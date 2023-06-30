REI’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Gear Up to 50% Off — Here’s What We’re Eyeing

Score major savings on shopper-loved hiking boots, tents, and kayaks.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

REI Fourth of July Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors, whether it be hiking, camping, kayaking, or just sitting outside to enjoy some fresh air, knows the importance of having high-quality clothing and equipment to face mother nature’s unpredictability safely and comfortably. 

To help you with all of your travel and outdoor needs, REI’s Fourth of July Sale includes up to 50 percent off gear like sleeping bags, chairs, and backpacks, at impressive prices. While the brand’s sale is quite massive — there are more than 6,000 items on sale — we sifted through to find the 12 top deals that are worth checking out while prices are heavily discounted. If you’ve been on the fence about splurging on a new pair of hiking boots or a spacious tent for your next camping adventure, now is your chance to invest in these outdoor essentials and more while they’re still in stock and deeply discounted. 

Keep scrolling to see the deals we’re eyeing during this major sale, happening through July 4.

Pelican Brume 100XP Kayak with Paddle

REI Pelican Brume 100XP Kayak with Paddle

REI

If you can never get enough when it comes to water sports, you’ll be excited to hear that this 10-foot Pelican Kayak With Paddle is on sale. Between its molded footrests, knee pads, and adjustable backrest, you’ll find a comfortable fit in this lightweight style that’s “easy to transport” and suitable for beginners, according to one shopper. They added that they feel “completely secure in the water” since the kayak glides so smoothly. 

To buy: rei.com, $280 (originally $430)

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat

REI Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat

REI

Whether you’re a camper or someone who is looking for an outdoor seating option to enjoy your backyard or sporting events, this Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat can comfortably fit two people. One reviewer said it’s “great for sitting around a fire, watching the kids' T-ball or softball games, or hanging around in the driveway.” If you’ve ever owned a collapsible chair, you may be familiar with struggling to get it back into its carrying case, but one person said it’s trouble-free to collapse and also “tucks back into its carrier easily.”

To buy: rei.com, $60 (originally $100)

La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid GTX Hiking Boots

REI La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Women's

REI

It’s no secret that hiking boots can be quite the investment, which is why now is the ideal time to snag a pair of the La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Hiking Boots while they’re on sale. They feature rubber outsoles, trail bite heels that help with traction during hikes, waterproof and breathable lining, and compression-molded midsoles for maximum comfort. One shopper who hiked Yosemite in them said their feet stayed dry even after venturing through waterfalls and ankle-deep water, noting that they “didn’t have any problems slipping.” 

To buy: rei.com, $157 (originally $209)

REI Co-op Half Dome SL 2+ Tent With Footprint

REI Co-op Half Dome SL 2+ Tent with Footprint

REI

If your current camping tent could use an upgrade, this lightweight REI Co-op Half Dome Tent that one shopper described as “very spacious” can sleep two people — and even a pet comfortably — thanks to its expansive floor plan. It has mesh panels for ventilation and an arched shape that allows for extra headroom. The tent can withstand fall, spring, and summer weather, including rain, and it’s a “super easy setup for a first timer,” according to one reviewer. 

To buy: rei.com, $198 (originally $329) 

Keep scrolling for more shopper-loved gear to shop during REI’s Fourth of July Sale while prices are heavily discounted through July 4. 

REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 20 Sleeping Bag

REI

To buy: rei.com, $84 (originally $139)

REI GCI Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair

REI

To buy: rei.com, $60 (originally $93)

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Cycling Jacket - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $54 (originally $90)

REI Gregory Tribute 55 Travel Pack - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $126 (originally $230)

REI The North Face Alta Vista Jacket - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $98 (originally $140)

REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots - Men's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $75 (originally $150)

REI Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle

REI

To buy: rei.com, $162 (originally $300)

REI ALPS Mountaineering Baja 60 Pack

REI

To buy: rei.com, $153 (originally $220)

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14
PD Early One-Off Deal: Luggage Set Tout
This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous’ Luggage Set Is Up to 76% Off Now — but the Deal Won’t Last Long
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale
Related Articles
July 4th Last-Minute Essentials for Beach Tout
It's Not the Fourth of July Without These 13 Beach Essentials — Get Them Just in Time for the Weekend
July 4th Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Picks for the Long Weekend tout
The 12 Huge Fourth of July Deals You Need to Know About, According to a Shopping Writer
I Cruise for a Living/ I Love Alaska Cruises, and These Are My 15 Alaska Cruise Packing List Must-haves Tout
15 Items That Should Be on Your Alaska Cruise Packing List, According to an Expert
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale
These Comfy and 'Flattering' Vacation Styles 'Pack Beautifully' and They're All 40% Off for the Fourth of July Tout
This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off
Amazon Prime Day Announcement
Amazon Dished All the Details on Prime Day 2023 — Here are the Dates and the Best Deals You Can Shop Early
July 4th Ostrich Beach Chair Tout
This TikTok-famous Beach Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' One Amazon Shoppers Have Tried — and It's 25% Off
July 4th One-Off Deal: Yeti Cooler Tout
Even Yeti Loyalists Are Impressed With How Long Ice Stays Cold in This Cooler — and It’s 25% Off
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
15 Flattering Swimsuits That Are on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now — Up to 67% Off
Amazon Prime Day Perfect Summer Day in the Park Tout
Everything You Need for a Perfect Summer Day in the Park — Starting at Just $7
PD Eary Deal Roundup: Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
No Need to Wait for Prime Day — the Best Travel Accessories and Gear Are Now Up to 80% Off
Amazon Prime Day Early Deal Roundup: Amazon Hiking Shoe and Sandal Deal Roundup Under $100
15 Expert-approved Hiking Boots and Sandals on Secret Sale for Under $100 Right Now at Amazon
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
July 4th One-Off Deal: Discounted Golf Shoes Tout
Shoppers Say These Are the ‘Most Comfortable Golf Shoes’ They’ve ‘Ever Worn’ — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
Best Amazon Deals for June 2023 Tout
The 60 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon This Month Are Up to 67% Off
PD Early One-Off Deal: Jumpsuit Tout
People Say You'll Love This Ruffled Jumpsuit From the Moment You Try It on — and It's Up to 65% Off