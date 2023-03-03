REI Is Having a Massive Sale on Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka and New Balance — Up to 50% Off

When it comes to packing for travel, comfortable shoes should be at the top of the list. There’s never a bad time to snag a new pair of sneakers to add to your lineup for supreme support during outdoor vacations and long walking tours — especially as we begin to transition from the cold winter months into spring.

To help celebrate the change of seasons and properly gear up for the adventures the warmer weather has in store, REI is now having a major sale on your favorite comfortable sneaker brands from Hoka and Adidas to New Balance and Brooks. Whether you’re looking for a pair of sneakers that’s equipped to hit the trails and the pavement, or you’re in need of a good pair of everyday shoes, REI is boasting deals up to 50 percent off while supplies last.

It’s no secret that Hokas are the trendy sneakers loved by shoppers at the moment, and its Bondi 7 and Clifton 8 styles are both currently majorly discounted. Even celebrities like Cameron Diaz have been spotted in the effortlessly cool style. Jennifer Aniston has been seen in New Balance kicks, and the classic Fresh Foam 880v12 sneakers are on sale in both men’s and women’s sizes, so there’s sure to be something for everyone at REI right now.

Since there are so many unbeatable deals across the site, we went ahead and selected the 14 best comfortable sneakers that have been marked down so you have all the best sales at your fingertips. With prices coming in as low as $39 on Adidas sneakers, you’re not going to want to miss out on this major sale or stocking up for all of your spring travel plans.

Hoka Men’s Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes

REI

Shoppers have made it no secret that they adore Hoka sneakers, and right now the Men’s Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes are marked down to just $129 in a sleek white and yellow color. Available in sizes 9-14 with half sizes included, these ultra-cushioned sneakers are ideal for active travelers who are preparing to spend long hours on their feet. And with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, it’s safe to say you’ll never regret bringing these shoes with you on your vacation.

To buy: rei.com, $129 (originally $160)

Hoka Women’s Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes

REI

Women’s Hoka sneakers are also discounted right now, with the Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoe coming in at just $113. With an impressive size range from 5-12, complete with half sizes and a wide option, these well-cushioned, supportive shoes will effortlessly take you from road to trail with a sturdy rubber sole that ensures they’re built to last. Also boasting a 4.5 star rating at REI, grab these highly praised sneakers while they’re still in stock.

To buy: rei.com, $113 (originally $140)

Hoka Men’s Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes

REI

Marked down by 30 percent, the Hoka Carbon X sneakers are a vibrant addition to your travel wardrobe for maximum comfort throughout the day. Breathable, well-cushioned, and lightweight for packing, these undeniably stylish sneakers are a no-brainer addition to your cart during this end of season sale.

To buy: rei.com, $126 (originally $180)

Nike Women’s React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Road-Running Shoes

REI

Nike sneakers like the React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 are also on sale for as much as 40 percent off, so you can grab a pair of high quality shoes for under $100. The bold black, pink, and turquoise option has a wide size range from 6-11, and this particular style is being discontinued so now is your last chance to get a hold of these lightweight, stabilizing sneakers.

To buy: rei.com, from $96 (originally $160)

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam 880v12 Road-Running Shoes

REI

If you’re looking for major savings, the New Balance Fresh Foam 880v12 men’s sneakers are now 50 percent in sizes ranging from 7-15. These timeless, well-cushioned shoes are an excellent choice for whatever your vacation (or everyday life, for that matter) throws your way, and they also boast a durable rubber sole so you can rely on these sneakers to keep you comfortable for years to come.

To buy: rei.com, $75 (originally $150)

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam 880v12 Road-Running Shoes

REI

You can also grab the Fresh Foam 880v12 women’s sneakers for 50 percent off in a stunning white and pink design, with an impressive size range and wide options as well. These trustworthy sneakers are tried-and-true winners, so whether you’re logging miles walking around a new city or simply heading out to run some errands at home, you’ll be happy to slip your feet into a pair of these shoes.

To buy: rei.com, $67 (originally $135)

Adidas Men’s Adistar CS Road Running Shoes

REI

The top-rated Adidas Adistar CS sneakers are 40 percent off while supplies last, and these bold and bright shoes are sure to make a statement with any outfit you pair them with. Extra-supportive and great for long hours on your feet, these breathable, lightweight sneakers provide the cushioning you need for a busy day without going overboard. Not to mention they’re partially made with recycled fibers for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

To buy: rei.com, $96 (originally $160)

Adidas Women’s Adizero Adios 7 Road-Running Shoes

REI

Women’s Adizero 7 running shoes are just $39 for a limited time and the classic, neutral silhouette is lightweight and easy to pack for any vacation, or to wear to the airport for great support while running to catch your flight. They’re well-cushioned with foam to help reduce fatigue in your legs, and the design is sturdy yet soft enough to keep you feeling light on your feet.

To buy: rei.com, $39 (originally $130)

Altra Men’s River 2 Road-Running Shoes

REI

Coming in a wide range of sizes from 8-13 and in two understated colors, these running shoes from Altra offer your toes the space to spread out, making them ideal for shoppers with wider feet. A balanced cushioning keeps your feet even with the ground, and breathable material means no sweaty feet, even as the weather warms up.

To buy: rei.com, $91 (originally $130)

Altra Women’s Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes

REI

Women can also grab a pair of Altra sneakers, and this pair is perfect for active vacations when you’re planning to hit the trail or uneven terrain. For just $105, these sneakers provide moderate cushioning and will keep your feet feeling protected and comfortable, even when you’re exploring rough mountain trails or enjoying a weekend of camping.

To buy: rei.com, $105 (originally $140)

On Cloudgo Men’s Road-Running Shoes

REI

These sneakers from On have earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating at REI, and they’re currently marked down by 50 percent in a bright orange shade. The brand offers a full size range from 7-13 and this shoe is incredibly light so you can stow a pair in your checked bag or carry-on without adding excess weight. Cloudlike-cushioning supports your muscles with ease, and between 25 to 30 percent of the shoe is even made with recycled materials.

To buy: rei.com, $75 (originally $150)

Brooks Women’s Hyperion Tempo Road-Running Shoes

REI

Bold and supportive, these stylish sneakers from Brooks are on sale for $121 and will keep you light on your feet and energetic all day long — even after strolling the streets of a new city for hours. A flexible yet breathable upper stops sweaty feet in their tracks, and responsive cushioning reacts to every step from quick workouts to busy travel days.

To buy: rei.com, $121 (originally $150)

Merrell Women’s Antora 2 Solution-Dyed Trail-Running Shoes

REI

These sneakers offer superior grip and a durable exterior, making them perfect for trail running, outdoor adventures, and other strenuous trips. Prepared for any terrain, these 95-percent-recycled shoes are breathable, lightweight, and offer impressive cushioning to keep your feet protected even while out camping or hiking. Right now they’re discounted to just $90 with sizes ranging from 5-11 in a muted black and white color.

To buy: rei.com, $90 (originally $120)

Brooks Women’s Revel 5 Road-Running Shoes

REI

If you’re looking for a springy, modern, and endlessly comfortable sneaker, the Brooks Revel 5 Road Running shoes are your dream pair — and they’re only $80 right now. Ranging in sizes from 6-11, these lightweight, packable shoes are the only sneaker you’ll need to take on any vacation. Whatever activity you have planned, these responsive shoes are ready to take you to the finish line.

To buy: rei.com, $80 (originally $100)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

