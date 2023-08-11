This Delaware Beach Town Has a Mile-long Boardwalk and Is Known as the 'Nation's Summer Capital' — and It's One of the Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home

You might even spot the president there.

Published on August 11, 2023
Homes and hotels on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Photo:

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Delaware's Atlantic coastline, which stretches about 25 miles from Delaware Bay to the north to Fenwick Island to the south, has always been a quieter alternative to neighboring New Jersey and Maryland's more well-known beach destinations. However, one town that started as a permanent religious camp in 1873 with small single-bedroom cottages transformed into the go-to beach getaway for Washington D.C.'s elite, eventually earning it the "Nation's Summer Capital" nickname.

That town is, of course, Rehoboth Beach. Even President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who own a home there, can be spotted lounging on the beach or checking out a movie in the local theater these days. So it should come as no surprise that this beautiful oceanfront town was recently named one of the best places to own a second home for short-term rentals in the U.S. by Vacasa, ranking number four. (Lake Anna, Virginia, took the top spot.) According to the vacation rental company, the median home value in Rehoboth Beach is $618,000. This means that with a capital rate of 6.46 percent, you can make $58,992 in yearly income. 

Gazebos and homes around Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Jon Lovette/Getty Images

So what draws the president — and tens of thousands of other vacationers — to this corner of the First State? The charm of Rehoboth Beach is that it is the quintessential all-American seaside resort with a beautiful wide sandy beach, a mile-long iconic boardwalk, and a downtown area bustling with mom and pop ice cream parlors, shops, and restaurants. A number of trendy seafood places offering local oysters have popped up in addition to fine dining eateries treating patrons to everything from fresh crab to Asian-fusion cuisine. 

"As Delaware's most popular beach town, Rehoboth Beach draws large crowds during the summer months and is a top choice for vacationers seeking old-fashioned fun in an oceanfront setting," Daned Kirkham, senior director of real estate at Vacasa, told Travel + Leisure.

Aerial view of a busy beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Leo Ang/Getty Images

Another landmark is Funland, a beachfront amusement park dating back to the early 1960s that is still owned by the same family. Here, guests and residents can enjoy thrilling rides and classic games. The town's seasonal events calendar is chockfull of festivals, arts and crafts events, and walking tours — a lot of which are geared towards kids.

Every Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m., guests can stock up on fresh produce and food items at the town's farmers market in Grove's Park. 

"The 16-mile Breakwater Trail connects Rehoboth to our neighboring town of Lewes via a biking and walking path through gorgeous Cape Henlopen State Park, one of our Delaware State Parks with over 5,000 preserved acres and six miles of coastline," Kathleen Schell, co-owner and managing partner at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty, explained.

And while water sports and beach-related activities are popular in the summer, visitors can also find tennis, pickleball, and golf facilities.  

Schell explained that while the real estate market in Rehoboth Beach is "very active," potential buyers have a choice regarding the type of property and neighborhood. Homes that are within a short walk from the beach and downtown area — such as Henlopen Acres, North Shores, The Pines, South Rehoboth, and Rehoboth by the Sea — command the highest prices, according to Justin Healy, who is also with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty.

Aerial view of the coastline in Rehoboth Beach occupied by homes and small buildings

Wirestock/Getty Images

"Rehoboth Beach Country Club and Kings Creek Country Club offer extraordinary golf lifestyle options while still being within a short bike ride to the ocean and all of the exceptional restaurants for which Rehoboth Beach is known," Healy added, noting that some of the most sought-after amenities are spacious outdoor areas with fire pits, screened porches, storage space for outdoor and beach gear, and extra bedrooms for friends and family members. 

And while Rehoboth Beach will continue to evolve and attract new residents, Schell is certain that the town will retain the small-town charm that made it popular in the first place.

"It is a magical town by the beach," she said.

