These lightweight drawstring joggers are the only pants you’re going to want to wear this spring, from hiking treks to long days of travel. Available for members only, these breathable pants come in a size range of S-XXXL with tall options as well, and are made with a water-repellent nylon and spandex material for comfortable movement all day long. Plus, they come in three cool toned shades, so you can hit the trails in style.

To buy: rei.com, $48 with code MEMBER23 (originally $60)

Keen Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots

REI

Men’s hiking boots are also discounted during this sale, and these supportive, waterproof shoes from Keen are some of the best for the unpredictable spring weather. In fact, these boots have actually been trail tested for more than 15 years, and are lightweight and durable enough for long days of hiking and weekend camping excursions. They even boast out-of-the-box comfort, so you don’t have to worry about taking the time to break them in.

To buy: rei.com, $140 with code MEMBER23 (originally $175)

Patagonia Baggies Longs Shorts

REI

Shorts weather is nearly upon us, and these loose yet flattering Patagonia shorts are a great option to add into your wardrobe for the spring and summer. Coming in eight jewel-toned and neural colors, these shorts boast a seven-inch inseam, making them roomy enough for comfortable movement all day long. The shorts are even made from recycled fishing nets for a sustainable yet fashionable option, and water-repellent material makes them perfect for sweaty days and even a quick dip in the water if you happen to stumble upon a beach during your travels.

To buy: rei.com, $52 with code MEMBER23 (originally $65)

Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Laptop Pack

REI

Bringing a backpack on your adventures is the best way to enjoy hands-free travel, and this Fjallraven Kanken tote is a highly rated, spacious choice that even contains an insulated slot for your laptop. Comfortable, padded shoulder straps make this bag great for hours of daily wear and busy travel days, and a unique removable seat folds out to provide a dry place to rest when you’re traversing the muddy trails. No matter what you have planned, this is the backpack for the job at just $128.

To buy: rei.com, $128 with code MEMBER23 (originally $160)

