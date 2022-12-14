I'm a Travel and Gear Editor, and These Are the 8 Items I'm Buying From REI's Under-$100 Gift Section

The holidays are quickly approaching, and whether you enjoy hiking or camping or are simply searching for the perfect present for the outdoor enthusiast in your life, look no further than REI. The retailer has tons of gift guides with ideas for everyone on your wish list — even under $100.

As an avid hiker and editor who has worked in the fashion and outdoors industry for more than a decade testing gear, I’ve become the go-to within my friend circle and family for anyone looking for product recommendations to support them in an adventure, whether that’s a pair of hiking boots, a hydration pack, comfy activewear, etc.

If you’re on the hunt for a gift this season or are just trying to build your inventory for your next outdoor excursion, keep scrolling for my guide to the best picks from REI that won’t break the bank. From items I own and stand by to brands I respect and would give to my own loved ones (including versatile piece that have legs beyond the trail), you can’t go wrong with any of these eight finds.

Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons

These puffy, quilted indoor-outdoor shoes double as the ultimate kick-around-the-camp footwear and at-home slipper. They feature cushioned footbeds, ripstop uppers with protective coatings to resist stains, and rubber outsoles that provide traction and stability on any surface. I also love that they have a collapsible heel so you can easily slip them on and off.

I think they are a great gift choice for my dad who needs a slipper to support him in the house but also one he can wear outdoors around his camper on weekends. That said, as a remote worker, I’m also tempted to snap up this comfy house shoe that I can wear all day and also use for walking my dog.



To buy: rei.com, $80 for men’s model and women’s model

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover

You wouldn’t believe how many people I’ve influenced to buy this top-rated Cotopaxi fleece — from my boyfriend (and his sister) to my best friend from college. It’s soft, cozy, water repellent, and made from recycled materials, meaning that each of the current available colors are limited edition — making it even more special for gift giving.

I wear mine as a standalone jacket in cool weather (perfect for Florida winters and fall and spring in New York) and as a mid layer for cold-weather hikes or on the ski mountain. Although it has a retro vibe, it is versatile enough to wear with everything from denim to athleisure, and I always get compliments on it.

To buy: rei.com, from $90 for men’s style and women’s style

Nocs Provisions Waterproof Binoculars

Available in five cool colorways — sea foam, orange, purple, dark green, and terracotta brown — these modern-looking binoculars are the perfect outdoor companion. They offer a crisp image, don’t fog up, and are fully waterproof (they can actually be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes). Also worth noting: The adjustable lenses provide eye relief for eyeglass wearers and the eyepieces are designed to be used with phone cameras for clear photos too.

I actually received these as a gift recently, and they’ve come in handy for viewing wildlife on hikes. They come with a drawstring pouch to keep them safe and secure, as well as a convenient neck strap. I’ve currently got one in my shopping cart for my mom, who is an avid bird watcher.

To buy: rei.com, $72 (originally $95)

REI Co-op Camp Blanket

Puffer blankets are all the rage this year, and this one won’t set you back too much. It has a water-repellent, ripstop nylon shell that offers softness while also preventing stains, dirt, and water from soaking in. And regardless of the water-resistant finish, it’s machine washable in case you need to give it a serious clean.

I love that it comes with a stuff sack for easy packing and to make it a breeze for carrying with you on road trips and flights (I freeze on planes). Plus, it could double as bedding for my dog when I’m trying to pack light for a trip.



To buy: rei.com, $100

Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack

I’m a longtime fan of Gregory and still use my very first backpacking pack from the brand — even more than a decade later. This unisex style is a fantastic gift for hikers and outdoorsy folk, but the fact that it boasts plenty of pockets to stash your essentials also makes it a solid personal item for travel and flights. I especially like that it comes with a 3-liter reservoir to help you stay hydrated on walks or while sightseeing. Choose from five colors, including neutral black and bold shades like teal and orange.

To buy: rei.com, $80

BioLite AlpenGlow 500 Lantern

A great stocking stuffer for campers, this lantern provides 360 degrees of lighting at up to 500 lumens and has a runtime of 200 hours on low and 5 hours on high. It also features a USB-A charge out port to power your devices and a built-in loop that allows it to be hung — inside of a tent, for instance — so you can rummage through your bags or adjust your sleeping bag with ease. The coolest feature? Shaking the lantern unlocks features such as candle flicker for cozy vibes.

To buy: rei.com, $80

Vuori Performance Jogger Pants

Made of the brand’s soft and stretchy DreamKnit fabric, these Vuori joggers are one of the best pairs out there, in my opinion. They strike the perfect balance between comfy and cute and are so versatile that they can be worn for a full day of travel, lounging at home, and working out (trust me, I've sported them each of these ways). Choose from 13 colors — you’re bound to find a shade to suit whoever is on your wish list.

To buy: rei.com, from $65

ENO DoubleNest Hammock

Who doesn’t love a hammock? This popular and durable model is made with comfy, breathable, and fast-drying fabric that’s also extremely soft and packable. In fact, the hammock weighs a little more than 1 pound and packs down to the size of a grapefruit into its travel-ready stuff sack. Take it camping and hiking or hang it in your backyard.

The hammock extends to 9.5 feet, is large enough to accommodate two people, and even has a pocket to hold your phone or sunscreen while you relax. I've tested ENO hammocks on a work trip in Utah, and practically lived in one for three days, so it's currently topping my own wish list.

To buy: rei.com, $75