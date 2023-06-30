REI’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Gear Up to 50% Off — Here’s What We’re Eyeing

Anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors, whether it be hiking, camping, kayaking, or just sitting outside to enjoy some fresh air, knows the importance of having high-quality clothing and equipment to face mother nature’s unpredictability safely and comfortably.

To help you with all of your travel and outdoor needs, REI’s Fourth of July Sale includes up to 50 percent off gear like sleeping bags, chairs, and backpacks, at impressive prices. While the brand’s sale is quite massive — there are more than 6,000 items on sale — we sifted through to find the 12 top deals that are worth checking out while prices are heavily discounted. If you’ve been on the fence about splurging on a new pair of hiking boots or a spacious tent for your next camping adventure, now is your chance to invest in these outdoor essentials and more while they’re still in stock and deeply discounted.

Pelican Brume 100XP Kayak with Paddle

If you can never get enough when it comes to water sports, you’ll be excited to hear that this 10-foot Pelican Kayak With Paddle is on sale. Between its molded footrests, knee pads, and adjustable backrest, you’ll find a comfortable fit in this lightweight style that’s “easy to transport” and suitable for beginners, according to one shopper. They added that they feel “completely secure in the water” since the kayak glides so smoothly.

To buy: rei.com, $280 (originally $430)

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat

Whether you’re a camper or someone who is looking for an outdoor seating option to enjoy your backyard or sporting events, this Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat can comfortably fit two people. One reviewer said it’s “great for sitting around a fire, watching the kids' T-ball or softball games, or hanging around in the driveway.” If you’ve ever owned a collapsible chair, you may be familiar with struggling to get it back into its carrying case, but one person said it’s trouble-free to collapse and also “tucks back into its carrier easily.”

To buy: rei.com, $60 (originally $100)

La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid GTX Hiking Boots

It’s no secret that hiking boots can be quite the investment, which is why now is the ideal time to snag a pair of the La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Hiking Boots while they’re on sale. They feature rubber outsoles, trail bite heels that help with traction during hikes, waterproof and breathable lining, and compression-molded midsoles for maximum comfort. One shopper who hiked Yosemite in them said their feet stayed dry even after venturing through waterfalls and ankle-deep water, noting that they “didn’t have any problems slipping.”

To buy: rei.com, $157 (originally $209)

REI Co-op Half Dome SL 2+ Tent With Footprint

If your current camping tent could use an upgrade, this lightweight REI Co-op Half Dome Tent that one shopper described as “very spacious” can sleep two people — and even a pet comfortably — thanks to its expansive floor plan. It has mesh panels for ventilation and an arched shape that allows for extra headroom. The tent can withstand fall, spring, and summer weather, including rain, and it’s a “super easy setup for a first timer,” according to one reviewer.

To buy: rei.com, $198 (originally $329)

To buy: rei.com, $84 (originally $139)

To buy: rei.com, $60 (originally $93)

To buy: rei.com, $54 (originally $90)

To buy: rei.com, $126 (originally $230)

To buy: rei.com, $98 (originally $140)

To buy: rei.com, $75 (originally $150)

To buy: rei.com, $162 (originally $300)

To buy: rei.com, $153 (originally $220)

