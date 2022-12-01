Best Products The 28 Best Outdoor Deals From REI’s Cyber Week Sale Will Make You Forget All About Black Friday Ooni pizza ovens, The North Face outerwear, and Merrell hiking boots are all marked down. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: REI Whether you like to enjoy outdoor adventures any time of year or want to stock up for the warmer months, Cyber Week is an ideal time to prepare. REI is keeping with the spirit of the holidays by extending their Cyber Week sales through December 5, with up to 50 percent off of outdoor gear. REI members can also get access to extra savings on outdoor essentials from REI Co-op, as well as other top-selling brands. Joining is just a one-time $30 fee that never expires. But if you’re not a member, there’s no need to worry. There are still more than 6,000 incredible deals to score during this one-week event. Update your camping equipment with top-rated deals on tent sizes that fit one to eight people. Or, add deals to your virtual cart that help you stay comfy and warm like the lightweight REI self-inflating sleeping pad that’s just $37, and this Hydroflask mug that keeps your liquids hot for hours, even during chilly nights outdoors. If you’ve overused your hiking equipment, upgrade from the bottom up with highly rated Merrell boots that are now 40 percent off. The Gregory Nano Hydration Pack is also on sale, and can carry all of your hiking essentials plus three liters of water so you can easily stay hydrated. If you’re still in need of gifts for an outdoorsy loved one, the Ooni Pizza Oven cooks up delicious pizza in minutes, is movable from the backyard to the campground, and is on sale right now for $320, down from $399. No matter who — or what — you’re shopping for during Cyber Week, you’ll find thousands of camping, hiking, and biking discounts in REI’s deals section. And with some of the biggest savings of the year, your favorites are sure to go fast. Best Hiking Boots and Shoes REI Without a sturdy and reliable pair of shoes for your hiking adventure, you likely won’t make it very far, or enjoy it very much. Grab one of REI’s can’t-miss footwear deals, like the Merrell Waterproof Hiking Boots that are designed to keep out debris, and that one shopper said was “recommended by my Podiatrist for stability and support.” If you prefer a sneaker style, the Keen Waterproof Hiking Shoes provide a contoured fit, anti-odor technology, and waterproof features. These Keen Hiking Shoes also provided one shopper with “all day and night comfort…traveling in any kind of weather.” Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots - Women’s, $87 (originally $145) KEEN Terradora Flex Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $102 (originally $170) KEEN Targhee III Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $99 (originally $165) Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots - Men’s, $87 (originally $145) Best Hiking Accessories Deals REI When you’re ready to hit the trails, stock up on essential supplies to make your journey more enjoyable. The Gregory Nano Hydration Pack not only keeps your supplies in tow, it also helps you carry three liters of water to stay hydrated, and is 40 percent off. The stainless steel Hydro Flask With Straw Lid provides an easy way to sip while you walk and is marked down to just $30. If you prefer hiking with less, keep the basics on-hand with this two-pocket wrist wallet that can hold your phone, money, and keys so you never lose track of them while on the trails. Gregory Nano 22 H2O Hydration Pack, $54 (originally $90) Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Straw Lid, $30 (originally $40) Komperdell Carbon C3 Trekking Poles, $119 (originally $200) Sprigs 2-Pocket Wrist Wallet, $14 (originally $20) Best Hiking Outerwear Deals REI When spending time outside, you’ll want a jacket that keeps you warm and dry no matter what the elements are. The Athleta Insulated Jacket is a water-repellent down-alternative which you can grab at $139 — 30 percent off its original price. Or, opt for a fleece style which can be layered under a shell for extra chilly days and nights. Athleta Whisper Featherless Insulated Jacket, $139 (originally $199) REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket, $54 (originally $90) The North Face Apex Elevation Insulated Jacket, $149 (originally $199) Fjallraven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket, $187 (originally $250) Best Camping Tent Deals REI There are plenty of tent sales at REI to keep you comfortable and warm during your next camping trip. Score savings on camping tents like the lightweight Marmot one-person tent that can fold and fit into your backpack. Need something roomier? The Mountainsmith Celestial 4 Tent has added space and two doors for convenience, and is on sale for $161, down from $231. If you’re camping with a larger crew, the Eureka eight-person tent offers 130 square feet of space, and is “sturdier and way more solid” than other tents, according to one shopper. Marmot Tungsten 1P Tent with Footprint, $154 (originally $219) Marmot Catalyst 2P Tent with Footprint, $154 (originally $219) Mountainsmith Celestial 4 Tent, $161 (originally $231) Eureka Copper Canyon LX 8-Person Tent, $353 (originally $470) Best Camping Bedding Deals REI To stay cozy and comfortable while you sleep under the stars (or in the rain if you’re unlucky), equip yourself with lightweight sleeping gear that has warming technology designed for the outdoors. The REI Co-op self-inflating sleeping pad comes in regular and long length, and provides cushioning and protection from the cold ground. It also weighs just 2.5 pounds, so it’s light enough to carry to your campsite or on a hike. Use the pad with a cold weather-friendly sleeping bag, like this water-resistant REI Co-op option that can withstand temperatures as low as 18 degrees. And add in the Nemo inflatable pillow which compresses down to a grapefruit size and offers head and neck support. REI Co-op Trailbreak Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad, $37 (originally $75) REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag, $65 (originally $109) Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket, $186 (originally $249) Nemo Fillo Luxury Camping Pillow, $38 (originally $50) Best Camping Accessories REI Camping accessories are crucial for staying comfortable, warm, and fed. This Eno Lounger Chair is ideal for sitting around a fire, and comes in three colors all for 50 percent off. When you need something more filling than s’mores and snacks, heat up your food in this Eureka Camp Stove, which has the ability to connect to others for feeding a larger group. Or, make eating an activity with the super hot — literally — Ooni Pizza Oven, which is $80 off. It’s light enough to transport, heats up food in 60 seconds, and creates an end-result pizza that’s “mind blowing,” according to one shopper. ENO Lounger SL Chair, $47 (originally $95) Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove, $87 (originally $115) Ooni Pizza Ovens Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, $320 (originally $399) Hydro Flask Mug, $25 (originally $33) Best Bike Deals REI Snatch up one of these bike steals if you prefer cycling over hiking. Save up to 35 percent on bikes, from the Urban Commuter that can tackle any city street to the Diamondback Overdrive that can conquer any type of rocky terrain. Plus, if you want to bring any kids (or pets) in tow, the Thule Bike Trailer can hold up to 97 pounds, and provides a “very smooth ride,” according to one person. 