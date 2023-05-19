REI Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale a Week Early — Shop Our 12 Favorite Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 70% Off

A summer filled with outdoor fun and adventure is just weeks away, which means now's the most opportune time to start stocking up on everything you need for your warm-weather hikes, camping trips, trail runs, paddleboard outings, and more. To make things easier, REI is treating shoppers to hundreds of early deals ahead of its Memorial Day Sale.

Right now, you can score nearly 70 percent off on apparel and footwear for men and women, suitable for whichever outdoor activity piques your interest. And, you can expect big savings on popular brands like Nike, The North Face, Salomon, Chaco, and more. In fact, some of the most impressive markdowns can be found on the Salomon Women's OutPulse Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots, which are almost 30 percent off. Not to mention that the wildly popular Hoka Men's Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes are 20 percent off (and selling out fast).

Whether you're looking for a new swimsuit or a pair of bike shorts, odds are you'll find what you're looking for at the REI Early Memorial Day Sale. Keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the saving event that are travel editor-approved and will most likely become the most-worn items in your wardrobe this summer.

Best Women's Deals

Chaco Z/1 Classic Multisport Sandals

Never underestimate the importance of supportive sandals. And, don't miss the chance to pick up a pair when they're 25 percent off. I learned the hard way that you should always have a pair handy, especially when you and your friends are going to spend a day biking and trekking to some nearby springs. I thought my grippy flip-flops would be enough, but they didn't wrap around and cushion my arches the way that the Chaco Z/1 Classic Multisport Sandals do. Plus, the straps on these Chacos ensure they stay secure to your feet while hiking or exploring cities.

To buy: rei.com, $75 (originally $100)

Beyond Yoga Move It Dress

The athleisure trend isn't going away any time soon, and you'll want to have a comfy and versatile travel dress like this Beyond Yoga one handy if you have any itinerary-heavy trips planned. Trust me, it will be a game-changer. It features a built-in sports bra and bike shorts, so you can move freely and comfortably on the trails, court, or pool deck. And, it's stylish enough that you can get away with wearing it to lunch or on other casual activities, which means you'll need to pack fewer outfits.

To buy: rei.com, $69 (originally $99)

Kuhl Vantage Skort

Another versatile piece of activewear that you'll be reaching for this summer is a skort, and this version from Kuhl is a stylish and sporty option that's perfect for all of your warm-weather hobbies. The built-in shorts, sweat-wicking fabric, and high-rise waistband will keep you comfortable and cool, and its two deep side pockets will help you keep your smartphone, wallet, keys, and other essentials close by.

To buy: rei.com, $52 (originally $69)

Mountain Hardwear Camplife Snap-Neck Pullover

You may be wondering what a sweatshirt is doing on this list, but hear me out because it most certainly deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe. When you're sitting around the campfire, finishing up a hike at dusk, or getting ready to play one more round of pickleball, you'll want to reach for this lightweight-yet-cozy pullover when the temperatures dip. It's thin enough to layer over (or under) anything and can be easily packed into a daypack. Not to mention, it’s the ultimate layer for freezing-cold airports and planes. And did I mention that it's 60 percent off?

To buy: rei.com, $35 (originally $89)

Salomon OutPulse Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots

It's hard to find deals this good on Salomon hiking shoes, which is why this travel editor isn't passing up the chance to grab the OutPulse Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots for 26 percent off. They offer the comfort of wearing sneakers with the protection, grip, and support of hiking shoes with their waterproof exteriors, Contagrip rubber outsoles, ankle-stabilizing mid-rise silhouettes, and rubber toe caps. Plus, they're strategically designed to maximize your energy return to put an extra pep in your steps for a fulfilling hike — no matter the terrain or weather forecast.

To buy: rei.com, $110 (originally $150)

Lole Soleil One-Piece Swimsuit

If you're like me and love spending time paddleboarding and kayaking, then you'll need a sporty bathing suit like this one from Lole, which is 24 percent off. The fully lined bathing suit ensures optimal coverage and support while you're out on the water, but its scoop neckline, strappy back, and mid-rise hem give it a flattering and sexy look that won't sacrifice your comfort. Plus, you can easily wear it as a bodysuit under shorts, skirts, and jeans if you're going out afterwards.

To buy: rei.com, $57 (originally $75)

Best Men's Deals

Hoka Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes

The high-performing Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes from Hoka are nearly 20 percent off, and selling out fast. They're a favorite for their memory foam midsoles, which contour to your unique foot shape for optimal cushioning and support. The sneakers are also highly breathable, flexible, and durable. And, if you pick them up in black, I bet they'll become your new go-to everyday sneakers because of how comfortable they are. But you’ll definitely want to hurry since Hoka sneakers rarely go on sale — and when they do, you can expect them to be gone in a flash.

To buy: rei.com, $113 (originally $140)

The North Face Paramount Pro Convertible Pants

I'm a big fan of functional apparel, and there's nothing better than a pair of convertible hiking pants — especially ones from The North Face. The two-in-one pants have zip-off legs that transform them into shorts with 8-inch inseams, and they're made with a durable abrasion-resistant fabric that's impressively breathable and water-repellant. Plus, they're stocked with pockets for all of your hiking accessories and essentials.

To buy: rei.com, $90 (originally $120)

Mountain Hardwear Wicked Tech Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Sun protection goes far beyond sunscreen. Up your defense by bringing this UPF 50 protective long-sleeve shirt on your next adventure. Perfect for long days on the trail, kayaking, or enjoying your local beach, this Mountain Hardwear shirt will filter away harmful UV rays, but it won't weigh you down or make things sweaty thanks to its lightweight and moisture-wicking design.

To buy: rei.com, $29 (originally $42)

Smartwool Merino Sport Lined Shorts

If you're going to be outside from sunrise to sunset, you need shorts that can hang with you throughout the day. Enter: the Smartwool Merino Sport Lined Shorts. Currently 24 percent off, the athletic shorts are lightweight, quick-drying, and water-repellant for all-day comfort. Their 8-inch inseam ensures that they'll stay in place and won't ride up, and they're equipped with the brand's merino sport 150 mesh boxer brief liner for added support.

To buy: rei.com, $58 (originally $75)

Outdoor Research Helium Wind Hoodie

If you ask me, sales like these are the best time to pick up big-ticket items like outerwear — regardless of the season. Whether you're thinking ahead to the fall or are headed on a trip with unpredictable weather, you'll be glad that you picked up this Outdoor Research Helium Wind Hoodie. The surprisingly breathable jacket features a durable shell that blocks out the wind and rain so you can enjoy your hike, run, climb, or stroll without interruption. And, the quick-drying jacket is built with underarm vents for maximum airflow, so you'll never feel too toasty when you're wearing it.

To buy: rei.com, $97 (originally $129)

CTR Boonie Hat

Growing up, I used to be so embarrassed whenever my dad would bring his bulky and frankly unsightly sun hat on vacation, but now that I'm older, I fully respect his sun protection efforts — and implore everyone to add the unisex CTR Boonie Hat to their REI carts while it's on sale for $25. The sun hat offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun's harmful rays and features a mesh insert for optimal airflow, as well as a moisture-wicking sweatband to keep you comfy and dry throughout your trek. And, you can easily tuck it into your daypack or carry-on without worrying about it taking up too much room.

To buy: rei.com, $25 (originally $32)

