Score a First-class Flight Upgrade With This Luxury Cruise Line — When to Book

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will now upgrade passengers to first class on dozens of voyages next year to Alaska, Canada, New England, and the Caribbean.

Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on September 7, 2023
The Regent Seven Seas Explorer at sea
Photo:

Graham Copeland/Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers a luxury experience from the second travelers leave their homes — and now the cruise line is making it even more luxe by upgrading passengers to first class.

The all-inclusive cruise line, which includes business class airfare as part of the cost of a cruise, will now upgrade passengers to first class on dozens of voyages next year to Alaska, Canada, New England, and the Caribbean, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The upgrade is available for travelers who book by Oct. 31.

“The unrivaled Regent experience offers the best in luxury cruising, from exquisite fine dining in gourmet restaurants to unlimited shore excursions in every port, and with our new First Class In Every Way offer we are giving our guests the chance to enhance their travel experience even further," Andrea DeMarco, the president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L.

“This fantastic offer includes the additional element of luxury pre- and post-voyage travel with [free] first-class air tickets, for guests wishing to explore the wonderful, close-to-home destinations of Alaska, Canada and New England and the Caribbean," DeMarco added.

The upgrade offer is available for 27 different voyages in 2024 ranging from 7 nights long to 16 nights long. The eligible trips will sail on board either the Seven Seas Explorer, the Seven Seas Mariner, or the cruise line’s newest ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, which is set to debut this fall and features over-the-top accommodations

In addition to airfare, all trips with Regent Seven Seas come with perks like free unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, included gratuities, and more. In addition, guests who stay in a concierge-level suite or above receive a one-night pre-cruise hotel package.

The upgrade promotion comes as Regent Seven Seas plans to add more than 160 new voyages and 29 ports of call for its 2025 and 2026 schedule, including a 154-night world cruise.

